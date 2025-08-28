5 high school football games to watch in Southern Nevada this week

Several local teams play intriguing out-of-state opponents in Week 3 of the high school football season Friday and Saturday.

Arbor View Quarterback Thaddeus Thatcher (7) approaches the end zone during a football game between Mililani and Arbor View at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas Aug. 22, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Friday

Millard South (Nebraska) at Arbor View, 6 p.m.

The Patriots may be the best team in Nebraska. The defending Division A state champions are ranked No. 1 in the state this season and should pose a huge challenge for the Aggies.

Arbor View will need to come prepared to slow down Millard South’s potent offense. Aggies quarterback Thaddeus Thatcher, a Utah commit, will need to have a big game as well.

This will be the Patriots’ season opener. Arbor View lost 28-20 to Mililani (Hawaii) last week. Millard South is the favorite, but a strong performance by Thatcher and the Aggies defense could make this game interesting.

Mililani (Hawaii) at Coronado, 7 p.m.

Mililani is a perennial power and known for its stingy defense. The Trojans are already 2-0 and ranked No. 3 in Hawaii by MaxPreps. They’ll be a stiff test for the Cougars.

Coronado (1-0) opened the season with a 36-6 win over Losee. New quarterback Jackson Humphries and running back Bradley Starr will have to put some points on the board to keep the Cougars in this one.

Faith Lutheran at Damonte Ranch, 7 p.m.

Faith Lutheran (0-2) has already lost more games this year than it did all of last season. The Crusaders scheduled tough, losing 24-21 to Desert Hills (Utah) in their opener before falling 28-20 to Bakersfield Christian (California) last week.

The team hopes those experiences propels it to a win this week.

Faith Lutheran wide receiver Aipa Kuloloia will try to help the offense break out against Damonte Ranch. The Mustangs (1-0) have been a low-scoring team in recent seasons. Faith Lutheran should be able to pull out a road victory if it can find the end zone three or four times.

Saturday

Kailua (Hawaii) at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Liberty opened a grueling pre-league schedule with a 45-27 loss to Skyridge (Utah) last week. The Patriots (0-1) will face another tough test this week.

Liberty is trying to forget last year’s 5-7 season. A win against Kailua (1-1) might just turn things around. The Patriots could use strong performances from running back Ezra Sanelivi and wide receiver Kellen Iwamuro to take down the Surfriders.

Liberty has home-field advantage, but Kailua’s veteran coach Joe Wong may have a few tricks up his sleeve.

Bishop Gorman at Kahuku (Hawaii), 10 p.m.

Kahuku (2-1) is ranked No. 2 in Hawaii, but Bishop Gorman is ranked No. 2 in the nation.

The Red Raiders’ only loss so far came in their season opener against Hawaii’s No. 1 team, St. Louis. Kahuku is known for its strong defense, but the Gaels should be more dangerous than any opponent it’s seen thus far. Gorman (1-0) scored 52 points in its season-opening win over Centennial last week.

Gaels quarterback Maika Eugenio, a Hawaii commit, and defensive back Jett Washington, an Oregon commit, should create problems for the Red Raiders on both sides of the ball. That said, Kahuku shouldn’t be counted out at home.

