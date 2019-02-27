Athletes of the Week — Feb. 27

Here are some of the top performances from the week of Feb. 18-23.

Chaparral’s Meshach Hawkins (1) goes up for a shot against Legacy in the boy’s basketball game at Durango High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman’s Bentleigh Hoskins (24) shoots a three-point-shot for a score against Desert Oasis in the Desert Region girls basketball championship game at Foothill High School in Henderson, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Athletes of the Week

Boys Basketball

Meshach Hawkins, Chaparral

The junior had 22 points, including the go-ahead basket in overtime, in an 82-80 upset win over top-seeded Democracy Prep in the Class 3A Southern Region semifinals.

— —

Girls Basketball

Bentleigh Hoskins, Bishop Gorman

The junior guard had a game-high 13 points, including the go-ahead bucket with 5.4 seconds to play, in a 41-39 win over Desert Oasis in the Desert Region championship game.

— —

Flag Football

Stephanie Tewart, Del Sol

The senior quarterback threw four touchdown passes to lead the Dragons to a 32-12 win over Chaparral in the Class 3A Southern League semifinals.