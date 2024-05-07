85°F
Athletes of the Week

Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Centennial’s Ashley Madonia

Centennial batter Ashley Madonia (3) connects on a Palo Verde pitch during the sixth inning of ...
Centennial batter Ashley Madonia (3) connects on a Palo Verde pitch during the sixth inning of their girl's softball game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Centennial outfielder Ashley Madonia (3) grabs a long fly ball from a Palo Verde batter during ...
Centennial outfielder Ashley Madonia (3) grabs a long fly ball from a Palo Verde batter during the third inning of their girl's softball game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Centennial's Ashley Madonia (3) rounds third base during a high school softball game against Ce ...
Centennial's Ashley Madonia (3) rounds third base during a high school softball game against Centennial at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Arbor View shortstop Madilyn Lowy catches to out Centennial's Ashley Madonia (3) during a high ...
Arbor View shortstop Madilyn Lowy catches to out Centennial's Ashley Madonia (3) during a high school softball game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Centennial High School’s Ashley Madonia (3) steals second base against Liberty High Scho ...
Centennial High School’s Ashley Madonia (3) steals second base against Liberty High School’s Jaydah Chun (50) in a game at the Majestic Park softball fields in Las Vegas, Monday, April 15, 2024. Liberty won 3-2. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Faith Lutheran senior Preston Beery points to the spot where his state record throw in the shot ...
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Faith Lutheran’s Preston Beery
Arbor View’s Breya Hee hits against Centennial during a high school softball game at Arb ...
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Arbor View’s Breya Hee
Palo Verde outside hitter Cole Manning hits past Coronado’s attempted block during a boy ...
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Palo Verde’s Cole Manning
Shadow Ridge High School’s Jimena Barraza (8) runs through second base next to Palo Verd ...
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Shadow Ridge’s Jimena Barraza
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 7, 2024 - 2:20 pm
 

Centennial center fielder Ashley Madonia said the Bulldogs’ success offensively has powered their current seven-game winning streak.

The senior’s bat played a key role in that.

Madonia went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs to help the Bulldogs claim a 5-1 road win against Liberty on April 30, which let them enter the 5A Southern Region playoffs on a roll. She was named Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week for her efforts.

“The one thing that was working for me in the game against Liberty was my confidence in myself and knowing my team had my back,” Madonia said. “When I hit that home run, I just saw all of my hard work finally coming into the game.”

Let’s get to know this week’s girls athlete of the week. (Note: Answers have been edited for clarity and length.)

Nevada Preps: Who’s a softball player you look up to and try to model your game after?

Madonia: The one athlete I look up to is A.J. Andrews. She played for Louisiana State and she was one of the best outfielders in softball history. I just would like to play like her one day.

NP: If you weren’t playing softball, what sport would you be trying?

Madonia: I would be doing gymnastics because that sport is really tough and it makes you strong as an individual.

NP: What’s been your favorite memory in your softball playing career thus far?

Madonia: One of my favorite memories of playing softball so far has been going to the 5A state tournament in 2023, playing at the top level of high school and making it to the state championship game.

NP: Do you have any pregame rituals or game-day superstitions that you follow?

Madonia: I have to eat at Cafe Zupas with my mom. I did it at the beginning of the season and now we have to do it every game day.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

