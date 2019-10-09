Prep athletes of the week — Oct. 10
Here are some of the top performances for the week of Sept. 30 to Oct. 5.
Athletes of the Week
Football
Kyle Holmes, Arbor View: The quarterback was 13-for-15 for a school-record 308 yards passing and four touchdowns in the Aggies’ win over Bonanza.
Girls soccer
Alexis Hale, Coronado: The defender scored three goals in the Cougars’ win over Durango and “truly had a breakout week as a defender,” coach Dana Neel said.
Boys soccer
Lincoln Aquino, Coronado: The forward had two goals and an assist in the Cougars’ 2-0 week.
Girls volleyball
Aspen Steele, Durango: The outside hitter had 12 kills, 12 digs and three blocks in the Trailblazers’ five-set win over Liberty.