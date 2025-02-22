Bishop Gorman boys down Mojave, win 2nd straight 5A title

Bishop Gorman’s boys basketball team defeated Mojave on Friday at Cox Pavilion to win its second straight Class 5A state championship.

All season long, Tyler Johnson and Jett Washington have been the ultimate spark plugs off the bench for Bishop Gorman’s boys basketball team.

When the Gaels needed a boost most in Friday’s Class 5A state championship game, Johnson and Washington were there to deliver for their team again.

Washington and Johnson combined for 13 points in the third quarter to help Gorman begin to pull away, and the second-seeded Gaels held on to defeat No. 4 Mojave 71-59 to win the 5A state title at Cox Pavilion.

The win extended two state records with the 24th basketball title for Gorman (24-5) and 15th title for Gaels coach Grant Rice.

Washington led Gorman (24-5) with 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Johnson added 10 points, three assists, two steals and two rebounds before fouling out midway through the fourth quarter.

Johnson also had the tough task of guarding Mojave guard CJ Shaw, the Rattlers’ leading scorer (21.7 points per game). Shaw got to the basket with 19 points, but Johnson, who was voted the 5A defensive player of the year by the coaches, helped anchor the Gaels’ defense against the UC Santa Barbara commit.

Isaiah Trotter added 13 points for the Rattlers.

Washington and Johnson worked together to piece together a run midway through the third quarter. With the score tied 35-35, Gorman went on a 10-2 run, with all the points scored by Washington and Johnson, to give the Gaels an eight-point lead.

The Gaels’ lead grew to double digits in the fourth quarter, as Washington, the state’s top class of 2026 football recruit, used his football athleticism to attack the basket.

In the first quarter, Gorman faced a three-point deficit but then scored 12 straight points to race to a 12-3 lead. The Gaels found success in transition, with Ilan Nikolov, who scored five points during the run, and 6-foot-9-inch center Chris Baudreau getting to the basket with ease.

Mojave (19-10) didn’t go away. Shaw scored seven points during a 10-0 run in just over a minute to help the Rattlers take a 13-12 lead. Gorman kept its dominance inside and got three quick baskets in the paint to hold an 18-15 lead after the first quarter.

Shaw scored 10 first-half points, but recorded his third foul midway through the third quarter after Mojave cut the deficit to 22-21. Phillip Gordon helped the Rattlers stay close with nine first-half points.

Gorman led 31-26 at halftime.

Baudreau added 11 points, six rebounds and two blocks for Gorman, and Nick Jefferson scored 12 points.

