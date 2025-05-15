85°F
Nevada Preps

5A state softball: Centennial prevails in opener

Centennial pitcher Lily Fournier (4) winds up against Spanish Springs during day one of the 5A softball state tournament from Hixson Park at UNR on Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Reno. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Centennial runner Layla Bosco (2) attempts to beat the tag home against Spanish Springs catcher Charli York (10) during day one of the 5A softball state tournament from Hixson Park at UNR on Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Reno. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Centennial pitcher Lily Fournier (4) releases a pitch against Spanish Springs during day one of the 5A softball state tournament from Hixson Park at UNR on Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Reno. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Centennial pitcher Lily Fournier (4) releases a pitch against Spanish Springs during day one of the 5A softball state tournament from Hixson Park at UNR on Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Reno. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Centennial infielder Valeria Lopez (5) looks in a hit by Spanish Springs during day one of the 5A softball state tournament from Hixson Park at UNR on Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Reno. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By Carter Eckl Special to the Review-Journal
May 15, 2025 - 3:25 pm
 
Updated May 15, 2025 - 3:38 pm

RENO — Centennial defeated Northern champion Spanish Springs 9-3 on the first day of the Class 5A softball state tournament Thursday at UNR’s Hixson Park.

Pitcher Lily Fournier struck out 11 in the complete-game win. Leeah Ibarra hit a bases-clearing double in the seventh inning to cap the victory.

Centennial (19-13) advances to a winners’ bracket state semifinal at 12:30 p.m. Friday. The Bulldogs will play the winner of Thursday’s game between Palo Verde and Reed with a spot in Saturday’s state title game on the line.

Spanish Springs (25-12-1) will play the loser of Palo Verde and Reed in an elimination game at 10 a.m. Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

