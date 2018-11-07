Athletes of the Week — Nov. 7

Here are some of the top performances from the week of Oct. 29 to Nov. 3.

Valley High School cross country runner Christian Franklin, left, practices with his teammates at Justice Myron E. Leavitt Family Park in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Bishop Gorman’s Ashtyn Fink (3) connects with ball for a score against Mojave in the girls soccer game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Desert Pines Jazmin Felix (145) runs during the NIAA 4A Girls Cross Country State Championship at the Veteran’s Memorial Park in Boulder City, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Felix finished in first place. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas High School’s Daniel Rangel (8) finds open space in the second half of the 3A Mountain Region Championship soccer game between Las Vegas High School and Eldorado High School in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Las Vegas High School beat Eldorado 2-0. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

Athletes of the Week

Boys Cross Country

Christian Franklin, Valley

The junior won the Class 3A state cross country title, covering the 3.1-mile course at Veterans’ Memorial Park in Boulder City in 16 minutes, 22.2 seconds. It was the best time in any class.

— —

Girls Cross Country

Jazmin Felix, Desert Pines

The junior won the Class 4A state championship, posting a time of 19 minutes, 28.6 seconds over the 3.1-mile course at Boulder City’s Veterans’ Memorial Park.

— —

Football

Colton Zobrist, Desert Oasis

The junior quarterback completed 16 of 24 passes for 229 yards, including a 51-yard toss for the go-ahead touchdown with 3:55 to play, to give the Diamondbacks a 30-28 win over Silverado to clinch a playoff berth. Zobrist also booted a 37-yard field goal.

— —

Boys Soccer

Daniel Rangel, Las Vegas

The sophomore had five goals and four assists in the Wildcats’ three Mountain Region tournament games on their way to the team’s first region title since 2009.

— —

Girls Soccer

Ashtyn Fink, Bishop Gorman

The senior had five goals and three assists to help the Gaels win three games and capture the Desert Region championship, their second region title in two years.

— —

Girls Volleyball

Angelina Starck, Bishop Gorman

The sophomore combined for 27 kills and 84 assists to help the Gaels win the Desert Region tournament and Southern Nevada championship match en route to the area’s top seed in the Class 4A state tournament.