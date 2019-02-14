108°F
Athletes of the Week

Athletes of the Week — Feb. 14

Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 13, 2019 - 5:54 pm
 

Boys Basketball

Zaon Collins, Bishop Gorman

The sophomore point guard scored 10 of his 18 points in the second overtime as the top-ranked Gaels earned a 74-68 win over No. 2 Clark.

— —

Girls Basketball

Alecia Kelly, Mojave

The senior had a game-high 24 points in a 58-21 win over Western on Tuesday to help the Rattlers clinch first place in the Class 3A Sunset League.

— —

Flag Football

Lea Angione, Arbor View

The junior completed 12 of 20 passes for 192 yards and three touchdowns to help the Aggies down Rancho, 32-6 in the opening round of the Mountain Region tournament.

— —

Wrestling

Steele Dias, Green Valley

The senior defeated Spanish Springs’ Nickolas Foster 9-4 to capture the Class 4A 120-pound state title, his third state championship.

