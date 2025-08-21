5 high school football games to watch in Southern Nevada this week

Bishop Gorman’s season opener against Centennial leads this week’s list of Southern Nevada high school football games to watch.

Liberty running back Ezra Sanelivi (1) waves off Coronado wide receiver Scott Holper (13) during a football game between Liberty and Coronado at Coronado High School on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

All games at 6 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted.

Bishop Gorman at Centennial, 7 p.m.

The Gaels generally avoid preleague games against local opponents, but Gorman opens this season with Centennial before proceeding with a rigorous five-game stretch against out-of-state teams.

The Gaels were ranked No. 2 nationally by USA Today and No. 3 by MaxPreps in their preseason polls, and they’re unlikely to be stopped by any Nevada team. Oregon recruit Jett Washington, one of the top safeties in the country, gets most of the attention, but the roster is loaded with talent.

Centennial is ranked No. 7 in 5A after winning back-to-back state titles in 4A and 5A Division III. The Bulldogs have a strong offensive line and should be led by wide receiver Jayden Thomas, who caught nine touchdown passes last season.

Centennial will use this game as a learning experience, while Gorman will view it as a springboard to its five-game gauntlet.

Liberty at Skyridge (Utah), 7 p.m.

The Patriots also opened with Skyridge in 2024, losing that game 41-26 at home. The loss foreshadowed an atypical down season for Liberty, which finished 5-7.

The Patriots are opening this year at No. 3 in the 5A rankings, however, because they look capable of bouncing back. Liberty will need strong performances from running back Ezra Sanelivi, who had 861 yards and 12 TDs last season, and wide receiver Kellen Iwamuro, who had five TD catches.

The Falcons (10-3 last year) bring back a number of seniors like linebacker Griffin Kunz, who had a team-high 80 tackles last year. Skyridge’s experience could given them an edge at home in this one.

Mililani (Hawaii) at Arbor View

The Aggies are one of the top football programs in Nevada, while the Trojans are a Hawaiian powerhouse.

Mililani went 9-3 last season and its powerful defense will cause problems for Arbor View quarterback Thaddeus Thatcher, a Utah commit. But the Aggies should be confident after going 10-2 last year and losing to Gorman in the 5A Division I state title game.

Arbor View has home-field advantage, which could make this game a toss-up.

Canyon Springs at Clark

The Pioneers went 8-6 in 4A last year and moved up to 5A. Clark made the opposite move after going 5-6 last season.

Canyon Springs will lean on safety Seven Thomas, running back/linebacker Javion Gunter and tight end/linebacker Reginald Crockett in this game.

Clark will be led by wide receiver Andres Pollard, who had 1,847 all-purpose yards and 12 TDs last year, and offensive lineman Dominic Harris.

Foothill at Mojave

The Rattlers moved up to 5A after going 12-1 in 4A last season and winning a state title. Mojave is now determined to prove itself at the next level.

Rattlers offensive linemen Justin Blakeley and Alijah Tuitele are two of the Rattlers key returners and will attempt to protect quarterback Mark Ames, who is capable of putting up big numbers.

The Falcons, who went 5-6 last season, lost a lot of players to graduation, but will fight for a road victory with the help of wide receiver Braxton Bonnett and some strong returning contributors on defense.

Week 2 schedule

All games at 6 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted:

Mililani (Hawaii) at Arbor View

Foothill at Mojave

Canyon Springs at Clark

Shadow Ridge at Snow Canyon (Utah)

Northview (California) at Green Valley

Legacy at Highland (Idaho)

Desert Oasis at Dana Hill (California)

Reno High at Palo Verde

Bonanza at Spring Valley

St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy (California) at Sierra Vista

Lowry at Sloan Canyon

Cimarron-Memorial at Valley

Del Sol at Western

Moapa Valley at Hurricane (Utah)

Mater East at Chaparral

Lake Mead Academy at Rancho

Bakersfield Christian (California) at Faith Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Losee at Coronado, 7 p.m.

Desert Pines at Durango, 7 p.m.

Basic at Las Vegas High, 7 p.m.

SLAM! Nevada at Virgin Valley, 7 p.m.

Sunrise Mountain at Boulder City, 7 p.m.

Pahrump Valley at Cadence, 7 p.m.

Army & Navy Academy (California) at The Meadows, 7 p.m.

Needles at Parker (Arizona), 7 p.m.

Eureka at Pahranagat Valley, 7 p.m.