Arbor View holds off Desert Pines in OT thriller

In a game full of offensive fireworks, Arbor View outlasted Desert Pines in an overtime thriller 56-55.

With more than 1,000 yards of combined offense between the two teams, it was Arbor View’s defense in overtime that ultimately made the difference.

“I’ve learned over the years, it’s never as bad as you think and it’s never as good as you think,” Arbor View coach Sam Norris said. “There are always things that need to be fixed, but our offense did well.”

As the fourth quarter began, Desert Pines struck quickly on a 67-yard touchdown reception from junior DeMichael Burks, cutting the deficit to 42-41.

Burks was the Jaguars’ top performer, hauling in six catches for 208 yards and two touchdowns. But after the ensuing extra point was missed, it looked like Arbor View (7-2) was in the driver’s seat to close out the game in regulation.

On the next possession, the Aggies’ offense marched down the field and found the end zone once again. Junior Zac Fares lined up at quarterback on a sneak play at the goal line and punched it in to extend the lead to 49-41 with just minutes remaining.

Down eight with four minutes to play and 80 yards ahead, sophomore quarterback Jerome Sequeira refused to quit. Using both his passing arm and legs, he led Desert Pines (3-5) on a methodical drive downfield.

Sequeira completed a key 25-yard pass to senior Mario Fletcher to move the Jaguars into the red zone. From there, junior Ja’Mire Ross took over, pounding the ball inside the 10-yard line on three consecutive carries totaling 20 yards.

With no time left, Sequeira finished off the drive himself with a 1-yard rushing touchdown, cutting the lead to two. Forced to go for the 2-point conversion, Desert Pines turned to Ross again, and he delivered — powering up the middle to tie the game at 49-49 and send it to overtime.

In overtime, Arbor View started with the ball and wasted no time. Junior quarterback Thaddeus Thatcher found Fares for an 11-yard touchdown to push the Aggies ahead 56-49.

Thatcher finished with 313 passing yards and four touchdowns, along with 49 rushing yards and a score on the ground — a balanced performance that kept the Aggies’ offense humming all night.

Needing another touchdown to extend the game, Sequeira came through again. Facing a fourth-and-13, he scrambled and sprinted all the way to the end zone to pull the Jaguars within one.

Sequeira nearly matched Thatcher statistically, throwing for 300 yards and four touchdowns while adding 72 yards and another score rushing.

With the game on the line, Desert Pines went for two, but Arbor View’s defensive line stuffed the run attempt up the middle — sealing the 56-55 win.

Arbor View now turns its attention to a crucial road matchup against Las Vegas High next week as it looks to stay among the top four in the HRM rankings and earn a spot in the Open Division playoffs.

“We teach ‘us versus us,’ and that’s how we prepare every week,” Norris said. “We just try to be efficient in all three phases every Friday night and let the rest take care of itself.”