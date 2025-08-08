‘A long journey’: How Gorman star became Nevada’s top football recruit

Jett Washington a rising senior at Bishop Gorman and the varsity football team’s safety, sits for a portrait before practice Friday afternoon in Las Vegas Aug. 1, 2025. Washington recently committed to play for the University of Oregon after graduating. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Jett Washington was a tall, lanky wide receiver when he stepped onto Bishop Gorman’s campus in 2022.

He played primarily on the freshman team that year. He still showed he had the potential to be one the Gaels’ next great receivers.

But Washington also got a few reps at defensive back his freshman season. That piqued coach Brent Browner’s interest in Washington’s potential as a defender.

“The biggest impression I took away was a kid that size being able to tackle in the open field,” Browner said. “It’s not easy to do for anybody, but for a kid that size being able to do it, I thought was pretty impressive. As a defensive coach, you start looking like, ‘Oh, that’s a good (defensive back).’”

Gorman faced Florida state champion Chaminade-Madonna that December in a postseason bowl game. The Gaels were down a few defensive backs, so they threw Washington in at safety.

Gorman romped to a 49-14 victory with Washington playing a key role. He and the rest of the Gaels defense held wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, now a star at Ohio State, to five catches for 25 yards.

That performance started Washington’s journey to becoming a full-time defender and one of the top recruits in the class of 2026. Washington, the nephew of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, committed to Oregon this summer over Alabama and USC after earning more than 30 Division I offers.

“It wasn’t easy. You could tell his heart was at receiver. Most guys that have to do that transition, it’s not on their own. … It’s told to us by a coach or by someone else that sees the bigger picture. We don’t see it (as players),” said Gorman defensive backs coach Bene Benwikere, who played 54 games in the NFL.

“One thing about him, he doesn’t like to lose and he’s a competitor. Once I started to find a way to challenge him, and find new ways to talk to him and get him to understand the position and have his joy for it, that’s kind of really sparked it.”

Washington, listed at 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, is set to lead a stout Gaels defense in 2025. Gorman, which is seeking its fifth mythical national championship, was ranked No. 2 nationally by USA Today and No. 3 by MaxPreps in their preseason polls.

“I’m just trying to take it all in and just enjoy the experience. It’s been a long journey, but I’m really just trying to enjoy each moment,” Washington said. “There’s a little nerves (coming to Gorman and then making a position change), but it really is just a blessing coming in as a freshman at that young age and being around those incredible players.”

The Gaels open their season Aug. 22 against Centennial to begin Class 5A Desert League play. They will then play out-of-state opponents Kahuku (Hawaii), Lone Peak (Utah), East St. Louis (Illinois), Mater Dei (California) and Santa Margarita (California).

Gorman is a heavy favorite to win the new Open Division state title, which would be its fifth straight state championship and 16th since 2007.

‘Just touching the surface’

Washington, after his standout showing against Chaminade-Madonna, spent the offseason before his sophomore year learning his new position.

“I just saw an opportunity open up,” Washington said. “Coach (Browner) talked to me and I wanted to get on the field. I ended up making that switch and then it took me a little bit to get used to, but really, I just wanted to go out there and do whatever I could and make plays for my team.”

Washington started at safety in 2023 but still had some interest in being a receiver. Browner said it took about three or four games for Washington to embrace the position change.

“It just slowly came together,” Washington said.

He finished with 37 tackles and two interceptions as Gorman rolled to a 12-0 record, a 5A Division I state title and a mythical national championship.

“He’s one of the smartest kids that’s probably ever come out of this school as far as his football IQ,” Browner said. “If you’re looking at kids (that are) just touching the surface of what he’s able to do, that’s him.”

Benwikere said he experienced a “full-circle moment” with Washington during the Gaels’ season-opening win over Kahuku last year.

He and Washington first connected due to their shared love of basketball. Benwikere, who joined Gorman’s staff in 2022, asked at one point if any football plays compared to the thrill of the dunk.

At the time, Washington didn’t have an answer. He later said before the 2024 season he thought a big hit was comparable.

Then, against Kahuku, Washington had two interceptions and put a huge hit on a receiver to force an incomplete pass. Benwikere said he got chills from seeing Washington’s excitement.

“Once he really locks in and says he wants to do something or this is his goal, then he does extremely well of just focusing on that,” Benwikere said. “Yes, he’s an elite athlete, but to play this sport at that level he’s at, it’s not necessarily about how fast, how strong you are. Those things are big, but the thing that usually sets you over the top is your mindset.”

Leaving his legacy

Washington was a first-team All-Southern Nevada selection last year, grabbing five interceptions and making 38 tackles to help Gorman roll to another state title.

He wasn’t done winning. Washington then rejoined the Gaels basketball team and helped Gorman win a second straight 5A championship. He later earned first-team All-Southern Nevada honors for the second time as a basketball player.

“My whole life, basketball was always a love of mine,” said Washington, who hasn’t decided whether to play basketball for the Gaels this year. “I just wanted to continue that. It helped me on the football side. It felt like a win-win. I go out there and enjoy playing basketball, while it also helps me play football.”

Washington’s love of basketball can be traced to his uncle. Washington’s mother, Sharia, is Bryant’s sister.

Washington said he remembers going to Bryant’s games and practices, and his uncle was always available when he needed advice. Washington said what stood out to him the most was watching Bryant coach a girls youth team because of how hard he pushed everyone.

“It’s just a reminder every day of what my motive is and something that motivates me every single day to be a better human being and a better athlete,” Washington said. “To just kind of carry that on, carry his legacy — he laid down a great foundation for me and my family.”

Browner said Washington has an “inner desire to be great,” and that’s helped him become one of the top players in the country. Browner said Washington’s mindset is why he could be one of the best players to ever wear a Gorman uniform.

“(Washington) has put in the time to receive all of the praise that he is deserving of,” Browner said. “It’s very hard at that age to really buckle down, switch positions — maybe not your dream position at first — but flip over and then not only do that, but put in all the extra work.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.