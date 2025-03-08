Basic routs Palo Verde in Class 5A baseball — PHOTOS

Basic’s baseball team claimed a road win at Palo Verde on Friday. Here are photos from the game.

Palo Verde pitcher Dylan Feely pitches the ball during a high school baseball game between Basic Academy and Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School Friday, March 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic pitcher Lincoln Evans pitches during a high school baseball game between Basic Academy and Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School Friday, March 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic first baseman Gabe Giron (11) scoops up the ball during a high school baseball game between Basic Academy and Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School Friday, March 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic second baseman Lyndon Lee (15) holds the ball during a high school baseball game between Basic Academy and Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School Friday, March 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde infielder Luke Herrera signals to his teammates while on third base during a high school baseball game between Basic Academy and Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School Friday, March 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde pitcher Kyle Johnson practices throwing between innings during a high school baseball game between Basic Academy and Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School Friday, March 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic utility player Jeremiah Mendoza runs the bases during a high school baseball game between Basic Academy and Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School Friday, March 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic teammates celebrate Andruw Giles (29) as he makes his way back to the dugout during a high school baseball game between Basic Academy and Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School Friday, March 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic second baseman Lyndon Lee (15) leaps over Palo Verde infielder Luke Herrera (12) as he slides into second base during a high school baseball game between Basic Academy and Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School Friday, March 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic’s baseball team jumped to an early seven-run lead and rolled to a 12-4 road win at defending Class 5A state champion Palo Verde on Friday.

Matthew Kelley went 3-for-5 with three RBIs for Basic (2-1, 1-1 5A Mountain League).

Basic next faces Tuscon Magnet (Arizona) in the Boras Classic at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Arizona. Palo Verde (6-2, 1-1) plays at The Meadows at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

