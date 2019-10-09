Prep athletes of the week — Oct. 10

Here are some of the top performances for the week of Sept. 30 to Oct. 5.

Centennial's Tyrone McCoy (5) with Donte Washington (3) tackle Arbor View's Kyle Holmes (17) during the fourth quarter of the football game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. Centennial won 17-14. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Athletes of the Week

Football

Kyle Holmes, Arbor View: The quarterback was 13-for-15 for a school-record 308 yards passing and four touchdowns in the Aggies’ win over Bonanza.

Girls soccer

Alexis Hale, Coronado: The defender scored three goals in the Cougars’ win over Durango and “truly had a breakout week as a defender,” coach Dana Neel said.

Boys soccer

Lincoln Aquino, Coronado: The forward had two goals and an assist in the Cougars’ 2-0 week.

Girls volleyball

Aspen Steele, Durango: The outside hitter had 12 kills, 12 digs and three blocks in the Trailblazers’ five-set win over Liberty.