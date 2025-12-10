51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Arbor View outlasts Spring Valley in boys basketball — PHOTOS

Arbor View guard Thaddeus Thatcher (23) drives to the basket against Spring Valley forward Nath ...
Arbor View guard Thaddeus Thatcher (23) drives to the basket against Spring Valley forward Nathan Chiu (10) during the first half of a basketball game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Arbor View guard Elijah Pierce (1) brings the ball up court against Spring Valley guard Dwayne ...
Arbor View guard Elijah Pierce (1) brings the ball up court against Spring Valley guard Dwayne Benson (24) during the first half of a basketball game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Spring Valley forward Nasir Greene (23) gets fouled by Arbor View forward Gunnar Robinson (5) d ...
Spring Valley forward Nasir Greene (23) gets fouled by Arbor View forward Gunnar Robinson (5) during the first half of a basketball game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Arbor View guard Thaddeus Thatcher (23) gets fouled by Spring Valley forward Nasir Greene (23) ...
Arbor View guard Thaddeus Thatcher (23) gets fouled by Spring Valley forward Nasir Greene (23) during the first half of a basketball game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Arbor View guard Elijah Pierce (1) gets fouled by Spring Valley guard James Carson (3) during t ...
Arbor View guard Elijah Pierce (1) gets fouled by Spring Valley guard James Carson (3) during the first half of a basketball game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Spring Valley guard Azea Melo-Powell (5) blocks the shot of Arbor View center Dominic Givens (2 ...
Spring Valley guard Azea Melo-Powell (5) blocks the shot of Arbor View center Dominic Givens (21) during the first half of a basketball game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Spring Valley guard Azea Melo-Powell (5) passed the ball in front of Arbor View guard Thaddeus ...
Spring Valley guard Azea Melo-Powell (5) passed the ball in front of Arbor View guard Thaddeus Thatcher (23) during the first half of a basketball game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Arbor View forward Landon Woods (2) lays up the ball against Spring Valley guard James Carson ( ...
Arbor View forward Landon Woods (2) lays up the ball against Spring Valley guard James Carson (3) during the first half of a basketball game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Spring Valley guard James Carson (3) brings the ball up court against Arbor View during the sec ...
Spring Valley guard James Carson (3) brings the ball up court against Arbor View during the second half of a basketball game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Arbor View guard Jaedon Johnson (3) lays up the ball against Spring Valley during the second ha ...
Arbor View guard Jaedon Johnson (3) lays up the ball against Spring Valley during the second half of a basketball game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Spring Valley guard James Carson (3) drives to the basket against Arbor View forward Robert Mal ...
Spring Valley guard James Carson (3) drives to the basket against Arbor View forward Robert Malone (11) during the second half of a basketball game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Spring Valley guard Azea Melo-Powell (5) grabs the ball in front of Arbor View forward Rylan He ...
Spring Valley guard Azea Melo-Powell (5) grabs the ball in front of Arbor View forward Rylan Hearns (22)during the second half of a basketball game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Spring Valley forward Nasir Greene (23) vies for a rebound between Arbor View guard Elijah Pier ...
Spring Valley forward Nasir Greene (23) vies for a rebound between Arbor View guard Elijah Pierce (1) and Arbor View center Dominic Givens (21) during the second half of a basketball game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Arbor View center Dominic Givens (21) blocks the shot of Spring Valley guard James Carson (3) d ...
Arbor View center Dominic Givens (21) blocks the shot of Spring Valley guard James Carson (3) during the second half of a basketball game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Spring Valley guard Dwayne Benson (24) shoots against Arbor View during the second half of a ba ...
Spring Valley guard Dwayne Benson (24) shoots against Arbor View during the second half of a basketball game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Arbor View guard Thaddeus Thatcher (23) lays up the ball under pressure from Spring Valley guar ...
Arbor View guard Thaddeus Thatcher (23) lays up the ball under pressure from Spring Valley guard Jonovan Jeffery (11) during the first half of a basketball game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Arbor View forward Rylan Hearns (22) goes to the basket against Spring Valley during the first ...
Arbor View forward Rylan Hearns (22) goes to the basket against Spring Valley during the first half of a basketball game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Arbor View guard Thaddeus Thatcher (23) gets fouled by Spring Valley guard Jonovan Jeffery (11) ...
Arbor View guard Thaddeus Thatcher (23) gets fouled by Spring Valley guard Jonovan Jeffery (11) during the first half of a basketball game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Arbor View guard Jaedon Johnson (3) brings the ball up court against Spring Valley during the f ...
Arbor View guard Jaedon Johnson (3) brings the ball up court against Spring Valley during the first half of a basketball game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Arbor View center Dominic Givens (21) looks to pass the ball under pressure from Spring Valley ...
Arbor View center Dominic Givens (21) looks to pass the ball under pressure from Spring Valley guard Jonovan Jeffery (11) during the first half of a basketball game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Arbor View guard Elijah Pierce (1) looks to pass the ball under pressure from Spring Valley gua ...
Arbor View guard Elijah Pierce (1) looks to pass the ball under pressure from Spring Valley guard James Carson (3) and Spring Valley guard Jonovan Jeffery (11) during the first half of a basketball game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Spring Valley forward Nasir Greene (23) drives to the basket against Arbor View center Dominic ...
Spring Valley forward Nasir Greene (23) drives to the basket against Arbor View center Dominic Givens (21) during the second half of a basketball game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Spring Valley guard Dwayne Benson (24) drives to the basket against Arbor View during the secon ...
Spring Valley guard Dwayne Benson (24) drives to the basket against Arbor View during the second half of a basketball game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Arbor View fans celebrate as the team defeats Spring Valley to win a basketball game at Arbor V ...
Arbor View fans celebrate as the team defeats Spring Valley to win a basketball game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Arbor View players celebrate as they defeat Spring Valley to win a basketball game at Arbor Vie ...
Arbor View players celebrate as they defeat Spring Valley to win a basketball game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
More Stories
(Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
A 5A bowling match against Clark and Palo Verde took place Monday afternoon at Suncoast Bowling ...
Palo Verde defeats Clark in Class 5A high school bowling — PHOTOS
Loosee shooting guard Eloni Marshall (2) dribbles the ball as Mojave’s Jordyn Carroll gu ...
Friday’s high school scores, top performances
Mojave’s Isabella Crawford dribbles the ball during a basketball game between Mojave and ...
Mojave girls basketball stays perfect with road win at Losee — PHOTOS
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 9, 2025 - 9:32 pm
 

Arbor View’s boys basketball team held on for a 71-70 home win against Spring Valley on Tuesday night.

Thaddeus Thatcher made two free throws in the final seconds to give Arbor View (3-2) the lead.

Thatcher, a Utah football commit, scored 21 points to lead Arbor View and Rylan Hearns added 18 points for the Aggies.

Arbor View next plays at Las Vegas High at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Spring Valley (2-2) hosts Desert Pines at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES