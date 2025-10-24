75°F
After 2 ACL tears, Doral Academy has top goal scorer for 4A title push

Doral Academy forward Sienna Turco (29) pursues the ball during a soccer game against Sierra Vi ...
Doral Academy forward Sienna Turco (29) pursues the ball during a soccer game against Sierra Vista on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 at Doral Academy Red Rock in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Doral Academy forward Sienna Turco (29) celebrates scoring her second goal of the game during a ...
Doral Academy forward Sienna Turco (29) celebrates scoring her second goal of the game during a soccer game against Sierra Vista on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 at Doral Academy Red Rock in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Doral Academy forward Sienna Turco (29) celebrates her first goal of the game during a soccer g ...
Doral Academy forward Sienna Turco (29) celebrates her first goal of the game during a soccer game against Sierra Vista on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 at Doral Academy Red Rock in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Doral Academy forward Sienna Turco (29) chases after a ball during a soccer game against Sierra ...
Doral Academy forward Sienna Turco (29) chases after a ball during a soccer game against Sierra Vista on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 at Doral Academy Red Rock in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Doral Academy forward Sienna Turco (29) and Sierra Vista defender Isabella Simental (13) pursue ...
Doral Academy forward Sienna Turco (29) and Sierra Vista defender Isabella Simental (13) pursue a high ball during a soccer game on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 at Doral Academy Red Rock in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Doral Academy forward Sienna Turco (29) heads the ball over Sierra Vista defender Isabella Sime ...
Doral Academy forward Sienna Turco (29) heads the ball over Sierra Vista defender Isabella Simental (13) during a soccer game against Sierra Vista on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 at Doral Academy Red Rock in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Doral Academy forward Sienna Turco (29) tackles Sierra Vista defender Hunter Hughes (23) during ...
Doral Academy forward Sienna Turco (29) tackles Sierra Vista defender Hunter Hughes (23) during a soccer game on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 at Doral Academy Red Rock in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Doral Academy's Sienna Turco (29) kicks the ball during a soccer game against Desert Oasis ...
Doral Academy's Sienna Turco (29) kicks the ball during a soccer game against Desert Oasis at Doral Academy on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 24, 2025 - 10:35 am
 

Doral Academy’s girls soccer team went on a magical run in 2022, going all the way to the Class 4A state title game.

The Dragons went 17-1, with their only defeat in the title game. They were led by a talented group of freshmen, including Sienna Turco, who scored 20 goals.

With Doral Academy on the rise, it set the stage for Turco to shine as the Dragons’ top goal scorer and get back to the title game.

Then, Turco tore her ACL in March 2023 and missed her sophomore year. And she tore it again in March 2024 and missed last season.

It’s been a long journey for Turco, but she returned healthy for her senior year and picked up where she left off. Turco leads Doral Academy with 39 goals, which helped the Dragons win the 4A Mountain League title heading into the postseason.

“It was all the little things to come back and be the best player she could be,” Doral Academy coach Kurt Divich said. “It’s taken awhile. You could see until recently there was a little bit of rust. It wasn’t there just yet. Right now, she looks pretty close to what we had her freshman year and better at some things.”

The girls soccer playoffs begin Saturday with opening-round action of the 4A Southern Region tournament. Doral Academy (15-1-2), the Mountain League’s No. 1 seed, hosts Rancho, the No. 4 seed from the Lake League, at 10 a.m.

‘I was scared’

Turco put an exclamation point on the end of Doral Academy’s regular season. She recorded a hat trick in a 3-0 home win against Sierra Vista on Tuesday in a battle for first place in the Mountain League.

Even Turco said her return has gone much better than expected.

“I was scared I was going to be washed; I’m not going to lie,” she said. “I haven’t played in two years, I’m scared, and we have a good team. What if I don’t score? The first year I did so good not even expecting to. Then coming back and scoring, it just calmed the nerves.”

Doral Academy surprised everyone in 2022 by going undefeated until the Dragons fell to Cimarron-Memorial in the title game. Turco then turned her attention to the club season in the spring before tearing her ACL.

Turco stayed around the team, going to practice and games while recovering to try to get ready for her junior season. Doral Academy lost to Centennial in the 4A Southern Region semifinals.

When the calendar turned to 2024, Turco’s training started to ramp up, but she tore her ACL again in March.

“I genuinely thought nothing happened because it was just a plant,” Turco said. “The next day, I couldn’t walk.”

Doral Academy advanced to the 4A state tournament but lost to Northern champion Galena 3-2 in overtime.

“I knew she is mentally strong and a strong person, so I knew she could get through it,” senior goalie Kenadie Mashore said. “When it happened a second time, I can’t really explain it. I just felt so upset for her because I know she was so anxious to get back playing for her junior year.”

Being positive

Even through the tough moments of recovering from a second injury, Turco said she still surrounded herself with the team. She said having a positive mindset and even laughing about the situation helped her get through it.

Her first goals this season came in a 9-0 win over Western on Aug. 26, when she scored six times.

“I was just so pleased because it meant that she was going to go back into the recruiting cycle, be happy and be a senior with her girls,” Divich said.

Doral Academy is a favorite in a top-heavy 4A with Palo Verde, Canyon Springs, Green Valley and Sierra Vista. Turco, Mashore and defender Gianna Davis are a few of the seniors who were freshmen on the 2022 team, and the goal of finishing the season with a state title is a possibility.

“We’re all super excited,” Mashore said. “We’re all on the same path we were freshman year. Having our whole crew back, we were so close freshman year to winning it all and last year, too. This year, we all have the same mindset of winning and finally getting our state championship.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X

