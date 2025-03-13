Arbor View defeats Gorman in extra innings in 5A baseball — PHOTOS
Arbor View’s baseball team scored in the top of the eighth inning to earn a win at Bishop Gorman on Wednesday. Here are photos from the game.
Arbor View’s baseball team scored a run in the top of the eighth inning and held on to claim a 4-3 road win at Bishop Gorman on Wednesday.
Landon Blais went 3-for-4 with an RBI for Arbor View (4-1, 1-0 Class 5A Desert League). The Aggies scored in the top of the seventh to even the score.
Arbor View and Gorman (3-3, 0-1) play again at 3:30 p.m Friday at Arbor View.
