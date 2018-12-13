Athletes of the Week — Dec. 12

Here is a look at some of the top performances for the week of Dec. 3 to Dec. 8.

Cimarron-Memorial’s Elise Young (1) goes up for a shot against Legacy in the girls basketball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Foothill’s Whitley Brow is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s all-state flag football team.

Athletes of the Week

Boys Basketball

Mason Engmann, Sierra Vista

The senior guard scored a team-best 19 points in an 83-78 overtime win over Shadow Ridge in the championship game of the Bulldog Invitational Tournament. In three games in the tournament, Engmann scored 63 points.

Girls Basketball

Elise Young, Cimarron-Memorial

The senior guard scored 36 points in a 76-48 win at Cheyenne and had 18 points, 11 rebounds, five steals and four assists in a 72-34 win over Bonanza. Young averaged 26 points, 11.3 rebounds and 4 assists in three games during the week.

Flag Football

Whitley Brow, Foothill

The senior caught six passes for 106 yards and three touchdowns and had three interceptions in a 32-26 win at Sierra Vista. She also had two TD receptions and two interceptions in a 29-18 home win over Clark.

Wrestling

Kody Presser, Shadow Ridge

The senior went 5-0 with five pins in the 182-pound class to help the Mustangs finish second in the Mustang Stampede.

