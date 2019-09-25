Athletes of the week — Sept. 26

Here are some of the top performances for the week of Sept. 16 to 21

Desert Pines' Rjay Tagatases (15) throws the ball under pressure from Logan's Chris Shopbell (2) during the second quarter of the Polynesian Football Classic football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Desert Pines won 42-3. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas' Carlos Sanchez (3) and Durango's Marcos Delgado (17) battle for the ball in the first half of their Class 4A state boys soccer semifinal game at Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex in Las Vegas Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Athletes of the Week

Football

Rjay Tagatases, Desert Pines: The quarterback was 10-for-14 for 256 yards and four touchdowns and had a rushing TD in the Jaguars’ win over Sierra Vista.

Girls soccer

Amelia McManus, Faith Lutheran: The forward has 13 goals and four assists this season for a team ranked No. 9 in the nation in the USA Today Super 25.

Boys soccer

Marcos Delgado, Durango: The midfielder has 11 goals, three assists and 81 steals this season.

Girls volleyball

Isabelle Guerrero, Faith Lutheran: In nine matches last week, she racked up 93 kills, 61 digs, 13 aces and six blocks.

