Athletes of the Week — Oct. 17

Here are some of the top performances for the week of Oct. 7-11.

Las Vegas' Sergio Aguayo (18) takes a fall during the second half against Coronado in the 4A boys state soccer championship game at the Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. Las Vegas won 5-1. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Girls soccer

Jordon Brown, GK, Faith Lutheran: The sophomore had 15 saves in a 2-0 week for the No. 3 team in the USA Today Super 25.

Boys soccer

Sergio Aguayo, F, Las Vegas: The senior scored four goals in a 1-1 week for the Wildcats.

Football

Majae Madison, RB, Cheyenne: The junior rushed for 116 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries in a win over Western.

Girls volleyball

Skyla Faught, OH, Las Vegas: The senior had 34 kills, 27 digs, two aces and four blocks in win over Legacy.

