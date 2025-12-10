Arbor View outlasts Spring Valley in boys basketball — PHOTOS
Arbor View’s boys basketball team defeated Spring Valley behind key free throws from the Aggies’ star quarterback. Here are photos from the game.
Arbor View’s boys basketball team held on for a 71-70 home win against Spring Valley on Tuesday night.
Thaddeus Thatcher made two free throws in the final seconds to give Arbor View (3-2) the lead.
Thatcher, a Utah football commit, scored 21 points to lead Arbor View and Rylan Hearns added 18 points for the Aggies.
Arbor View next plays at Las Vegas High at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Spring Valley (2-2) hosts Desert Pines at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
