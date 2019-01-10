Athletes of the Week — Jan. 9
Here are some of the top performances from the week of Dec. 31 to Jan. 5.
Boys Basketball
Glenn Taylor, Cheyenne
The sophomore scored 25 points and hit two free throws with 15.8 seconds left in regulation to force overtime in a 57-50 road win over Mira Mesa (California).
— —
Girls Basketball
Eboni Walker, Centennial
The senior forward had 18 points and 19 rebounds in a 61-49 win over Windward (California) in the Matt Denning Nike Hoops Classic in Santa Ana, California. Windward was ranked No. 8 nationally by USA Today.
— —
Flag Football
Jennifer Haberstock, Green Valley
The senior quarterback tossed a game-winning touchdown pass as time expired to lift the Gators to a 27-21 win over Foothill in the championship game of the Mustang Rodeo. In three games in the tournament, Haberstock completed 56 of 77 passes for 631 yards and eight TDs.
— —
Wrestling
Trace Everett, Las Vegas
The senior pinned Palo Verde’s Jacob Sarabay to win the 120-pound title at the Bulldog Grappler at Centennial. Everett won three matches by fall on the final day of the tournament to lead the Wildcats to the team title.