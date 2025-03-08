49°F
Nevada Preps

Basic routs Palo Verde in Class 5A baseball — PHOTOS

Basic second baseman Lyndon Lee (15) leaps over Palo Verde infielder Luke Herrera (12) as he sl ...
Basic second baseman Lyndon Lee (15) leaps over Palo Verde infielder Luke Herrera (12) as he slides into second base during a high school baseball game between Basic Academy and Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School Friday, March 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Basic teammates celebrate Andruw Giles (29) as he makes his way back to the dugout during a hig ...
Basic teammates celebrate Andruw Giles (29) as he makes his way back to the dugout during a high school baseball game between Basic Academy and Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School Friday, March 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Basic utility player Jeremiah Mendoza runs the bases during a high school baseball game between ...
Basic utility player Jeremiah Mendoza runs the bases during a high school baseball game between Basic Academy and Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School Friday, March 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde pitcher Kyle Johnson practices throwing between innings during a high school basebal ...
Palo Verde pitcher Kyle Johnson practices throwing between innings during a high school baseball game between Basic Academy and Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School Friday, March 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde infielder Luke Herrera signals to his teammates while on third base during a high sc ...
Palo Verde infielder Luke Herrera signals to his teammates while on third base during a high school baseball game between Basic Academy and Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School Friday, March 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Basic second baseman Lyndon Lee (15) holds the ball during a high school baseball game between ...
Basic second baseman Lyndon Lee (15) holds the ball during a high school baseball game between Basic Academy and Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School Friday, March 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Basic first baseman Gabe Giron (11) scoops up the ball during a high school baseball game betwe ...
Basic first baseman Gabe Giron (11) scoops up the ball during a high school baseball game between Basic Academy and Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School Friday, March 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Basic pitcher Lincoln Evans pitches during a high school baseball game between Basic Academy an ...
Basic pitcher Lincoln Evans pitches during a high school baseball game between Basic Academy and Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School Friday, March 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde pitcher Dylan Feely pitches the ball during a high school baseball game between Basi ...
Palo Verde pitcher Dylan Feely pitches the ball during a high school baseball game between Basic Academy and Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School Friday, March 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 7, 2025 - 8:51 pm
 

Basic’s baseball team jumped to an early seven-run lead and rolled to a 12-4 road win at defending Class 5A state champion Palo Verde on Friday.

Matthew Kelley went 3-for-5 with three RBIs for Basic (2-1, 1-1 5A Mountain League).

Basic next faces Tuscon Magnet (Arizona) in the Boras Classic at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Arizona. Palo Verde (6-2, 1-1) plays at The Meadows at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

