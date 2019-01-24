Athletes of the Week — Jan. 23
Here are some of the top performances from the week of Jan. 14-19.
Athletes of the Week
Boys Basketball
Garin Macfarlane, Shadow Ridge
The senior had 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a 106-97 home win over Rancho.
— —
Girls Basketball
Kelsey Howryla, Faith Lutheran
The sophomore scored a game-high 22 points last Tuesday in a 66-58 league victory over Shadow Ridge.
— —
Flag Football
Jagayra Gomes, Clark
The junior scored on a 6-yard run with 18 seconds to play and completed 8 of 16 passes for 170 yards and three touchdowns in a 43-40 win over Durango. She also completed 6 of 8 passes for 67 yards and three TDs and ran for 95 yards and a TD on five carries in a 45-0 win over Spring Valley.
— —
Wrestling
Luke Van Orden, SLAM Academy
The freshman won the 106-pound title at the Rockwell Rumble in Heber City, Utah. He was 5-0 with two pins and two major decisions.