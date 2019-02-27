Athletes of the Week — Feb. 27
Here are some of the top performances from the week of Feb. 18-23.
Athletes of the Week
Boys Basketball
Meshach Hawkins, Chaparral
The junior had 22 points, including the go-ahead basket in overtime, in an 82-80 upset win over top-seeded Democracy Prep in the Class 3A Southern Region semifinals.
— —
Girls Basketball
Bentleigh Hoskins, Bishop Gorman
The junior guard had a game-high 13 points, including the go-ahead bucket with 5.4 seconds to play, in a 41-39 win over Desert Oasis in the Desert Region championship game.
— —
Flag Football
Stephanie Tewart, Del Sol
The senior quarterback threw four touchdown passes to lead the Dragons to a 32-12 win over Chaparral in the Class 3A Southern League semifinals.