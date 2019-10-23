Athletes of the week — Oct. 24
Here are some of the top performances for the week of Oct. 14-18.
Girls soccer
Brooke Vokoun, F, Foothill: The senior had four goals in a 2-0 week for the Falcons.
Boys soccer
Tre Towers, D, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior had three goals in a 2-0 week for the Spartans.
Football
Colton Tenney, QB, Centennial: The junior was 11-for-14 for 265 yards and two TDs passing in the Bulldogs’ win over Shadow Ridge.
Girls volleyball
Anna Massari, MB, Faith Lutheran: The senior had 34 kills and five blocks, and hit .711 in a 1-1 week for the Crusaders.
