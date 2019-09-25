Athletes of the week — Sept. 26
Here are some of the top performances for the week of Sept. 16 to 21
Athletes of the Week
Football
Rjay Tagatases, Desert Pines: The quarterback was 10-for-14 for 256 yards and four touchdowns and had a rushing TD in the Jaguars’ win over Sierra Vista.
Girls soccer
Amelia McManus, Faith Lutheran: The forward has 13 goals and four assists this season for a team ranked No. 9 in the nation in the USA Today Super 25.
Boys soccer
Marcos Delgado, Durango: The midfielder has 11 goals, three assists and 81 steals this season.
Girls volleyball
Isabelle Guerrero, Faith Lutheran: In nine matches last week, she racked up 93 kills, 61 digs, 13 aces and six blocks.
More preps: Follow at reviewjournal.com/nevadapreps and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.