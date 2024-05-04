Baseball, softball state tournament schedules, playoff scores — UPDATED

The times, dates and opponents for all of the Nevada high school baseball and softball state tournaments, plus all the playoff scores so far, including volleyball.

Southern Nevada high school baseball, softball, boys volleyball playoff schedule

Baseball

Class 5A

Southern Region tournament

(Leagues: D = Desert, M = Mountain)

Monday, May 6

No. 4M Green Valley 9, No. 1D Shadow Ridge 2

No. 2M Palo Verde 7, No. 3D Foothill 6 (10 innings)

No. 1M Faith Lutheran 6, No. 4D Las Vegas High 0

No. 2D Coronado 3, No. 3M Liberty 2 (9 innings)

Tuesday, May 7

Winners’ bracket

No. 2M Palo Verde 6, No. 4M Green Valley 5

No. 2D Coronado 6, No. 1M Faith Lutheran 3

Elimination games

No. 3D Foothill 6, No. 1D Shadow Ridge 2

No. 3M Liberty 2, No. 4D Las Vegas High 1

Wednesday, May 8

Winners’ bracket

No. 2M Palo Verde 3, No. 2D Coronado 1

Elimination games

No. 1M Faith Lutheran 3, No. 3D Foothill 0

No. 4M Green Valley 15, No. 3M Liberty 7

Thursday, May 9

Elimination games

No. 4M Green Valley 7, No. 1M Faith Lutheran 6

No. 2D Coronado 2, No. 4M Green Valley 1 (8 innings)

Friday, May 10

Championship

No. 2M Palo Verde 11, No. 2D Coronado 0

State tournament

(Regions: N = North, S = South)

Thursday, May 16

No. 1S Palo Verde 1, No. 2N Bishop Manogue 0

No. 2S Coronado 5, No. 1N Reno High 4

Friday, May 17

At Faith Lutheran

Winners’ bracket

Game 4: No. 2S Coronado vs. No. 1S Palo Verde, 3 p.m.

Elimination games

Game 3: No. 2N Bishop Manogue vs. No. 1N Reno High, 12:30 p.m.

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 18

Championship

At Bishop Gorman

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 9 a.m., Game 7 to follow if necessary

Class 4A

State tournament

(Leagues: D = Desert, M = Mountain, S = Sky)

Wednesday, May 8

No. 4S Eldorado 5, No. 3D Cheyenne 2

No. 2D Clark 13, No. 4M Western 0

No. 3S Bonanza 3, No. 3M Cimarron-Memorial 2

No. 2S Silverado 10, No. 4D Doral Academy 0

Thursday, May 9

No. 1M Durango 11, No. 4S Eldorado 1

No. 1S Sierra Vista 14, No. 2D Clark 3

No. 3S Bonanza 9, No. 1D Tech 5

No. 2S Silverado 4, No. 2M Rancho 1

Friday, May 10

Elimination games

No. 2D Clark 13, No. 3D Cheyenne 3

No. 4M Western 10, No. 4S Eldorado 3

No. 2M Rancho def. No. 3M Cimarron-Memorial (forfeit)

No. 1D Tech 10, No. 4D Doral Academy 0

Saturday, May 11

Winners’ bracket

No. 1M Durango 2, No. 1S Sierra Vista 1

No. 2S Silverado 4, No. 3S Bonanza 3

Elimination games

No. 4M Western at No. 2D Clark 5, No. 4M Western 4

No. 2M Rancho at No. 1D Tech 8, No. 2M Rancho 4

Thursday, May 16

Winners’ bracket

No. 1M Durango 6, No. 2S Silverado 3

Elimination games

No. 3S Bonanza 12, No. 2D Clark 6

No. 1S Sierra Vista 7, No. 1D Tech 6

Friday, May 17

All games at Bishop Gorman

Elimination games

Game 20: No. 3S Bonanza vs. No. 1S Sierra Vista, 1:30 p.m.

Game 21: No. 2S Silverado vs. Game 20 winner, 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 18

Championship

At Faith Lutheran

Game 22: No. 1M Durango vs. Game 21 winner, 9 a.m., Game 23 to follow if necessary

Class 3A

Southern Region tournament

(Leagues: D = Desert, M = Mountain)

Monday, May 6

No. 1D Virgin Valley 10, No. 4M Pahrump Valley 0

No. 2M Boulder City 11, No. 3D Mater East 1

No. 1M The Meadows 16, No. 4D Canyon Springs 1

No. 2D Moapa Valley 6, No. 3M SLAM Academy 1

Tuesday, May 7

Winners’ bracket

No. 1D Virgin Valley 7, No. 2M Boulder City 1

No. 2D Moapa Valley 4, No. 1M The Meadows 1

Elimination games

No. 4M Pahrump Valley 8, No. 3D Mater East 2

No. 3M SLAM Academy 10, No. 4D Canyon Springs 1

Wednesday, May 8

Winners’ bracket

No. 1D Virgin Valley 8, No. 2D Moapa Valley 0

Elimination games

No. 1M The Meadows 12, No. 4M Pahrump Valley 3

No. 2M Boulder City 7, No. 3M SLAM Academy 2

Thursday, May 9

Elimination games

No. 1M The Meadows 14, No. 2M Boulder City 4

No. 1M The Meadows 4, No. 2D Moapa Valley 3

Friday, May 10

Championship

No. 1D Virgin Valley 14, No. 1M The Meadows 4

State tournament

(Regions: N = North, S = South)

All games at Churchill County

Thursday, May 16

No. 1N Churchill County 4, No. 2S The Meadows 3

No. 1S Virgin Valley 10, No. 2N Spring Creek 1

Friday, May 17

Winners’ bracket

Game 4: No. 1S Virgin Valley vs. No. 1N Churchill County, 1:30 p.m.

Elimination games

Game 3: No. 2N Spring Creek vs. No. 2S The Meadows, 11 a.m.

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 18

Championship

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m., Game 7 to follow if necessary

Class 2A

Southern League tournament

All games at Needles

Thursday, May 9

No. 1 Lake Mead Academy 15, No. 4 Awaken Christian 0

No. 2 Needles 14, No. 3 White Pine 4

Friday, May 10

Winners’ bracket

No. 2 Needles 13, No. 1 Lake Mead 5

Elimination games

No. 3 White Pine 14, No. 4 Awaken Christian 4

No. 1 Lake Mead 16, No. 3 White Pine 1

Saturday, May 11

Championship

No. 1 Lake Mead Academy 3, No. 2 Needles 2

No. 2 Needles 6, No. 1 Lake Mead Academy 5 (Needles wins region title)

State tournament

(Regions: N = North, S = South)

All games at Durango

Thursday, May 16

No. 1S Needles 12, No. 2N Yerington 0

No. 2S Lake Mead Academy 5, No. 1N West Wendover 4

Friday, May 17

Winners’ bracket

Game 4: No. 2S Lake Mead Academy vs. No. 1S Needles, 2:30 p.m.

Elimination games

Game 3: No. 2N Yerington vs. No. 1N West Wendover, noon

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 18

Championship

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 9 a.m., Game 7 to follow if necessary

Class 1A

Southern Region tournament

All games at Tonopah

(Leagues: C = Central, S = South)

Thursday, May 9

No. 1C Indian Springs 15, No. 2S Liberty Baptist 5

No. 1S Pahranagat Valley 15, No. 2C Round Mountain 0

Friday, May 10

Winners’ bracket

No. 1C Indian Springs 17, No. 1S Pahranagat Valley 5

Elimination games

No. 2C Round Mountain 8, No. 2S Liberty Baptist 6

No. 1S Pahranagat Valley 9, No. 2C Round Mountain 8

Saturday, May 11

Championship

No. 1C Indian Springs 12, No. 1S Pahranagat Valley 6

State tournament

(Regions: N = North, S = South)

All games at Fernley

Thursday, May 16

No. 1N Smith Valley 7, No. 2S Pahranagat Valley 6

No. 1S Indian Springs 20, No. 2N Excel Christian

Friday, May 17

Winners’ bracket

Game 3: No. 1S Indian Springs vs. No. 1N Smith Valley, 11 a.m.

Elimination games

Game 4: No. 2N Excel Christian vs. No. 2S Pahranagat Valley, 1:30 p.m.

Game 5: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 18

Championship

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m., Game 7 to follow if necessary

Softball

Class 5A

Southern Region tournament

(Leagues: D = Desert, M = Mountain)

Monday, May 6

No. 4M Centennial 14, No. 1D Arbor View 7

No. 2M Palo Verde 15, No. 3D Faith Lutheran 0

No. 1M Shadow Ridge 5, No. 4D Green Valley 1

No. 2D Bishop Gorman 1, No. 3M Coronado 0

Tuesday, May 7

Winners’ bracket

No. 2M Palo Verde 1, No. 4M Centennial 0 (8 innings)

No. 1M Shadow Ridge 13, No. 2D Bishop Gorman 6

Elimination games

No. 1D Arbor View 14, No. 3D Faith Lutheran 2

No. 3M Coronado 10, No. 4D Green Valley 0

Wednesday, May 8

Winners’ bracket

No. 2M Palo Verde 3, No. 1M Shadow Ridge 2

Elimination games

Game 10: No. 2D Bishop Gorman 10, No. 1D Arbor View 3

Game 11: No. 3M Coronado 7, No. 4M Centennial 6 (8 innings)

Thursday, May 9

Elimination games

No. 3M Coronado 16, No. 2D Bishop Gorman 0

No. 3M Coronado 4, No. 1M Shadow Ridge 2

Friday, May 10

Championship

No. 2M Palo Verde 10, No. 3M Coronado 5

State tournament

(Regions: N = North, S = South)

Thursday, May 16

No. 1S Palo Verde 7, No. 2N Spanish Springs 2

No. 2S Coronado 8, No. 1N Douglas 3

Friday, May 17

At Faith Lutheran

Winners’ bracket

Game 4: No. 2S Coronado vs. No. 1S Palo Verde, 3 p.m.

Elimination games

Game 3: No. 2N Spanish Springs vs. No. 1N Douglas, 12:30 p.m.

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 18

Championship

At Bishop Gorman

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 9 a.m., Game 7 to follow if necessary

Class 4A

State tournament

(Leagues: D = Desert, M = Mountain, S = Sky)

Wednesday, May 8

No. 4S Doral Academy 17, No. 3D Legacy 6

No. 2D Cimarron-Memorial 14, No. 4M Mojave 0

No. 3S Spring Valley 18, No. 3M Foothill 6

No. 2S Sierra Vista 9, No. 4D Clark 3

Thursday, May 9

No. 1M Desert Oasis 4, No. 4S Doral Academy 2

No. 1S Basic 8, No. 2D Cimarron-Memorial 1

No. 1D Rancho 6, No. 3S Spring Valley 5

No. 2S Sierra Vista 9, No. 2M Tech 4

Friday, May 10

Elimination games

No. 3D Legacy 13, No. 2D Cimarron-Memorial 6

No. 4S Doral Academy def. No. 4M Mojave (forfeit)

No. 3M Foothill 9, No. 2M Tech 6

No. 3S Spring Valley 15, No. 4D Clark 0

Saturday, May 11

Winners’ bracket

No. 1M Desert Oasis 8, No. 1S Basic 2

No. 2S Sierra Vista 2, No. 1D Rancho 1

Elimination games

No. 4S Doral Academy 20, No. 3D Legacy 11

No. 3S Spring Valley 19, No. 3M Foothill 1

Thursday, May 16

Winners’ bracket

No. 2S Sierra Vista 4, No. 1M Desert Oasis 0

Elimination games

No. 1D Rancho 1, No. 4S Doral Academy 0

No. 1S Basic 9, No. 3S Spring Valley 5

Friday, May 17

All games at Bishop Gorman

Elimination games

Game 20: No. 1D Rancho vs. No. 1S Basic, 1:30 p.m.

Game 21: No. 1M Desert Oasis vs. Game 20 winner, 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 18

State championship

At Faith Lutheran

Game 22: No. 2S Sierra Vista vs. Game 21 winner, 9 a.m., Game 23 to follow if necessary

Class 3A

Southern Region tournament

(Leagues: D = Desert, M = Mountain)

Monday, May 6

No. 1D Virgin Valley 19, No. 4M The Meadows 2

No. 2M Pahrump Valley 11, No. 3D Mater East 1

No. 1M Boulder City 15, No. 4D Cheyenne 0

No. 2D Moapa Valley 8, No. 3M SLAM Academy 6

Tuesday, May 7

Winners’ bracket

No. 2M Pahrump Valley 15, No. 1D Virgin Valley 5

No. 1M Boulder City 11, No. 2D Moapa Valley 1

Elimination games

No. 3D Mater East 12, No. 4M The Meadows 9

No. 3M SLAM Academy 16, No. 4D Cheyenne 1

Wednesday, May 8

Winners’ bracket

No. 1M Boulder City 10, No. 2M Pahrump Valley 2

Elimination games

No. 2D Moapa Valley 11, No. 3D Mater East 1

No. 1D Virgin Valley 15, No. 3M SLAM Academy 7

Thursday, May 9

Elimination games

No. 1D Virgin Valley 17, No. 2D Moapa Valley 1

No. 2M Pahrump Valley 5, No. 1D Virgin Valley 1

Friday, May 10

Championship

No. 1M Boulder City 18, No. 2M Pahrump Valley 3

State tournament

(Regions: N = North, S = South)

All games at Churchill County

Thursday, May 16

No. 1N Churchill County 5, No. 2S Pahrump Valley

No. 2N Fernley 14, No. 1S Boulder City 9

Friday, May 17

Winners’ bracket

Game 4: No. 2N Fernley vs. No. 1N Churchill County, 1:30 p.m.

Elimination games

Game 3: No. 2S Pahrump Valley vs. No. 1S Boulder City, 11 a.m.

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 18

Championship

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m., Game 7 to follow if necessary

Class 2A

Southern League tournament

All games at Needles

Thursday, May 9

No. 1 Needles 15, No. 4 Awaken Christian 0

No. 2 White Pine 4, No. 3 Lincoln County 0

Friday, May 10

Winners’ bracket

No. 1 Needles 10, No. 2 White Pine 0

Elimination games

No. 3 Lincoln County 16, No. 4 Awaken Christian 1

No. 2 White Pine 9, No. 3 Lincoln County 8

Saturday, May 11

Championship

No. 1 Needles 15, No. 2 White Pine 0

State tournament

(Regions: N = North, S = South)

All games at Durango

Thursday, May 16

No. 1S Needles 15, No. 2N Yerington 0

No. 2S White Pine 16, No. 1 N Pershing County 5

Friday, May 17

Winners’ bracket

Game 4: No. 2S White Pine vs. No. 1S Needles, 2:30 p.m.

Elimination games

Game 3: No. 2N Yerington vs. No. 1N Pershing County, noon

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 18

Championship

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 9 a.m., Game 7 to follow if necessary

Class 1A

Southern League tournament

All games at Tonopah

Thursday, May 9

No. 1 Pahranagat Valley 10, No. 4 Tonopah 9

No. 2 Round Mountain 6, No. 3 Indian Springs 3

Friday, May 10

Winners’ bracket

No. 1 Pahranagat Valley 4, No. 2C Round Mountain 3

Elimination games

No. 3 Indian Springs 14, No. 4 Tonopah 13

No. 2 Round Mountain 11, No. 3 Indian Springs 10 (9 innings)

Saturday, May 11

Championship

No. 1 Pahranagat Valley 8, No. 2 Round Mountain 7

State tournament

(Regions: N = North, S = South)

All games at Fernley

Thursday, May 16

No. 1N Coleville 4, No. 2S Round Mountain 3

No. 1S Pahranagat Valley 14, No. 2N Carlin 4

Friday, May 17

Winners’ bracket

Game 3: No. 1S Pahranagat Valley vs. No. 1N Coleville, 11 a.m.

Elimination games

Game 4: No. 2N Carlin vs. No. 2S Round Mountain, 1:30 p.m.

Game 5: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 18

Championship

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m., Game 7 to follow if necessary

Boys volleyball

State tournaments

All games at 6 p.m. at higher seeds

(Leagues: D = Desert, M = Mountain, S = Sky)

Class 5A

Tuesday, May 7

State quarterfinals

No. 1D Green Valley 3, No. 4M Desert Oasis 0

No. 2M Palo Verde 3, No. 3D Centennial 1

No. 1M Coronado 3, No. 4D Sierra Vista 0

No. 2D Shadow Ridge 3, No. 3M Arbor View 2

Thursday, May 9

State semifinals

No. 2M Palo Verde 3, No. 1D Green Valley 0

No. 1M Coronado 3, No. 2D Shadow Ridge 1

Tuesday, May 14

State championship

No. 2M Palo Verde 3, No. 1M Coronado 0

Class 4A

Monday, May 6

State first round

No. 3S Sky Pointe 3, No. 3M Las Vegas High 1

No. 2s Bishop Gorman 3, No. 4D Legacy 0

No. 3D Durango 3, No. 4M Chaparral 0

No. 2D Tech 3, No. 4S Cimarron-Memorial 2

Wednesday, May 8

State quarterfinals

No. 3S Sky Pointe 3, No. 1D Mojave 1

No. 2S Bishop Gorman 3, No. 2M Spring Valley 0

No. 1S Basic 3, No. 3D Durango 1

No. 1M Del Sol 3, No. 2D Tech 0

Friday, May 10

State semifinals

No. 2S Bishop Gorman 3, No. 3S Sky Pointe 0

No. 1S Basic 3, No. 1M Del Sol 0

Tuesday, May 14

State championship

No. 1S Basic 3, No. 2S Bishop Gorman 0

Class 3A

Tuesday, May 7

State quarterfinals

No. 1D Virgin Valley 3, No. 4M Western 0

No. 2M Coral Academy 3, No. 3D Moapa Valley 0

No. 1M Boulder City 3, No. 4D Mater East 0

No. 2D Valley 3, No. 3M Canyon Springs 2

Thursday, May 9

State semifinals

No. 1D Virgin Valley 3, No. 2M Coral Academy 1

No. 1M Boulder City 3, No. 2D Valley 0

Tuesday, May 14

State championship

No. 1M Boulder City 3, No. 1D Virgin Valley 0

