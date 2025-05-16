Basic advances to 5A baseball state title game on bases-loaded walk

Basic’s baseball team defeated Faith Lutheran in a Class 5A winners’ bracket state semifinal Friday at UNR to advance to Saturday’s title game.

Basic teammates cheer from the dugout during a 5A baseball Southern Region title game between Faith Lutheran and Basic at Basic Academy Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

RENO — Basic’s baseball team will play for the Class 5A state championship after the Wolves, the South’s No. 1 seed, defeated Faith Lutheran 9-8 in a winners’ bracket state semifinal Friday at UNR’s Peccole Park.

Basic (24-7) will play for the title at 10 a.m. Saturday at UNR after winning the game in the bottom of the seventh on a walk-off bases-loaded walk.

Faith Lutheran (22-17), the South’s No. 2 seed, will play Reno (26-14) in an elimination game later Friday to determine the Wolves’ opponent for Saturday.

The Reno-Faith Lutheran winner will need to beat Basic twice to claim the title.

Reno (26-14), the North’s No. 2 seed, defeated Northern champion Bishop Manogue 6-4 in an earlier elimination game Friday. Manogue finishes 28-8.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

