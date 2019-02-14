Athletes of the Week — Feb. 14

Here are some of the top performances from the week of Feb. 4-9.

Athletes of the Week

Boys Basketball

Zaon Collins, Bishop Gorman

The sophomore point guard scored 10 of his 18 points in the second overtime as the top-ranked Gaels earned a 74-68 win over No. 2 Clark.

Girls Basketball

Alecia Kelly, Mojave

The senior had a game-high 24 points in a 58-21 win over Western on Tuesday to help the Rattlers clinch first place in the Class 3A Sunset League.

Flag Football

Lea Angione, Arbor View

The junior completed 12 of 20 passes for 192 yards and three touchdowns to help the Aggies down Rancho, 32-6 in the opening round of the Mountain Region tournament.

Wrestling

Steele Dias, Green Valley

The senior defeated Spanish Springs’ Nickolas Foster 9-4 to capture the Class 4A 120-pound state title, his third state championship.