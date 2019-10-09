90°F
Athletes of the Week

Prep athletes of the week — Oct. 10

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 9, 2019 - 4:28 pm
 

Football

Kyle Holmes, Arbor View: The quarterback was 13-for-15 for a school-record 308 yards passing and four touchdowns in the Aggies’ win over Bonanza.

Girls soccer

Alexis Hale, Coronado: The defender scored three goals in the Cougars’ win over Durango and “truly had a breakout week as a defender,” coach Dana Neel said.

Boys soccer

Lincoln Aquino, Coronado: The forward had two goals and an assist in the Cougars’ 2-0 week.

Girls volleyball

Aspen Steele, Durango: The outside hitter had 12 kills, 12 digs and three blocks in the Trailblazers’ five-set win over Liberty.

