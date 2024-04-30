87°F
Athletes of the Week

Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Palo Verde’s Cole Manning

Palo Verde outside hitter Cole Manning hits past Coronado’s attempted block during a boy ...
Palo Verde outside hitter Cole Manning hits past Coronado’s attempted block during a boys high school volleyball game on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Palo Verde’s Cole Manning gets a shot past Arbor View during an NIAA volleyball game Tue ...
Palo Verde’s Cole Manning gets a shot past Arbor View during an NIAA volleyball game Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde outside hitter Cole Manning (8) jumps up to hit the ball over the net during a game ...
Palo Verde outside hitter Cole Manning (8) jumps up to hit the ball over the net during a game against Foothill at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Palo Verde’s Cole Manning (8) hits against Coronado’s Aiden Camacho (9) during a ...
Palo Verde’s Cole Manning (8) hits against Coronado’s Aiden Camacho (9) during a boys high school volleyball game on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 30, 2024 - 1:29 pm
 

Cole Manning said the Palo Verde boys volleyball team is ready for the playoffs next week.

The senior outside hitter made sure of it by helping the Panthers earn a win over another potential state-title contender.

Manning had 14 kills in a five-set victory over Arbor View on April 23. He added 14 kills and 12 digs in a three-set win over Desert Oasis on Thursday.

He was named Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week for his efforts.

“It was a great game (against Arbor View),” Manning said. “There were some ups and downs, but ultimately we came together as a team. We fought hard, made some plays and got a win.”

Let’s get to know this week’s boys athlete of the week. (Note: Answers have been edited for clarity and length.)

Nevada Preps: Who’s an athlete that you look up to?

Manning: For me, Michael Jordan is my guy. He’s the GOAT. He had a great work ethic, great personality and he always worked the hardest and just willed his team to win. That’s inspiring to me.

NP: If you weren’t playing volleyball, what sport would you be playing?

Manning: I would be playing football. I grew up playing football. I played it a little bit last year on the varsity team and volleyball is taxing on your body and stuff. (Football is a) great sport.

NP: What’s been your favorite memory in your volleyball playing career thus far?

Manning: We made it to the state championship game last year and lost, so you’d think it wouldn’t be a great memory. But the feeling of being out there on the court is just amazing, and all the fans and stuff is just unreal.

NP: Do you have any pregame rituals or game-day superstitions that you follow?

Manning: I always say a prayer. I like to go to the gym before and warm up on my own. I got my headphones in and music going. I’ll listen to anything. I got some rap in there. I got some alternative hits. I like singing along and just getting in the mood.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

