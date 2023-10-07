Arbor View uses big plays to sink Legacy — PHOTOS

Nylen Johnson and Kamareion Bell ripped off huge runs to help Arbor View subdue Legacy in the “Battle of the Bulls” rivalry game Friday.

Arbor View wide receiver Jayden Williams (6) and strong safety Jahmali Brown (8) bring their Battle of the Bulls trophy to their team after winning a high school football game against Legacy at Legacy High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View running back Kamareion Bell (20) dives into the end zone for a touchdown while Legacy defensive tackle Avion Massey (76) has hold of him during a high school football game against Legacy at Legacy High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View quarterback Alonzo Balderrama (14) catches the snap during a high school football game against Legacy at Legacy High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Legacy running back Phoenix Jennings (8) runs into the end zone before scoring a touchdown while Arbor View cornerback Teddy Johnson (27) can’t catch him during a high school football game at Legacy High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Legacy linebacker Martel McKenzie (22) and middle linebacker Anthony Hern (24) surround Arbor View quarterback Alonzo Balderrama (14) before tackling him on the carry during a high school football game at Legacy High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View running back Kamareion Bell (20) runs the ball while pushing away Legacy cornerback Darren Bowen (18) during a high school football game at Legacy High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas. Bell ran 57 yards to score the first touchdown of the game. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Legacy running back Fabian Carmona (17) pivots before evading a tackle by Arbor View defensive back Kent Bell III (25) during the first half of a high school football game at Legacy High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Legacy running back Phoenix Jennings (8) celebrates as he scores a touchdown during a high school football game against Arbor View at Legacy High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Legacy quarterback Aidan Crawford (9) prepares to throw while running back Phoenix Jennings (8) follows Arbor View’s defense during a high school football game at Legacy High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View guard Daniel Boyd (54) lifts running back Nylen Johnson (28) after Johnson scored a deep touchdown over Legacy during the first half of a high school football game at Legacy High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View wide receiver Jayden Williams (6) chest bumps guard Daniel Boyd after Williams scored a touchdown during the second half of a high school football game against Legacy at Legacy High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View cornerback Adrian Peterson (22) pushes Legacy running back Airamis Craven (21) out of bounds on the carry during the first half of a high school football game at Legacy High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View celebrates with their rivalry Battle of the Bulls trophy after winning their high school football game against Legacy at Legacy High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View wide receiver Jayden Williams (6) runs for a deep touchdown with little Legacy opposition during the second half of a high school football game at Legacy High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Legacy guard Jonathon Gomez (53) congratulates Legacy running back Airamis Craven (21) on his touchdown during the second half of a high school football game against Arbor View at Legacy High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View’s football team didn’t really have a sustained drive Friday night at Legacy.

The Aggies didn’t need one.

Arbor View used big running plays and a pair of key interceptions to come away with a 42-18 road win in the “Battle of the Bulls” rivalry game.

“I thought we were on fire to start off with,” Arbor View coach Matt Gerber said. “I thought mentally we did real well. We have had a problem in the second half defensively letting teams stick around, and we kind of did that again.”

Arbor View’s first drive lasted just one play as freshman running back Kamareion Bell ripped off a 57-yard touchdown run to give the Aggies (3-4) a 7-0 lead with 9:24 to go in the first quarter. Bell ran straight ahead, spun out of a tackle near the 50 and was gone, sprinting away from the Longhorns (3-4) from there.

Christian Thatcher intercepted a pass on the ensuing Legacy drive, returning the ball 25 yards to the Longhorns 6.

Two plays later, Bell scored on a 5-yard run for a 14-0 lead with 7:35 left in the first quarter.

Arbor View’s first drive of the second quarter ended quickly as well, as sophomore running back Nylen Johnson slipped an arm tackle in the backfield and raced 80 yards for a touchdown and a 21-0 lead with 11:43 to go in the half.

“They’ve got some talent, and we’re glad to have them” Gerber said of the the team’s young running backs. “I thought they stepped up and did a great job. To have those young backs step up and show what the can do, we’re happy with them. I love the effort that they gave tonight.”

Johnson finished with 125 yards on seven carries, and Bell had six carries for 92 yards. As a team, the Aggies averaged 9.5 yards per carry, racking up 237 yards on the ground.

“Our young backs are the future,” Thatcher said. “Our O-line did great. I’m super proud of all of them. We’ve just got to keep it up for next week.”

Damien Dixon added a 58-yard interception return for a touchdown with 3:27 to play to seal the win for Arbor View.

“It’s always great when the defense gets turnovers and scores on them,” Thatcher said. “It’s really great. That’s what we need.”

Just getting back on the field was big for Arbor View, which had to forfeit its game last week against Bishop Gorman after the Aggies had a postgame fight in their game against Desert Pines the previous week. Although they won the game against the Jaguars on the field, the contest was ruled a double forfeit because of the benches-clearing incident.

“Mentally wise, it’s tough to get a loss when you know you won and have to sit the next week,” Gerber said. “You sit there and dwell on it, what you could have done, what happened. And you just want to get back to normalcy, which has been tough to come by this year.”

The Aggies, ranked No. 3 in Class 5A, now face a showdown against second-ranked Liberty next week.

“This is a game we’ve been looking for,” Gerber said. “It’s the mountain we’re trying to climb. We’ve been getting up that mountain, but we haven’t gotten to the top. So we’re hoping we get a good effort next week. The effort we gave tonight probably won’t get it done.”

Phoenix Jennings and Airamis Craven scored on a runs of 3 and 2 yards for the Longhorns. Dominic Oliver added a leaping catch in the end zone to complete a 12-yard touchdown from quarterback Aidan Crawford for Legacy.