5A state swimming: Palo Verde boys, Coronado girls maintain streaks

Palo Verde’s boys swimming team won its 11th straight team title by two points at the 5A state meet in Reno. The Coronado girls won their fourth straight title.

Palo Verde's Max Carlsen competes in the 500-yard freestyle during the swim meet on Saturday, April 5, 2025 at Pavilion Center Pool in Las Vegas, NV. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde’s boys swimming team won its 11th straight team state title in the top classification Saturday, scoring 92 points to win the Class 5A state title by two points over Northern champion Reed (90 points) at Moana Springs in Reno.

“It was great, especially for this one for how close it was,” Palo Verde coach Brent Gonzalez said. “It’s probably one of the most rewarding (titles) we’ve had over the last several years. It’s just great.”

The Coronado girls won their fourth straight 5A team state title with 126 points. Arbor View finished second with 72, and Palo Verde was third with 62.

“I am very proud of our team,” Coronado coach David Stump said. “Winning four straight state titles is quite a special accomplishment. The girls swam phenomenally from the very start and never let up. Sweeping all three relays was huge. This is a tremendously close team, as seen by all the hugs and tears at the end of the meet.”

The boys title came down to the last race. Palo Verde finished second in the 400-yard freestyle relay and claimed enough points to win the title.

Palo Verde swimmer Max Carlsen, an N.C. State commit, claimed his third consecutive individual titles in the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 37.97 seconds) and 500-yard freestyle (4:25.77).

“He’s very happy. It’s one of the reasons he wanted to swim with us, to get that state title again,” Gonzalez said. “I know he’s very happy with it, and he anchored our relay at the end.”

Owen Robertson won the 200-yard individual medley (1:52.70) to help the Panthers claim the team title.

The Coronado girls won the 200-yard medley (1:47.87), 200-yard freestyle (1:37.95) and 400-yard freestyle (3:31.71) relays to claim the title.

Grace Carrington won individual state titles in the 50-yard freestyle (23.65) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:05.07) for Coronado and swam legs on the 200-yard freestyle and 400-yard freestyle relays.

Faith Lutheran’s Summer Mudadu won her second straight titles in the 200-yard freestyle (1:50.95) and 500-yard freestyle (4:56.64).

Class 4A

Sierra Vista won its second straight 4A boys team state title Thursday at Pavilion Center Pool with 111 points. Doral Academy finished second with 69, and Legacy was third with 49.

Sierra Vista won the 200-yard medley (1:47.06) and 400-yard freestyle (3:30.32) relays to help the Mountain Lions win the team title.

Doral Academy scored 116 points to win its second straight 4A girls team state title. Tech finished second with 79, and Foothill was third with 55.

Doral Academy won the 200-yard medley (1:58.78) and 400-yard freestyle relays. The Dragons had three swimmers win multiple individual state titles.

Jaylen Angelias won the 100-yard (56.06) and 200-yard (2:00.72) freestyles, EJ Wegner won the 50-yard (24.84) and 500-yard (5:15.53) freestyles, and Emery Vannah won the 100-yard butterfly (55.32) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:06.25).

Vannah’s time in the 100-yard butterfly is a 4A record.

Class 3A

Boulder City won the 3A boys team state title Saturday at Moana Springs in Reno with 131 points. Coral Academy finished second with 78.

It’s the third straight title for Boulder City, which tied with Truckee last year as co-champions. The Eagles won the 200-yard medley (1:41.97), 200-yard freestyle (1:34.07) and 400-yard freestyle (3:20.66) relays.

Truckee claimed the 3A girls team state title with 125.5 points. Virgin Valley finished second with 99, and Coral Academy was third with 67. It’s the third straight title for Truckee.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.