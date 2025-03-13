Arbor View defeats Gorman in extra innings in 5A baseball — PHOTOS

Arbor View’s baseball team scored in the top of the eighth inning to earn a win at Bishop Gorman on Wednesday. Here are photos from the game.

Bishop Gorman’s baseball team meets after a loss to Arbor View on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School. Arbor View won with a final score of 4-3 - the scoreboard to the right shows the final score, but the inning count was reset near the end of the game. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Arbor View bench celebrates a successful play during a baseball game against Bishop Gorman on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School. Arbor View won with a final score of 4-3. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View outfielder Kash Wieger (3), center, and Bishop Gorman runner Damari Hall (15), left, collide in front of Arbor View infielder Devin Martin (4) during a play on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School. Wieger and Hall were both okay, and walked off the field after the inning. Arbor View won with a final score of 4-3. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman outfielder Damari Hall (15) throws the ball back toward the infield during a game against Arbor View on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School. Arbor View won with a final score of 4-3. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Arbor View bench watches the team’s baseball game against Bishop Gorman on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School. Arbor View won with a final score of 4-3. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View first baseman Michael Reed (17) picks up a ground ball during a game against Bishop Gorman on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School. Arbor View won with a final score of 4-3. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman runner Nolan Eberwein (17) slides into second base as Arbor View second baseman Jase DeSantis (2) watches for a ball to come his way on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School. Arbor View won with a final score of 4-3. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View hitter J Alex Scaggs (25) waits for his turn at bat against Bishop Gorman on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School. Arbor View won with a final score of 4-3. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman hitter Damari Hall (15) takes a swing at an incoming pitch from Arbor View on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School. Arbor View won with a final score of 4-3. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman pitcher Koa Young (30) hurls a pitch forward during the first inning of a game against Arbor View on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School. Arbor View won with a final score of 4-3. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View runner Rhett Bryce (8) celebrates scoring another run for the Aggies during a game against Bishop Gorman on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School. Arbor View won with a final score of 4-3. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman hitter Chase Wilk (28) takes a deep breath before standing at bat against Arbor View on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School. Arbor View won with a final score of 4-3. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View second baseman Jase DeSantis (2) tries to put out Bishop Gorman runner Justin Rodrigues (7), who was trying to steal third base on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School. Arbor View won with a final score of 4-3. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman pitcher Noah Ramos (23) throws a pitch to Arbor View on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School. Arbor View won with a final score of 4-3. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of Bishop Gorman’s team line up on the field for the playing of the National Anthem before a baseball game against Arbor View on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School. Arbor View won the game with a final score of 4-3. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View’s Landon Blais (5) celebrates as he slides into home plate, scoring a run against the Bishop Gorman Gaels on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School. Arbor View won with a final score of 4-3. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View’s baseball team scored a run in the top of the eighth inning and held on to claim a 4-3 road win at Bishop Gorman on Wednesday.

Landon Blais went 3-for-4 with an RBI for Arbor View (4-1, 1-0 Class 5A Desert League). The Aggies scored in the top of the seventh to even the score.

Arbor View and Gorman (3-3, 0-1) play again at 3:30 p.m Friday at Arbor View.

