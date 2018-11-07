Athletes of the Week — Nov. 7
Here are some of the top performances from the week of Oct. 29 to Nov. 3.
Boys Cross Country
Christian Franklin, Valley
The junior won the Class 3A state cross country title, covering the 3.1-mile course at Veterans’ Memorial Park in Boulder City in 16 minutes, 22.2 seconds. It was the best time in any class.
Girls Cross Country
Jazmin Felix, Desert Pines
The junior won the Class 4A state championship, posting a time of 19 minutes, 28.6 seconds over the 3.1-mile course at Boulder City’s Veterans’ Memorial Park.
Football
Colton Zobrist, Desert Oasis
The junior quarterback completed 16 of 24 passes for 229 yards, including a 51-yard toss for the go-ahead touchdown with 3:55 to play, to give the Diamondbacks a 30-28 win over Silverado to clinch a playoff berth. Zobrist also booted a 37-yard field goal.
Boys Soccer
Daniel Rangel, Las Vegas
The sophomore had five goals and four assists in the Wildcats’ three Mountain Region tournament games on their way to the team’s first region title since 2009.
Girls Soccer
Ashtyn Fink, Bishop Gorman
The senior had five goals and three assists to help the Gaels win three games and capture the Desert Region championship, their second region title in two years.
Girls Volleyball
Angelina Starck, Bishop Gorman
The sophomore combined for 27 kills and 84 assists to help the Gaels win the Desert Region tournament and Southern Nevada championship match en route to the area’s top seed in the Class 4A state tournament.