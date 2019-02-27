101°F
Athletes of the Week

Athletes of the Week — Feb. 27

Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 27, 2019 - 12:23 pm
 

Boys Basketball

Meshach Hawkins, Chaparral

The junior had 22 points, including the go-ahead basket in overtime, in an 82-80 upset win over top-seeded Democracy Prep in the Class 3A Southern Region semifinals.

Girls Basketball

Bentleigh Hoskins, Bishop Gorman

The junior guard had a game-high 13 points, including the go-ahead bucket with 5.4 seconds to play, in a 41-39 win over Desert Oasis in the Desert Region championship game.

Flag Football

Stephanie Tewart, Del Sol

The senior quarterback threw four touchdown passes to lead the Dragons to a 32-12 win over Chaparral in the Class 3A Southern League semifinals.

