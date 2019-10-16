86°F
Athletes of the Week

Athletes of the Week — Oct. 17

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 16, 2019 - 3:47 pm
 
Updated October 16, 2019 - 4:18 pm

Girls soccer

Jordon Brown, GK, Faith Lutheran: The sophomore had 15 saves in a 2-0 week for the No. 3 team in the USA Today Super 25.

Boys soccer

Sergio Aguayo, F, Las Vegas: The senior scored four goals in a 1-1 week for the Wildcats.

Football

Majae Madison, RB, Cheyenne: The junior rushed for 116 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries in a win over Western.

Girls volleyball

Skyla Faught, OH, Las Vegas: The senior had 34 kills, 27 digs, two aces and four blocks in win over Legacy.

