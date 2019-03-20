Athletes of the Week — March 20

Here are some of the top performances for the week of March 11-16.

Western’s Jared Smith is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s all-state boys golf team.

Basic Wolves’ Shelby Basso pitches against the Douglas Tigers during the NIAA 4A softball tournament, in Reno, Nev., on Thursday, May 17, 2018. Douglas won 8-5. Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Boulder City’s Rose Pouch competes in the 200 individual medley at the Class 3A state swimming championships at UNLV on Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Tim Guesman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Athletes of the Week

Baseball

Nick Smirk, Bishop Gorman

The senior went 8-for-10 with two doubles and six RBIs in three games at the Boras Classic in Tempe, Arizona.

— —

Boys Golf

Jared Smith, Western

The senior shot a 1-over-par 73 at Mountain Falls to win a Sunset League match by 13 strokes.

— —

Softball

Shelby Basso, Basic

The senior went 6-for-6 with two home runs and six RBIs and tossed a five-inning two hitter in helping the Wolves to two wins Friday. She was 10-for-17 with seven RBIs and had three wins and struck out 27 in 17 innings for the week.

— —

Boys Swimming

Mason Romantic, Green Valley

The junior had Saturday’s best overall time in the 100-yard freestyle (47.81 seconds) and the second-best time in the 50 freestyle (22.83).

— —

Girls Swimming

Rose Pouch, Boulder City

The senior had Saturday’s best overall times in both the 100-yard freestyle (54.28 seconds) and the 200 freestyle (2:00.23).

— —

Boys Track

Jack Gordon, Faith Lutheran

The senior cleared 14 feet to win the pole vault at the O’Dea Relays at Palo Verde. It was the best mark in the state this season.

— —

Girls Track

Aaliyah Soa, Liberty

The senior won the shot put with a mark of 43 feet, 11½ inches in a meet with Coronado and Green Valley. It was the No. 11 mark in the nation this season. Soa also won the discus with a throw of 139-5, the second-best throw in the state this spring.

— —

Boys Volleyball

Croix Reganit, Sierra Vista

The junior outside hitter had 29 kills, 19 digs and two blocks in a 3-1 road victory over Rancho.