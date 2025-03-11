Arbor View earns walk-off win over Shadow Ridge in 5A softball — PHOTOS

Arbor View’s softball team scored in the bottom of the seventh inning to claim a home win over Shadow Ridge on Monday. Here are photos from the game.

Arbor View Audrey Melton (22) reacts after hitting a double against Shadow Ridge during a softball game at Arbor View High School, on Monday, March 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. Arbor View won 8-7. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Arbor View right field Malaya Tellis (12) slides safe at third as Shadow Ridge Chloe Covington (17) waits for the ball during a softball game at Arbor View High School, on Monday, March 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. Arbor View won 8-7. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Shadow Ridge Breanna Nielsen (6) misses the ball as she attempts to bunt during a softball game against Arbor View at Arbor View High School, on Monday, March 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. Arbor View won 8-7. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Shadow Ridge Giselle Castellanos (9) swings and misses the ball during a softball game against Arbor View at Arbor View High School, on Monday, March 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. Arbor View won 8-7. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Shadow Ridge shortstop Aleana Aionaaka (5) makes contact against Arbor View during a softball game at Arbor View High School, on Monday, March 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. Arbor View won 8-7. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Shadow Ridge head coach Julia Meyn gives some advise to Melia Aionaaka (1) during a softball game against Arbor View at Arbor View High School, on Monday, March 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. Arbor View won 8-7. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Shadow Ridge pitcher Melia Aionaaka (1) throws a strike against Arbor View Madilyn Lowy (3) during a softball game at Arbor View High School, on Monday, March 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. Arbor View won 8-7. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Shadow Ridge pitcher Melia Aionaaka (1) delivers against Arbor View during a softball game at Arbor View High School, on Monday, March 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. Arbor View won 8-7. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Shadow Ridge pitcher Melia Aionaaka (1) reacts after throwing a strike against Arbor View during a softball game at Arbor View High School, on Monday, March 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. Arbor View won 8-7. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Arbor View pitcher Audrey Melton (22) delivers against Shadow Ridge during a softball game at Arbor View High School, on Monday, March 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. Arbor View won 8-7. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Shadow Ridge catcher Jacobi Gledhill (13) tags Lilly Easton (55) out as Easton attempts to score during a softball game at Arbor View High School, on Monday, March 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. Arbor View won 8-7. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Arbor View catcher Kelsie Phares (39) scores as Shadow Ridge pitcher Melia Aionaaka (1) misses the catcher's throw on a passed ball during a softball game at Arbor View High School, on Monday, March 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. Arbor View won 8-7. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Shadow Ridge catcher Jacobi Gledhill (13) tags Lilly Easton (55) out as Easton attempts to score during a softball game at Arbor View High School, on Monday, March 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. Arbor View won 8-7. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Shadow Ridge third baseman Chloe Covington (17) tags out Arbor View Chloe Baird (13) as Baird attempts to return to the base during a softball game at Arbor View High School, on Monday, March 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. Arbor View won 8-7. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Shadow Ridge shortstop Madison Aleana Aionaaka (5) throws to first after forcing out Arbor View Shawnee Casorla (17) at second during a softball game at Arbor View High School, on Monday, March 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. Arbor View won 8-7. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Arbor View high school softball players Breya Hee (2) and Madilyn Lowy (3) celebrate after Lowy hit a walk off single in an extra innings winning 8-7 against Shadow Ridge during a softball game at Arbor View High School, on Monday, March 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Shadow Ridge Madison Foster (18) reacts after hitting two RBI and a double against Arbor View at Arbor View High School, on Monday, March 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. Arbor View won 8-7. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Shadow Ridge Alina Pavolovich (11) makes contact against Arbor View at Arbor View High School, on Monday, March 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. Arbor View won 8-7. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Shadow Ridge Madison Foster (18) reacts after hitting two RBI and a double against Arbor View during a softball game at Arbor View High School, on Monday, March 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. Arbor View won 8-7. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Arbor View high school softball players celebrate after Madilyn Lowy (3) hit a walk off single in an extra innings winning 8-7 against Shadow Ridge during a softball game at Arbor View High School, on Monday, March 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Madilyn Lowy hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Arbor View’s softball team an 8-7 home win over Shadow Ridge on Monday.

Audrey Melton went 4-for-4 with two RBIs for the Aggies (3-0) and Lowry was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Arbor View next plays at Palo Verde at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Shadow Ridge (1-1) hosts Faith Lutheran at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.