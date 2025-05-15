84°F
Nevada Preps

5A state baseball: Faith Lutheran opens with extra-innings win

Faith Lutheran’s Eli Leone (3) and Rouselle Shepard (5) congratulate each other after working ...
Faith Lutheran’s Eli Leone (3) and Rouselle Shepard (5) congratulate each other after working together on a putout that ended the inning during the NIAA 5A Southern Region baseball game against Basic on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at Basic Academy. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 15, 2025 - 2:59 pm
 

RENO — Faith Lutheran’s baseball team defeated Northern champion Bishop Manogue 5-2 in eight innings on the first day of the Class 5A baseball state tournament Thursday at UNR’s Peccole Park.

Miami (Florida) commit Rouselle Shepard drove in three runs on a single in the top of the eighth. Shepard finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs.

Faith Lutheran (22-16) advances to a winners’ bracket state semifinal at 12:30 p.m. Friday. The Crusaders will play the winner of Thursday’s game between Basic and Reno High with a spot in Saturday’s state title game on the line.

Manogue (28-7) will play the loser of Basic and Reno in an elimination game at 10 a.m. Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

