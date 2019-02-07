Athletes of the Week — Feb. 6

Here are some of the top performances for the week of Jan. 28-Feb. 2.

Desert Oasis’ Desi-Rae Young, left, looks to shoot against Bishop Gorman’s Tierney Holcombe during the second half of a basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Foothill’s Jace Roquemore (22) drives to the net while under pressure from Liberty’s Julian Strawther (0) during a basketball game at Liberty High School in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Matthew Rodgers of Cimarron-Memorial High School (in dark jersey) and Marc Williams from Shadow Ridge High School compete in the Mountain Region wrestling tournament at Bonanza High School at 6665 Del Rey Ave. in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. (Bill Hughes/Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Athletes of the Week

Boys Basketball

Jace Roquemore, Foothill

The senior guard had 25 points in an 84-75 win over then-No. 3 Coronado to move the Falcons into first place in the Southeast League.

Girls Basketball

Desi-Rae Young, Desert Oasis

The junior helped the Diamondbacks seize sole possession of first place in the Southwest League by scoring a game-high 15 points in a 60-57 road win over Bishop Gorman.

Flag Football

Kaitlyn Horstdaniel, Las Vegas

The senior quarterback threw 10 touchdown passes as the Wildcats went 2-1 in Northeast League play during the week. She threw four touchdown passes as Las Vegas handed Legacy its only Northeast loss of the season and four more in a win over Eldorado.

Wrestling

Matthew Rodgers, Cimarron-Memorial

The junior avenged three regular-season losses to Shadow Ridge’s Marc Williams, winning 3-1 in overtime to claim the 160-pound championship and lead the Spartans to the team title at the Mountain Region tournament.