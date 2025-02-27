Baseball preview: Palo Verde seeks to repeat in ‘wide-open’ 5A

Palo Verde’s baseball team is seeking to win a second straight Class 5A state title. The Panthers should have plenty of competition for the crown.

There isn’t a shortage of high school baseball talent in the Class 5A Southern Region. Palo Verde can make the case for having the state’s top roster.

But there’s one thing that separates the Panthers from most of their other 5A competitors: state-championship experience.

The high school baseball season begins this week, and Palo Verde enters as the defending 5A state champion. But there are a host of other teams in contention for this year’s title.

“We embraced having the target on us because when we won last year, it was nice to put (Palo Verde baseball) back on the map,” said Palo Verde coach Dustin Romero, who is beginning his second season with the team. “We understand that success is short-lived and that was last year, and this year’s team hasn’t won anything yet.”

Palo Verde returns a strong group from last year, led by LSU commit Ethan Clauss (shortstop) and Grand Canyon commit Tanner Johns (first baseman). The Panthers will also have TCU commit Brady Dallimore back. The catcher played 20 games last season before suffering an injury that caused him to miss his team’s playoff run.

“(Dallimore is) very physical. Hs arm literally shuts down the running game,” Romero said. “In his 20 games last year, there were only three stolen base attempts.”

Palo Verde will need Dallimore to step up as a leader given it has to replace its two best starting pitchers and Gatorade Nevada player of the year Andrew Kaplan. Romero said last year’s playoff experience “matured” his team and heightened its level of confidence heading into this season.

“A lot of our players, who are high-profile players in the city, have never been there before,” Romero said. “They got close a couple years ago but never been to that pinnacle. It matured us in regard to what we have to work towards. Can we be at our best in mid- to late April and early May?”

New coaches

Two of the state’s top baseball programs, Bishop Gorman and Basic, missed the playoffs last season after forfeiting several league games. Both teams should contend this year with new coaches.

Former CSN assistant Matt Stoner will lead Gorman. The Gaels, who won the state title in 2023, will look a lot different, but returning starter James Whitaker (Northwestern) is one of the state’s top pitchers.

Gino DiMaria is Basic’s new coach after taking over on an interim basis in the middle of last season. The Wolves return most of their lineup from last year, including brothers Tate and Troy Southisene, who are both committed to USC.

Faith Lutheran, Basic and Palo Verde will all battle atop the Mountain League. Crusaders coach David Anderson expects a lot of parity, which should lead to a “wide-open” postseason.

“Everybody’s got a good arm that can get you any day,” Anderson said. “Everybody’s got some bats in the lineup that can get you. You really can’t give up anything. If you want to win you have to play clean and better than the other guy.”

Other contenders

Faith Lutheran won the Mountain League title last year but lost on the second day of the region playoffs. Anderson said his team is “angry” with how last season ended and believes it has more depth this time around.

The Crusaders return their entire starting infield, including junior Rouselle Shepard, a Miami (Florida) commit.

Sheppard’s “best asset actually is his brain. He really understands what he’s trying to do,” Anderson said. “Last year, it was a lot of raw ability, and he had a pretty good understanding of the game. Over the last year, he really understands the nuances of the sport.”

Las Vegas High, Shadow Ridge and Gorman should all contend atop the Desert League.

In 4A, Durango is the reigning state champion and the Trailblazers are the early favorites to repeat. Oklahoma commit Alexander Mercurius is the team’s top returner. He was the 4A pitcher of the year last season after posting an 1.84 ERA and hit .474 at the plate.

