Athletes of the Week — March 20
Here are some of the top performances for the week of March 11-16.
Baseball
Nick Smirk, Bishop Gorman
The senior went 8-for-10 with two doubles and six RBIs in three games at the Boras Classic in Tempe, Arizona.
Boys Golf
Jared Smith, Western
The senior shot a 1-over-par 73 at Mountain Falls to win a Sunset League match by 13 strokes.
Softball
Shelby Basso, Basic
The senior went 6-for-6 with two home runs and six RBIs and tossed a five-inning two hitter in helping the Wolves to two wins Friday. She was 10-for-17 with seven RBIs and had three wins and struck out 27 in 17 innings for the week.
Boys Swimming
Mason Romantic, Green Valley
The junior had Saturday’s best overall time in the 100-yard freestyle (47.81 seconds) and the second-best time in the 50 freestyle (22.83).
Girls Swimming
Rose Pouch, Boulder City
The senior had Saturday’s best overall times in both the 100-yard freestyle (54.28 seconds) and the 200 freestyle (2:00.23).
Boys Track
Jack Gordon, Faith Lutheran
The senior cleared 14 feet to win the pole vault at the O’Dea Relays at Palo Verde. It was the best mark in the state this season.
Girls Track
Aaliyah Soa, Liberty
The senior won the shot put with a mark of 43 feet, 11½ inches in a meet with Coronado and Green Valley. It was the No. 11 mark in the nation this season. Soa also won the discus with a throw of 139-5, the second-best throw in the state this spring.
Boys Volleyball
Croix Reganit, Sierra Vista
The junior outside hitter had 29 kills, 19 digs and two blocks in a 3-1 road victory over Rancho.