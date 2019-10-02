Athletes of the week — Oct. 3

Here are some of the top performances for the week of Sept. 23-27.

Bishop Gorman's Jaden Terrana (9) fights to maintain control of the ball against Coronado's Taylor Book (00) and Heather Mitchell (11) during the Desert Region girls soccer championship game at Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Athletes of the Week

Girls soccer

Jaden Terrana, Bishop Gorman: The senior forward had seven goals and six assists in a 3-0 week for the Gaels.

Football

Ramon Green, Democracy Prep: The running back had six carries for 160 yards and three touchdowns rushing, and two receptions for 58 yards and a score despite a 58-32 loss to Lincoln County.

Boys soccer

Anthony Gonzalez, Las Vegas: The midfielder scored three goals and added an assist in a 2-0 week for the Wildcats.

Girls volleyball

Leah Miller, Rancho: The right-side hitter had 41 kills, six blocks and 19 digs in a 2-0 week for the Rams.