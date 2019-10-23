82°F
Athletes of the Week

Athletes of the week — Oct. 24

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 23, 2019 - 1:32 pm
 

Girls soccer

Brooke Vokoun, F, Foothill: The senior had four goals in a 2-0 week for the Falcons.

Boys soccer

Tre Towers, D, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior had three goals in a 2-0 week for the Spartans.

Football

Colton Tenney, QB, Centennial: The junior was 11-for-14 for 265 yards and two TDs passing in the Bulldogs’ win over Shadow Ridge.

Girls volleyball

Anna Massari, MB, Faith Lutheran: The senior had 34 kills and five blocks, and hit .711 in a 1-1 week for the Crusaders.

