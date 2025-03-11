58°F
Nevada Preps

Arbor View earns walk-off win over Shadow Ridge in 5A softball — PHOTOS

Arbor View high school softball players celebrate after Madilyn Lowy (3) hit a walk off single ...
Arbor View high school softball players celebrate after Madilyn Lowy (3) hit a walk off single in an extra innings winning 8-7 against Shadow Ridge during a softball game at Arbor View High School, on Monday, March 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Shadow Ridge Alina Pavolovich (11) makes contact against Arbor View at Arbor View High School, ...
Shadow Ridge Alina Pavolovich (11) makes contact against Arbor View at Arbor View High School, on Monday, March 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. Arbor View won 8-7. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Arbor View high school softball players Breya Hee (2) and Madilyn Lowy (3) celebrate after Lowy ...
Arbor View high school softball players Breya Hee (2) and Madilyn Lowy (3) celebrate after Lowy hit a walk off single in an extra innings winning 8-7 against Shadow Ridge during a softball game at Arbor View High School, on Monday, March 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Shadow Ridge shortstop Madison Aleana Aionaaka (5) throws to first after forcing out Arbor View ...
Shadow Ridge shortstop Madison Aleana Aionaaka (5) throws to first after forcing out Arbor View Shawnee Casorla (17) at second during a softball game at Arbor View High School, on Monday, March 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. Arbor View won 8-7. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Shadow Ridge third baseman Chloe Covington (17) tags out Arbor View Chloe Baird (13) as Baird a ...
Shadow Ridge third baseman Chloe Covington (17) tags out Arbor View Chloe Baird (13) as Baird attempts to return to the base during a softball game at Arbor View High School, on Monday, March 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. Arbor View won 8-7. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Arbor View catcher Kelsie Phares (39) scores as Shadow Ridge pitcher Melia Aionaaka (1) misses ...
Arbor View catcher Kelsie Phares (39) scores as Shadow Ridge pitcher Melia Aionaaka (1) misses the catcher's throw on a passed ball during a softball game at Arbor View High School, on Monday, March 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. Arbor View won 8-7. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Arbor View pitcher Audrey Melton (22) delivers against Shadow Ridge during a softball game at A ...
Arbor View pitcher Audrey Melton (22) delivers against Shadow Ridge during a softball game at Arbor View High School, on Monday, March 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. Arbor View won 8-7. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Shadow Ridge pitcher Melia Aionaaka (1) reacts after throwing a strike against Arbor View durin ...
Shadow Ridge pitcher Melia Aionaaka (1) reacts after throwing a strike against Arbor View during a softball game at Arbor View High School, on Monday, March 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. Arbor View won 8-7. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Shadow Ridge pitcher Melia Aionaaka (1) delivers against Arbor View during a softball game at A ...
Shadow Ridge pitcher Melia Aionaaka (1) delivers against Arbor View during a softball game at Arbor View High School, on Monday, March 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. Arbor View won 8-7. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Shadow Ridge pitcher Melia Aionaaka (1) throws a strike against Arbor View Madilyn Lowy (3) dur ...
Shadow Ridge pitcher Melia Aionaaka (1) throws a strike against Arbor View Madilyn Lowy (3) during a softball game at Arbor View High School, on Monday, March 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. Arbor View won 8-7. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Shadow Ridge head coach Julia Meyn gives some advise to Melia Aionaaka (1) during a softball ga ...
Shadow Ridge head coach Julia Meyn gives some advise to Melia Aionaaka (1) during a softball game against Arbor View at Arbor View High School, on Monday, March 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. Arbor View won 8-7. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Shadow Ridge shortstop Aleana Aionaaka (5) makes contact against Arbor View during a softball g ...
Shadow Ridge shortstop Aleana Aionaaka (5) makes contact against Arbor View during a softball game at Arbor View High School, on Monday, March 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. Arbor View won 8-7. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Shadow Ridge Giselle Castellanos (9) swings and misses the ball during a softball game against ...
Shadow Ridge Giselle Castellanos (9) swings and misses the ball during a softball game against Arbor View at Arbor View High School, on Monday, March 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. Arbor View won 8-7. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Shadow Ridge Breanna Nielsen (6) misses the ball as she attempts to bunt during a softball game ...
Shadow Ridge Breanna Nielsen (6) misses the ball as she attempts to bunt during a softball game against Arbor View at Arbor View High School, on Monday, March 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. Arbor View won 8-7. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Arbor View right field Malaya Tellis (12) slides safe at third as Shadow Ridge Chloe Covington ...
Arbor View right field Malaya Tellis (12) slides safe at third as Shadow Ridge Chloe Covington (17) waits for the ball during a softball game at Arbor View High School, on Monday, March 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. Arbor View won 8-7. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Arbor View Audrey Melton (22) reacts after hitting a double against Shadow Ridge during a softb ...
Arbor View Audrey Melton (22) reacts after hitting a double against Shadow Ridge during a softball game at Arbor View High School, on Monday, March 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. Arbor View won 8-7. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 10, 2025 - 8:36 pm
 

Madilyn Lowy hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Arbor View’s softball team an 8-7 home win over Shadow Ridge on Monday.

Audrey Melton went 4-for-4 with two RBIs for the Aggies (3-0) and Lowry was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Arbor View next plays at Palo Verde at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Shadow Ridge (1-1) hosts Faith Lutheran at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

