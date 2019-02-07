89°F
Athletes of the Week

Athletes of the Week — Feb. 6

February 6, 2019 - 5:46 pm
 

Athletes of the Week

Boys Basketball

Jace Roquemore, Foothill

The senior guard had 25 points in an 84-75 win over then-No. 3 Coronado to move the Falcons into first place in the Southeast League.

— —

Girls Basketball

Desi-Rae Young, Desert Oasis

The junior helped the Diamondbacks seize sole possession of first place in the Southwest League by scoring a game-high 15 points in a 60-57 road win over Bishop Gorman.

— —

Flag Football

Kaitlyn Horstdaniel, Las Vegas

The senior quarterback threw 10 touchdown passes as the Wildcats went 2-1 in Northeast League play during the week. She threw four touchdown passes as Las Vegas handed Legacy its only Northeast loss of the season and four more in a win over Eldorado.

— —

Wrestling

Matthew Rodgers, Cimarron-Memorial

The junior avenged three regular-season losses to Shadow Ridge’s Marc Williams, winning 3-1 in overtime to claim the 160-pound championship and lead the Spartans to the team title at the Mountain Region tournament.

