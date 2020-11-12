49°F
LETTER: The Raiders and COVID

Jerry Berg Boulder City
November 11, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Construction of Allegiant Stadium (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
If anybody is wondering why the Raiders can’t seem to figure out the COVID guidelines, there is a very simple answer: They probably do understand them, but they just think the rules don’t apply to them.

Why you ask? It’s very simple. During the spring months, while (almost) everyone was in full shutdown mode, our governor decided that continuing construction on the new stadium was essential. So while businesses all around the country were forced to shut down, work would have to continue for the team. The players and staff probably saw what was happening and figured the rules don’t apply to them. I was thinking the same thing.

