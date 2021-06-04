2021 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team

Arbor View’s LeaAnn Jarvis is Coach of the Year and Arbor View infielder Trinity Brandon is Player of the Year.

First team

P — Jill Colgan, Rancho

The sophomore struck out a state-high 149 batters in 93⅔ innings and had a 1.94 ERA. She hit .460 with five doubles and 12 RBIs.

P — Annie Finch, Arbor View

The junior was 7-0 with one save and a 2.50 ERA. She struck out 44 in 58⅔ innings for the Class 5A Southern Region champion.

P — Avari Morris, Green Valley

The sophomore was 9-1 and struck out 54 in 62 innings. She hit .438 from the leadoff spot for the Class 5A Desert League champion.

P — Rylie Pindel, Bishop Gorman

The junior was 9-0 with one save, a 2.10 ERA and struck out 47 in 46 innings. She hit .643 in 18 at-bats for the undefeated Class 4A champion.

P — Riley Price, Virgin Valley

The sophomore was 9-1 with a 1.11 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 63 innings. She hit .556 with four doubles, one triple, five home runs and 25 RBIs for the Class 3A Southern Region champion.

IF — Trinity Brandon, Arbor View

The junior played all over the field and hit .568 with a 1.480 OPS, six doubles, three triples, one home run and 16 RBIs for the Class 5A Southern Region champion.

IF — Katelyn Hunter, Bishop Gorman

The senior hit .490 with a .959 slugging percentage, five home runs and 25 RBIs for the undefeated Class 4A champion.

IF — Destinee Lopez, Cimarron-Memorial

The sophomore hit .615 with an OPS of 1.886, five doubles, six home runs and 22 RBIs.

IF — Lily Mader, Valley

The junior catcher hit .630 with an OPS of 1.833, seven doubles, two home runs and 13 RBIs from the leadoff spot.

IF — Mikee Morris, Green Valley

The sophomore shortstop hit .667 and anchored the infield defense for the Class 5A Desert League champion.

IF — Hailey Morrow, Shadow Ridge

The junior shortstop hit .536 and was the top defensive infielder for the Class 5A Southern Region runner-up.

IF — Paige Sinicki, Coronado

The senior shortstop hit .595 with two doubles, three triples and one home run. She went 12-for-12 in stolen-base attempts.

OF — Kaila Angel, Coronado

The senior center fielder was the Cougars’ leader in the outfield, hit .444 with one double, two triples and 10 RBIs.

OF — Olivia Dominguez-Millsop, Palo Verde

The junior center fielder hit .435 as the Panthers’ leadoff hitter.

OF — Jordyn Ramos, Centennial

The junior hit .474 with three triple, three home runs, 13 RBIs and six stolen bases.

OF — Michaela Resler, Arbor View

The junior hit .370 with a team-high 15 runs scored from the leadoff spot for the Class 5A Southern Region champion.

UTIL — Ellie Bostedt, Centennial

The sophomore hit .540 with 13 doubles, one home run and 12 RBIs. As a pitcher, she went 3-1 with a 1.73 ERA, one save and 34 strikeouts.

UTIL — Destiny Capers, Silverado

The junior hit .659 with a 1.788 OPS, six doubles, five triples, one home run and a team-high 18 RBIs from the leadoff spot.

UTIL — Sydney Smith, Coronado

The senior was 6-3 with a 1.74 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 52 innings. As a hitter, she had two doubles, one triple, one home run and seven RBIs.

UTIL — Ava Walker, Faith Lutheran

The freshman struck out 63 in 72 innings, hit .415 with two doubles and two home runs.

Player of the Year

Trinity Brandon, Arbor View

Coach of the Year

LeaAnn Jarvis, Arbor View

Jarvis guided the Aggies to a 12-2 record and the Class 5A Southern Region championship despite a late start to the season after missing 10 days for COVID-19 protocols.

Second team

P — Teagan Clemmons, Centennial

The sophomore was 4-1 with a 0.97 ERA and 24 strikeouts.

P — Madison Lucero, Centennial

The junior was 3-2 with one save and a 1.95 ERA and 31 strikeouts. She hit .326 with five doubles, three home runs and 14 RBIs.

P — Allyson Rily, Pahrump Valley

The senior was 5-3 and struck out 46 in 52 innings. She hit .474 with four doubles, one triple, one home run, 12 RBIs, 16 RBIs and 17 stolen bases for the Class 3A Southern Region runner-up.

IF — Olivia Bailey, Bishop Gorman

The junior hit .571 with a team-high 12 doubles, 20 RBIs and 24 runs scored and no strikeouts in 42 at-bats for the undefeated Class 4A champion.

IF — Jordyn Ebert, Basic

The senior hit .421 with a 1.416 OPS, one double, one triple, five home runs and 20 RBIs.

IF — Deeanna Egan, Pahrump Valley

The junior catcher hit .660 with a 1.620 OPS, six doubles, one triple, one home run and 22 RBIs for the Class 3A Southern Region runner-up.

IF — Alyssa Lybbert, Palo Verde

The senior four-year starter hit .420 from the No. 4 spot in the lineup.

IF — Lexi Marques, Desert Oasis

The senior hit .595 while playing both middle infield positions and threw 17 innings in relief.

IF — Abby Newcomb, Arbor View

The sophomore catcher hit .364 with a .934 OPS, three doubles and one home run for the Class 5A Southern Region champion.

IF — Alayna Richardson, Rancho

The sophomore second baseman and leadoff batter hit .480 with a 1.236 OPS, three doubles and four triples.

IF — Victoria Tausinga, Virgin Valley

The freshman hit .471 with one double, two triples, one home run and 19 RBIs for the Class 3A Southern Region champion.

OF — Mikayla Brown, Shadow Ridge

The junior hit .455 for the Class 5A Southern Region runner-up.

OF — Brookylin Hill, Desert Oasis

The freshman switch-hitter had two doubles, one triple and one home run while leading the Diamondbacks’ defense.

OF — Kylie Sharapan, Arbor View

The senior hit .500 with a 1.500 OPS, three doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs for the Class 5A Southern Region champion.

OF — Makenna Strong, Arbor View

The junior hit .394 with a 1.038 OPS, one double, two home runs and 10 RBIs for the Class 5A Southern Region champion.

UTIL — Kalsey Kekahuhna-Lopes, Sierra Vista

The senior hit .567 with one home run and 15 RBIs.

UTIL — Ashley Kuckler, Bishop Gorman

The senior hit .612 with a 1.493 OPS, a team-high four triples and 24 RBIs for the Class 4A champion.

UTIL — Alexis Peltzer-Harding, The Meadows

The senior hit .676 with a .733 on-base percentage, three home runs and 34 RBIs while playing four positions.

UTIL — Hannah Watson, Green Valley

The junior hit .442 with a .467 on-base percentage as the designated player for the Class 5A Desert League champion.

UTIL — McKenna Young, Faith Lutheran

The sophomore hit .369 from her leadoff spot. As a pitcher, she went 5-3.

Honorable mention

Charelle Aki, Sierra Vista

Julia Bilodeau, Bishop Gorman

Makayla Cadwell, Pahrump Valley

Abby Covington, Shadow Ridge

Justine Dunaway, Liberty

Jessie Farrell, Liberty

Taylor Fundaro, SLAM Nevada

Paige Kellogg, Arbor View

Emma Koenig, Coronado

Chloe Makinney, Bishop Gorman

Ava Mearideth, Green Valley

Jillian Molnar, Faith Lutheran

Lina Ortega, Green Valley

Jenna Ortiz, The Meadows

Natalie Plancarte, Virgin Valley

Madison, Ruiz, Legacy

Ellie Schwartz, Faith Lutheran

Jenna Thompson, Liberty

Riley Watkins, Sierra Vista

Kate Whipple, Faith Lutheran

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.