Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Palo Verde’s Cole Manning

Palo Verde boys volleyball outside hitter Cole Manning had 14 kills in each of the Panthers’ two wins last week to earn Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week honors.

Palo Verde’s Cole Manning (8) hits against Coronado’s Aiden Camacho (9) during a boys high school volleyball game on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde outside hitter Cole Manning (8) jumps up to hit the ball over the net during a game against Foothill at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Palo Verde’s Cole Manning gets a shot past Arbor View during an NIAA volleyball game Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde outside hitter Cole Manning hits past Coronado’s attempted block during a boys high school volleyball game on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cole Manning said the Palo Verde boys volleyball team is ready for the playoffs next week.

The senior outside hitter made sure of it by helping the Panthers earn a win over another potential state-title contender.

Manning had 14 kills in a five-set victory over Arbor View on April 23. He added 14 kills and 12 digs in a three-set win over Desert Oasis on Thursday.

He was named Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week for his efforts.

“It was a great game (against Arbor View),” Manning said. “There were some ups and downs, but ultimately we came together as a team. We fought hard, made some plays and got a win.”

Let’s get to know this week’s boys athlete of the week. (Note: Answers have been edited for clarity and length.)

Nevada Preps: Who’s an athlete that you look up to?

Manning: For me, Michael Jordan is my guy. He’s the GOAT. He had a great work ethic, great personality and he always worked the hardest and just willed his team to win. That’s inspiring to me.

NP: If you weren’t playing volleyball, what sport would you be playing?

Manning: I would be playing football. I grew up playing football. I played it a little bit last year on the varsity team and volleyball is taxing on your body and stuff. (Football is a) great sport.

NP: What’s been your favorite memory in your volleyball playing career thus far?

Manning: We made it to the state championship game last year and lost, so you’d think it wouldn’t be a great memory. But the feeling of being out there on the court is just amazing, and all the fans and stuff is just unreal.

NP: Do you have any pregame rituals or game-day superstitions that you follow?

Manning: I always say a prayer. I like to go to the gym before and warm up on my own. I got my headphones in and music going. I’ll listen to anything. I got some rap in there. I got some alternative hits. I like singing along and just getting in the mood.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.