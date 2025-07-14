109°F
Basic baseball star selected in 1st round of MLB draft

Basic batter Tate Southisene (8) only gets a piece of a pitch from a Reno pitcher in extra innings during the final of the 5A baseball state tournament from Peccole Park at UNR on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Reno. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 13, 2025 - 5:44 pm
 

Basic shortstop Tate Southisene was selected in the first round of the MLB draft Sunday by the Atlanta Braves with the 22nd overall pick.

Southisene entered the draft as MLB.com’s No. 39 prospect and is committed to play college baseball at USC. He also played outfield this past season for Basic and helped the Wolves win the 5A Southern Region and state titles in May.

Listed at 5 feet 11 inches and 170 pounds, Southisene was the state’s top hitter in the 5A classification, posting a .495 batting average with nine home runs, 33 RBIs, 51 hits and 16 stolen bases. He was named the Gatorade state baseball player of the year.

Southisene was a three-time first-team All-Southern Nevada infielder and also played on Basic’s 2022 5A state title-winning team.

Now, Southisene will have to decide whether to turn pro or play collegiately.

Tate’s older brother, Ty Southisene, was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the fourth round at 120th overall last year. Ty Southisene elected to sign with the Cubs for $1 million and forgoed the opportunity to play college baseball at Tennessee, which won the 2024 College World Series.

Ty Southisene has appeared in 48 games with the Cubs’ Single-A affiliate, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in the Carolina League, and has a .340 on-base percentage in 155 at-bats this season.

Tee Southisene, the older brother of Tate and Ty’s twin brother, is playing college baseball at USC. Rising Basic senior Troy Southisene, the youngest of the four brothers, is also committed to USC.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
