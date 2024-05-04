Baseball, softball state tournament schedules, playoff scores — UPDATED
Southern Nevada high school baseball, softball, boys volleyball playoff schedule
Baseball
Class 5A
Southern Region tournament
(Leagues: D = Desert, M = Mountain)
Monday, May 6
No. 4M Green Valley 9, No. 1D Shadow Ridge 2
No. 2M Palo Verde 7, No. 3D Foothill 6 (10 innings)
No. 1M Faith Lutheran 6, No. 4D Las Vegas High 0
No. 2D Coronado 3, No. 3M Liberty 2 (9 innings)
Tuesday, May 7
Winners’ bracket
No. 2M Palo Verde 6, No. 4M Green Valley 5
No. 2D Coronado 6, No. 1M Faith Lutheran 3
Elimination games
No. 3D Foothill 6, No. 1D Shadow Ridge 2
No. 3M Liberty 2, No. 4D Las Vegas High 1
Wednesday, May 8
Winners’ bracket
No. 2M Palo Verde 3, No. 2D Coronado 1
Elimination games
No. 1M Faith Lutheran 3, No. 3D Foothill 0
No. 4M Green Valley 15, No. 3M Liberty 7
Thursday, May 9
Elimination games
No. 4M Green Valley 7, No. 1M Faith Lutheran 6
No. 2D Coronado 2, No. 4M Green Valley 1 (8 innings)
Friday, May 10
Championship
No. 2M Palo Verde 11, No. 2D Coronado 0
State tournament
(Regions: N = North, S = South)
Thursday, May 16
No. 1S Palo Verde 1, No. 2N Bishop Manogue 0
No. 2S Coronado 5, No. 1N Reno High 4
Friday, May 17
At Faith Lutheran
Winners’ bracket
Game 4: No. 2S Coronado vs. No. 1S Palo Verde, 3 p.m.
Elimination games
Game 3: No. 2N Bishop Manogue vs. No. 1N Reno High, 12:30 p.m.
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 18
Championship
At Bishop Gorman
Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 9 a.m., Game 7 to follow if necessary
Class 4A
State tournament
(Leagues: D = Desert, M = Mountain, S = Sky)
Wednesday, May 8
No. 4S Eldorado 5, No. 3D Cheyenne 2
No. 2D Clark 13, No. 4M Western 0
No. 3S Bonanza 3, No. 3M Cimarron-Memorial 2
No. 2S Silverado 10, No. 4D Doral Academy 0
Thursday, May 9
No. 1M Durango 11, No. 4S Eldorado 1
No. 1S Sierra Vista 14, No. 2D Clark 3
No. 3S Bonanza 9, No. 1D Tech 5
No. 2S Silverado 4, No. 2M Rancho 1
Friday, May 10
Elimination games
No. 2D Clark 13, No. 3D Cheyenne 3
No. 4M Western 10, No. 4S Eldorado 3
No. 2M Rancho def. No. 3M Cimarron-Memorial (forfeit)
No. 1D Tech 10, No. 4D Doral Academy 0
Saturday, May 11
Winners’ bracket
No. 1M Durango 2, No. 1S Sierra Vista 1
No. 2S Silverado 4, No. 3S Bonanza 3
Elimination games
No. 4M Western at No. 2D Clark 5, No. 4M Western 4
No. 2M Rancho at No. 1D Tech 8, No. 2M Rancho 4
Thursday, May 16
Winners’ bracket
No. 1M Durango 6, No. 2S Silverado 3
Elimination games
No. 3S Bonanza 12, No. 2D Clark 6
No. 1S Sierra Vista 7, No. 1D Tech 6
Friday, May 17
All games at Bishop Gorman
Elimination games
Game 20: No. 3S Bonanza vs. No. 1S Sierra Vista, 1:30 p.m.
Game 21: No. 2S Silverado vs. Game 20 winner, 4 p.m.
Saturday, May 18
Championship
At Faith Lutheran
Game 22: No. 1M Durango vs. Game 21 winner, 9 a.m., Game 23 to follow if necessary
Class 3A
Southern Region tournament
(Leagues: D = Desert, M = Mountain)
Monday, May 6
No. 1D Virgin Valley 10, No. 4M Pahrump Valley 0
No. 2M Boulder City 11, No. 3D Mater East 1
No. 1M The Meadows 16, No. 4D Canyon Springs 1
No. 2D Moapa Valley 6, No. 3M SLAM Academy 1
Tuesday, May 7
Winners’ bracket
No. 1D Virgin Valley 7, No. 2M Boulder City 1
No. 2D Moapa Valley 4, No. 1M The Meadows 1
Elimination games
No. 4M Pahrump Valley 8, No. 3D Mater East 2
No. 3M SLAM Academy 10, No. 4D Canyon Springs 1
Wednesday, May 8
Winners’ bracket
No. 1D Virgin Valley 8, No. 2D Moapa Valley 0
Elimination games
No. 1M The Meadows 12, No. 4M Pahrump Valley 3
No. 2M Boulder City 7, No. 3M SLAM Academy 2
Thursday, May 9
Elimination games
No. 1M The Meadows 14, No. 2M Boulder City 4
No. 1M The Meadows 4, No. 2D Moapa Valley 3
Friday, May 10
Championship
No. 1D Virgin Valley 14, No. 1M The Meadows 4
State tournament
(Regions: N = North, S = South)
All games at Churchill County
Thursday, May 16
No. 1N Churchill County 4, No. 2S The Meadows 3
No. 1S Virgin Valley 10, No. 2N Spring Creek 1
Friday, May 17
Winners’ bracket
Game 4: No. 1S Virgin Valley vs. No. 1N Churchill County, 1:30 p.m.
Elimination games
Game 3: No. 2N Spring Creek vs. No. 2S The Meadows, 11 a.m.
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 4 p.m.
Saturday, May 18
Championship
Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m., Game 7 to follow if necessary
Class 2A
Southern League tournament
All games at Needles
Thursday, May 9
No. 1 Lake Mead Academy 15, No. 4 Awaken Christian 0
No. 2 Needles 14, No. 3 White Pine 4
Friday, May 10
Winners’ bracket
No. 2 Needles 13, No. 1 Lake Mead 5
Elimination games
No. 3 White Pine 14, No. 4 Awaken Christian 4
No. 1 Lake Mead 16, No. 3 White Pine 1
Saturday, May 11
Championship
No. 1 Lake Mead Academy 3, No. 2 Needles 2
No. 2 Needles 6, No. 1 Lake Mead Academy 5 (Needles wins region title)
State tournament
(Regions: N = North, S = South)
All games at Durango
Thursday, May 16
No. 1S Needles 12, No. 2N Yerington 0
No. 2S Lake Mead Academy 5, No. 1N West Wendover 4
Friday, May 17
Winners’ bracket
Game 4: No. 2S Lake Mead Academy vs. No. 1S Needles, 2:30 p.m.
Elimination games
Game 3: No. 2N Yerington vs. No. 1N West Wendover, noon
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 5 p.m.
Saturday, May 18
Championship
Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 9 a.m., Game 7 to follow if necessary
Class 1A
Southern Region tournament
All games at Tonopah
(Leagues: C = Central, S = South)
Thursday, May 9
No. 1C Indian Springs 15, No. 2S Liberty Baptist 5
No. 1S Pahranagat Valley 15, No. 2C Round Mountain 0
Friday, May 10
Winners’ bracket
No. 1C Indian Springs 17, No. 1S Pahranagat Valley 5
Elimination games
No. 2C Round Mountain 8, No. 2S Liberty Baptist 6
No. 1S Pahranagat Valley 9, No. 2C Round Mountain 8
Saturday, May 11
Championship
No. 1C Indian Springs 12, No. 1S Pahranagat Valley 6
State tournament
(Regions: N = North, S = South)
All games at Fernley
Thursday, May 16
No. 1N Smith Valley 7, No. 2S Pahranagat Valley 6
No. 1S Indian Springs 20, No. 2N Excel Christian
Friday, May 17
Winners’ bracket
Game 3: No. 1S Indian Springs vs. No. 1N Smith Valley, 11 a.m.
Elimination games
Game 4: No. 2N Excel Christian vs. No. 2S Pahranagat Valley, 1:30 p.m.
Game 5: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 4 p.m.
Saturday, May 18
Championship
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m., Game 7 to follow if necessary
Softball
Class 5A
Southern Region tournament
(Leagues: D = Desert, M = Mountain)
Monday, May 6
No. 4M Centennial 14, No. 1D Arbor View 7
No. 2M Palo Verde 15, No. 3D Faith Lutheran 0
No. 1M Shadow Ridge 5, No. 4D Green Valley 1
No. 2D Bishop Gorman 1, No. 3M Coronado 0
Tuesday, May 7
Winners’ bracket
No. 2M Palo Verde 1, No. 4M Centennial 0 (8 innings)
No. 1M Shadow Ridge 13, No. 2D Bishop Gorman 6
Elimination games
No. 1D Arbor View 14, No. 3D Faith Lutheran 2
No. 3M Coronado 10, No. 4D Green Valley 0
Wednesday, May 8
Winners’ bracket
No. 2M Palo Verde 3, No. 1M Shadow Ridge 2
Elimination games
Game 10: No. 2D Bishop Gorman 10, No. 1D Arbor View 3
Game 11: No. 3M Coronado 7, No. 4M Centennial 6 (8 innings)
Thursday, May 9
Elimination games
No. 3M Coronado 16, No. 2D Bishop Gorman 0
No. 3M Coronado 4, No. 1M Shadow Ridge 2
Friday, May 10
Championship
No. 2M Palo Verde 10, No. 3M Coronado 5
State tournament
(Regions: N = North, S = South)
Thursday, May 16
No. 1S Palo Verde 7, No. 2N Spanish Springs 2
No. 2S Coronado 8, No. 1N Douglas 3
Friday, May 17
At Faith Lutheran
Winners’ bracket
Game 4: No. 2S Coronado vs. No. 1S Palo Verde, 3 p.m.
Elimination games
Game 3: No. 2N Spanish Springs vs. No. 1N Douglas, 12:30 p.m.
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 18
Championship
At Bishop Gorman
Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 9 a.m., Game 7 to follow if necessary
Class 4A
State tournament
(Leagues: D = Desert, M = Mountain, S = Sky)
Wednesday, May 8
No. 4S Doral Academy 17, No. 3D Legacy 6
No. 2D Cimarron-Memorial 14, No. 4M Mojave 0
No. 3S Spring Valley 18, No. 3M Foothill 6
No. 2S Sierra Vista 9, No. 4D Clark 3
Thursday, May 9
No. 1M Desert Oasis 4, No. 4S Doral Academy 2
No. 1S Basic 8, No. 2D Cimarron-Memorial 1
No. 1D Rancho 6, No. 3S Spring Valley 5
No. 2S Sierra Vista 9, No. 2M Tech 4
Friday, May 10
Elimination games
No. 3D Legacy 13, No. 2D Cimarron-Memorial 6
No. 4S Doral Academy def. No. 4M Mojave (forfeit)
No. 3M Foothill 9, No. 2M Tech 6
No. 3S Spring Valley 15, No. 4D Clark 0
Saturday, May 11
Winners’ bracket
No. 1M Desert Oasis 8, No. 1S Basic 2
No. 2S Sierra Vista 2, No. 1D Rancho 1
Elimination games
No. 4S Doral Academy 20, No. 3D Legacy 11
No. 3S Spring Valley 19, No. 3M Foothill 1
Thursday, May 16
Winners’ bracket
No. 2S Sierra Vista 4, No. 1M Desert Oasis 0
Elimination games
No. 1D Rancho 1, No. 4S Doral Academy 0
No. 1S Basic 9, No. 3S Spring Valley 5
Friday, May 17
All games at Bishop Gorman
Elimination games
Game 20: No. 1D Rancho vs. No. 1S Basic, 1:30 p.m.
Game 21: No. 1M Desert Oasis vs. Game 20 winner, 4 p.m.
Saturday, May 18
State championship
At Faith Lutheran
Game 22: No. 2S Sierra Vista vs. Game 21 winner, 9 a.m., Game 23 to follow if necessary
Class 3A
Southern Region tournament
(Leagues: D = Desert, M = Mountain)
Monday, May 6
No. 1D Virgin Valley 19, No. 4M The Meadows 2
No. 2M Pahrump Valley 11, No. 3D Mater East 1
No. 1M Boulder City 15, No. 4D Cheyenne 0
No. 2D Moapa Valley 8, No. 3M SLAM Academy 6
Tuesday, May 7
Winners’ bracket
No. 2M Pahrump Valley 15, No. 1D Virgin Valley 5
No. 1M Boulder City 11, No. 2D Moapa Valley 1
Elimination games
No. 3D Mater East 12, No. 4M The Meadows 9
No. 3M SLAM Academy 16, No. 4D Cheyenne 1
Wednesday, May 8
Winners’ bracket
No. 1M Boulder City 10, No. 2M Pahrump Valley 2
Elimination games
No. 2D Moapa Valley 11, No. 3D Mater East 1
No. 1D Virgin Valley 15, No. 3M SLAM Academy 7
Thursday, May 9
Elimination games
No. 1D Virgin Valley 17, No. 2D Moapa Valley 1
No. 2M Pahrump Valley 5, No. 1D Virgin Valley 1
Friday, May 10
Championship
No. 1M Boulder City 18, No. 2M Pahrump Valley 3
State tournament
(Regions: N = North, S = South)
All games at Churchill County
Thursday, May 16
No. 1N Churchill County 5, No. 2S Pahrump Valley
No. 2N Fernley 14, No. 1S Boulder City 9
Friday, May 17
Winners’ bracket
Game 4: No. 2N Fernley vs. No. 1N Churchill County, 1:30 p.m.
Elimination games
Game 3: No. 2S Pahrump Valley vs. No. 1S Boulder City, 11 a.m.
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 4 p.m.
Saturday, May 18
Championship
Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m., Game 7 to follow if necessary
Class 2A
Southern League tournament
All games at Needles
Thursday, May 9
No. 1 Needles 15, No. 4 Awaken Christian 0
No. 2 White Pine 4, No. 3 Lincoln County 0
Friday, May 10
Winners’ bracket
No. 1 Needles 10, No. 2 White Pine 0
Elimination games
No. 3 Lincoln County 16, No. 4 Awaken Christian 1
No. 2 White Pine 9, No. 3 Lincoln County 8
Saturday, May 11
Championship
No. 1 Needles 15, No. 2 White Pine 0
State tournament
(Regions: N = North, S = South)
All games at Durango
Thursday, May 16
No. 1S Needles 15, No. 2N Yerington 0
No. 2S White Pine 16, No. 1 N Pershing County 5
Friday, May 17
Winners’ bracket
Game 4: No. 2S White Pine vs. No. 1S Needles, 2:30 p.m.
Elimination games
Game 3: No. 2N Yerington vs. No. 1N Pershing County, noon
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 5 p.m.
Saturday, May 18
Championship
Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 9 a.m., Game 7 to follow if necessary
Class 1A
Southern League tournament
All games at Tonopah
Thursday, May 9
No. 1 Pahranagat Valley 10, No. 4 Tonopah 9
No. 2 Round Mountain 6, No. 3 Indian Springs 3
Friday, May 10
Winners’ bracket
No. 1 Pahranagat Valley 4, No. 2C Round Mountain 3
Elimination games
No. 3 Indian Springs 14, No. 4 Tonopah 13
No. 2 Round Mountain 11, No. 3 Indian Springs 10 (9 innings)
Saturday, May 11
Championship
No. 1 Pahranagat Valley 8, No. 2 Round Mountain 7
State tournament
(Regions: N = North, S = South)
All games at Fernley
Thursday, May 16
No. 1N Coleville 4, No. 2S Round Mountain 3
No. 1S Pahranagat Valley 14, No. 2N Carlin 4
Friday, May 17
Winners’ bracket
Game 3: No. 1S Pahranagat Valley vs. No. 1N Coleville, 11 a.m.
Elimination games
Game 4: No. 2N Carlin vs. No. 2S Round Mountain, 1:30 p.m.
Game 5: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 4 p.m.
Saturday, May 18
Championship
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m., Game 7 to follow if necessary
Boys volleyball
State tournaments
All games at 6 p.m. at higher seeds
(Leagues: D = Desert, M = Mountain, S = Sky)
Class 5A
Tuesday, May 7
State quarterfinals
No. 1D Green Valley 3, No. 4M Desert Oasis 0
No. 2M Palo Verde 3, No. 3D Centennial 1
No. 1M Coronado 3, No. 4D Sierra Vista 0
No. 2D Shadow Ridge 3, No. 3M Arbor View 2
Thursday, May 9
State semifinals
No. 2M Palo Verde 3, No. 1D Green Valley 0
No. 1M Coronado 3, No. 2D Shadow Ridge 1
Tuesday, May 14
State championship
No. 2M Palo Verde 3, No. 1M Coronado 0
Class 4A
Monday, May 6
State first round
No. 3S Sky Pointe 3, No. 3M Las Vegas High 1
No. 2s Bishop Gorman 3, No. 4D Legacy 0
No. 3D Durango 3, No. 4M Chaparral 0
No. 2D Tech 3, No. 4S Cimarron-Memorial 2
Wednesday, May 8
State quarterfinals
No. 3S Sky Pointe 3, No. 1D Mojave 1
No. 2S Bishop Gorman 3, No. 2M Spring Valley 0
No. 1S Basic 3, No. 3D Durango 1
No. 1M Del Sol 3, No. 2D Tech 0
Friday, May 10
State semifinals
No. 2S Bishop Gorman 3, No. 3S Sky Pointe 0
No. 1S Basic 3, No. 1M Del Sol 0
Tuesday, May 14
State championship
No. 1S Basic 3, No. 2S Bishop Gorman 0
Class 3A
Tuesday, May 7
State quarterfinals
No. 1D Virgin Valley 3, No. 4M Western 0
No. 2M Coral Academy 3, No. 3D Moapa Valley 0
No. 1M Boulder City 3, No. 4D Mater East 0
No. 2D Valley 3, No. 3M Canyon Springs 2
Thursday, May 9
State semifinals
No. 1D Virgin Valley 3, No. 2M Coral Academy 1
No. 1M Boulder City 3, No. 2D Valley 0
Tuesday, May 14
State championship
No. 1M Boulder City 3, No. 1D Virgin Valley 0
