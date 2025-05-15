5A state softball: Centennial prevails in opener

Centennial defeated Northern champion Spanish Springs in the first game of the Class 5A state softball tournament at UNR. Palo Verde plays next.

Centennial infielder Valeria Lopez (5) looks in a hit by Spanish Springs during day one of the 5A softball state tournament from Hixson Park at UNR on Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Reno. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

RENO — Centennial defeated Northern champion Spanish Springs 9-3 on the first day of the Class 5A softball state tournament Thursday at UNR’s Hixson Park.

Pitcher Lily Fournier struck out 11 in the complete-game win. Leeah Ibarra hit a bases-clearing double in the seventh inning to cap the victory.

FINAL | Centennial 9, Spanish Springs 3 Leeah Ibarra clears the bases with a two out, three-run double (video) in the 7th. Bulldogs tack on another pair of insurance runs before closing out the win in the bottom half. Lily Fournier goes 7IP and strikes out 10. pic.twitter.com/iynUFFKNJS — Carter Eckl (@CarterEckl) May 15, 2025

Centennial (19-13) advances to a winners’ bracket state semifinal at 12:30 p.m. Friday. The Bulldogs will play the winner of Thursday’s game between Palo Verde and Reed with a spot in Saturday’s state title game on the line.

Spanish Springs (25-12-1) will play the loser of Palo Verde and Reed in an elimination game at 10 a.m. Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.