Athletes of the Week — Feb. 6
Here are some of the top performances for the week of Jan. 28-Feb. 2.
Athletes of the Week
Boys Basketball
Jace Roquemore, Foothill
The senior guard had 25 points in an 84-75 win over then-No. 3 Coronado to move the Falcons into first place in the Southeast League.
— —
Girls Basketball
Desi-Rae Young, Desert Oasis
The junior helped the Diamondbacks seize sole possession of first place in the Southwest League by scoring a game-high 15 points in a 60-57 road win over Bishop Gorman.
— —
Flag Football
Kaitlyn Horstdaniel, Las Vegas
The senior quarterback threw 10 touchdown passes as the Wildcats went 2-1 in Northeast League play during the week. She threw four touchdown passes as Las Vegas handed Legacy its only Northeast loss of the season and four more in a win over Eldorado.
— —
Wrestling
Matthew Rodgers, Cimarron-Memorial
The junior avenged three regular-season losses to Shadow Ridge’s Marc Williams, winning 3-1 in overtime to claim the 160-pound championship and lead the Spartans to the team title at the Mountain Region tournament.