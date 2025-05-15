5A state baseball: Faith Lutheran opens with extra-innings win
Faith Lutheran defeated Bishop Manogue in eight innings on the opening day of the Class 5A state tournament at UNR. Basic vs. Reno is next.
RENO — Faith Lutheran’s baseball team defeated Northern champion Bishop Manogue 5-2 in eight innings on the first day of the Class 5A baseball state tournament Thursday at UNR’s Peccole Park.
Miami (Florida) commit Rouselle Shepard drove in three runs on a single in the top of the eighth. Shepard finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs.
WILD play puts Faith Lutheran ahead 5-2 in the top of the eighth.
Rookie Shepard single, tries to go to second on and gets caught in a run down but Manogue drops the ball at second.
Shepard is out at third but three runs score on a bases clearing single. @nevadapreps pic.twitter.com/r3v5Vd4bsF
— Alex Wright (@AlexWright1028) May 15, 2025
Faith Lutheran (22-16) advances to a winners’ bracket state semifinal at 12:30 p.m. Friday. The Crusaders will play the winner of Thursday’s game between Basic and Reno High with a spot in Saturday’s state title game on the line.
Manogue (28-7) will play the loser of Basic and Reno in an elimination game at 10 a.m. Friday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.