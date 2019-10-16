Athletes of the Week — Oct. 17
Here are some of the top performances for the week of Oct. 7-11.
Girls soccer
Jordon Brown, GK, Faith Lutheran: The sophomore had 15 saves in a 2-0 week for the No. 3 team in the USA Today Super 25.
Boys soccer
Sergio Aguayo, F, Las Vegas: The senior scored four goals in a 1-1 week for the Wildcats.
Football
Majae Madison, RB, Cheyenne: The junior rushed for 116 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries in a win over Western.
Girls volleyball
Skyla Faught, OH, Las Vegas: The senior had 34 kills, 27 digs, two aces and four blocks in win over Legacy.
More preps: Follow at reviewjournal.com/nevadapreps and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.