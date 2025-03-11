Arbor View earns walk-off win over Shadow Ridge in 5A softball — PHOTOS
Arbor View’s softball team scored in the bottom of the seventh inning to claim a home win over Shadow Ridge on Monday. Here are photos from the game.
Madilyn Lowy hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Arbor View’s softball team an 8-7 home win over Shadow Ridge on Monday.
Audrey Melton went 4-for-4 with two RBIs for the Aggies (3-0) and Lowry was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Arbor View next plays at Palo Verde at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Shadow Ridge (1-1) hosts Faith Lutheran at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.