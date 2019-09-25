90°F
Athletes of the Week

Athletes of the week — Sept. 26

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 25, 2019 - 2:06 pm
 

Football

Rjay Tagatases, Desert Pines: The quarterback was 10-for-14 for 256 yards and four touchdowns and had a rushing TD in the Jaguars’ win over Sierra Vista.

Girls soccer

Amelia McManus, Faith Lutheran: The forward has 13 goals and four assists this season for a team ranked No. 9 in the nation in the USA Today Super 25.

Boys soccer

Marcos Delgado, Durango: The midfielder has 11 goals, three assists and 81 steals this season.

Girls volleyball

Isabelle Guerrero, Faith Lutheran: In nine matches last week, she racked up 93 kills, 61 digs, 13 aces and six blocks.

