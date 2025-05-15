5A state baseball: Faith Lutheran opens with extra-innings win

Faith Lutheran defeated Bishop Manogue in eight innings on the opening day of the Class 5A state tournament at UNR. Basic vs. Reno is next.

Faith Lutheran’s Eli Leone (3) and Rouselle Shepard (5) congratulate each other after working together on a putout that ended the inning during the NIAA 5A Southern Region baseball game against Basic on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at Basic Academy. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

RENO — Faith Lutheran’s baseball team defeated Northern champion Bishop Manogue 5-2 in eight innings on the first day of the Class 5A baseball state tournament Thursday at UNR’s Peccole Park.

Miami (Florida) commit Rouselle Shepard drove in three runs on a single in the top of the eighth. Shepard finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs.

WILD play puts Faith Lutheran ahead 5-2 in the top of the eighth. Rookie Shepard single, tries to go to second on and gets caught in a run down but Manogue drops the ball at second. Shepard is out at third but three runs score on a bases clearing single. @nevadapreps pic.twitter.com/r3v5Vd4bsF — Alex Wright (@AlexWright1028) May 15, 2025

Faith Lutheran (22-16) advances to a winners’ bracket state semifinal at 12:30 p.m. Friday. The Crusaders will play the winner of Thursday’s game between Basic and Reno High with a spot in Saturday’s state title game on the line.

Manogue (28-7) will play the loser of Basic and Reno in an elimination game at 10 a.m. Friday.

