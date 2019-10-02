Athletes of the week — Oct. 3
Here are some of the top performances for the week of Sept. 23-27.
Girls soccer
Jaden Terrana, Bishop Gorman: The senior forward had seven goals and six assists in a 3-0 week for the Gaels.
Football
Ramon Green, Democracy Prep: The running back had six carries for 160 yards and three touchdowns rushing, and two receptions for 58 yards and a score despite a 58-32 loss to Lincoln County.
Boys soccer
Anthony Gonzalez, Las Vegas: The midfielder scored three goals and added an assist in a 2-0 week for the Wildcats.
Girls volleyball
Leah Miller, Rancho: The right-side hitter had 41 kills, six blocks and 19 digs in a 2-0 week for the Rams.