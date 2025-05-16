Basic advances to 5A baseball state title game on bases-loaded walk
Basic’s baseball team defeated Faith Lutheran in a Class 5A winners’ bracket state semifinal Friday at UNR to advance to Saturday’s title game.
RENO — Basic’s baseball team will play for the Class 5A state championship after the Wolves, the South’s No. 1 seed, defeated Faith Lutheran 9-8 in a winners’ bracket state semifinal Friday at UNR’s Peccole Park.
Basic (24-7) will play for the title at 10 a.m. Saturday at UNR after winning the game in the bottom of the seventh on a walk-off bases-loaded walk.
Faith Lutheran (22-17), the South’s No. 2 seed, will play Reno (26-14) in an elimination game later Friday to determine the Wolves’ opponent for Saturday.
The Reno-Faith Lutheran winner will need to beat Basic twice to claim the title.
Reno (26-14), the North’s No. 2 seed, defeated Northern champion Bishop Manogue 6-4 in an earlier elimination game Friday. Manogue finishes 28-8.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.