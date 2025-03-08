Basic routs Palo Verde in Class 5A baseball — PHOTOS
Basic’s baseball team claimed a road win at Palo Verde on Friday. Here are photos from the game.
Basic’s baseball team jumped to an early seven-run lead and rolled to a 12-4 road win at defending Class 5A state champion Palo Verde on Friday.
Matthew Kelley went 3-for-5 with three RBIs for Basic (2-1, 1-1 5A Mountain League).
Basic next faces Tuscon Magnet (Arizona) in the Boras Classic at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Arizona. Palo Verde (6-2, 1-1) plays at The Meadows at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
