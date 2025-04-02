65°F
Nevada Preps

Bishop Gorman claims individual, team title at golf match —PHOTOS

Cameron Combado of Bishop Gorman watches his tee shot on the third hole during the NIAA 5A Moun ...
Cameron Combado of Bishop Gorman watches his tee shot on the third hole during the NIAA 5A Mountain League golf match at Canyon Gate Country Club in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Riley Born of Desert Oasis watches his tee shot on the first hole during the NIAA 5A Mountain L ...
Riley Born of Desert Oasis watches his tee shot on the first hole during the NIAA 5A Mountain League golf match at Canyon Gate Country Club in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Matthew Maurice of Palo Verde prepares his tee shot on the first hole during the NIAA 5A Mounta ...
Matthew Maurice of Palo Verde prepares his tee shot on the first hole during the NIAA 5A Mountain League golf match at Canyon Gate Country Club in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nick Horodesky of Faith Lutheran watches his tee shot during the NIAA 5A Mountain League golf m ...
Nick Horodesky of Faith Lutheran watches his tee shot during the NIAA 5A Mountain League golf match at Canyon Gate Country Club in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Matthew Maurice of Palo Verde hits from the fairway on the first hole during the NIAA 5A Mounta ...
Matthew Maurice of Palo Verde hits from the fairway on the first hole during the NIAA 5A Mountain League golf match at Canyon Gate Country Club in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Matthew Maurice of Palo Verde hits from the fairway on the first hole during the NIAA 5A Mounta ...
Matthew Maurice of Palo Verde hits from the fairway on the first hole during the NIAA 5A Mountain League golf match at Canyon Gate Country Club in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Colby Hutton of Bishop Gorman hits a fairway shot on the first hole during the NIAA 5A Mountain ...
Colby Hutton of Bishop Gorman hits a fairway shot on the first hole during the NIAA 5A Mountain League golf match at Canyon Gate Country Club in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nick Horodesky of Faith Lutheran hits on the first hole during the NIAA 5A Mountain League golf ...
Nick Horodesky of Faith Lutheran hits on the first hole during the NIAA 5A Mountain League golf match at Canyon Gate Country Club in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nick Horodesky of Faith Lutheran chips on the first hole during the NIAA 5A Mountain League gol ...
Nick Horodesky of Faith Lutheran chips on the first hole during the NIAA 5A Mountain League golf match at Canyon Gate Country Club in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Colby Hutton of Bishop Gorman holds the flag on the first hole during the NIAA 5A Mountain Leag ...
Colby Hutton of Bishop Gorman holds the flag on the first hole during the NIAA 5A Mountain League golf match at Canyon Gate Country Club in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Colby Hutton of Bishop Gorman watches his tee shot on the second hole during the NIAA 5A Mounta ...
Colby Hutton of Bishop Gorman watches his tee shot on the second hole during the NIAA 5A Mountain League golf match at Canyon Gate Country Club in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Colby Hutton of Bishop Gorman hits a fairway shot on the second hole during the NIAA 5A Mountai ...
Colby Hutton of Bishop Gorman hits a fairway shot on the second hole during the NIAA 5A Mountain League golf match at Canyon Gate Country Club in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Riley Born of Desert Oasis lines up his putt on the second hole during the NIAA 5A Mountain Lea ...
Riley Born of Desert Oasis lines up his putt on the second hole during the NIAA 5A Mountain League golf match at Canyon Gate Country Club in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Riley Born of Desert Oasis watches his putt on the second hole during the NIAA 5A Mountain Leag ...
Riley Born of Desert Oasis watches his putt on the second hole during the NIAA 5A Mountain League golf match at Canyon Gate Country Club in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Riley Born of Desert Oasis watches his tee shot on the third hole during the NIAA 5A Mountain L ...
Riley Born of Desert Oasis watches his tee shot on the third hole during the NIAA 5A Mountain League golf match at Canyon Gate Country Club in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Matthew Maurice of Palo Verde watches his tee shot on the third hole during the NIAA 5A Mountai ...
Matthew Maurice of Palo Verde watches his tee shot on the third hole during the NIAA 5A Mountain League golf match at Canyon Gate Country Club in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Colby Hutton of Bishop Gorman watches his tee shot on the third hole during the NIAA 5A Mountai ...
Colby Hutton of Bishop Gorman watches his tee shot on the third hole during the NIAA 5A Mountain League golf match at Canyon Gate Country Club in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nick Horodesky of Faith Lutheran watches his tee shot on the third hole during the NIAA 5A Moun ...
Nick Horodesky of Faith Lutheran watches his tee shot on the third hole during the NIAA 5A Mountain League golf match at Canyon Gate Country Club in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nick Flores of Desert Oasis hits out of the trees on the second hole during the NIAA 5A Mountai ...
Nick Flores of Desert Oasis hits out of the trees on the second hole during the NIAA 5A Mountain League golf match at Canyon Gate Country Club in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nick Flores of Desert Oasis chips on the second hole during the NIAA 5A Mountain League golf ma ...
Nick Flores of Desert Oasis chips on the second hole during the NIAA 5A Mountain League golf match at Canyon Gate Country Club in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wynn Roongphornchai of Palo Verde watches his putt on the second hole during the NIAA 5A Mounta ...
Wynn Roongphornchai of Palo Verde watches his putt on the second hole during the NIAA 5A Mountain League golf match at Canyon Gate Country Club in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wynn Roongphornchai of Palo Verde watches his tee shot on the third hole during the NIAA 5A Mou ...
Wynn Roongphornchai of Palo Verde watches his tee shot on the third hole during the NIAA 5A Mountain League golf match at Canyon Gate Country Club in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brady Coates of Palo Verde marks his ball on the second hole during the NIAA 5A Mountain League ...
Brady Coates of Palo Verde marks his ball on the second hole during the NIAA 5A Mountain League golf match at Canyon Gate Country Club in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Scott Boschee of Bishop Gorman hits out of the sand on the second hole during the NIAA 5A Mount ...
Scott Boschee of Bishop Gorman hits out of the sand on the second hole during the NIAA 5A Mountain League golf match at Canyon Gate Country Club in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brady Coates of Palo Verde watches his tee shot on the third hold during the NIAA 5A Mountain L ...
Brady Coates of Palo Verde watches his tee shot on the third hold during the NIAA 5A Mountain League golf match at Canyon Gate Country Club in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Scott Boschee of Bishop Gorman watches his tee shot on the third hole during the NIAA 5A Mounta ...
Scott Boschee of Bishop Gorman watches his tee shot on the third hole during the NIAA 5A Mountain League golf match at Canyon Gate Country Club in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brendan Barbeau of Faith Lutheran watches his tee shot on the third hole during the NIAA 5A Mou ...
Brendan Barbeau of Faith Lutheran watches his tee shot on the third hole during the NIAA 5A Mountain League golf match at Canyon Gate Country Club in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kyle Bekker of Liberty chips on the second hole during the NIAA 5A Mountain League golf match a ...
Kyle Bekker of Liberty chips on the second hole during the NIAA 5A Mountain League golf match at Canyon Gate Country Club in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wade Arcella of Bishop Gorman putts on the second hole during the NIAA 5A Mountain League golf ...
Wade Arcella of Bishop Gorman putts on the second hole during the NIAA 5A Mountain League golf match at Canyon Gate Country Club in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jacob Czerniawski of Desert Oasis watches his putt on the second hole during the NIAA 5A Mounta ...
Jacob Czerniawski of Desert Oasis watches his putt on the second hole during the NIAA 5A Mountain League golf match at Canyon Gate Country Club in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kyle Bekker of Liberty watches his tee shot on the third hole during the NIAA 5A Mountain Leagu ...
Kyle Bekker of Liberty watches his tee shot on the third hole during the NIAA 5A Mountain League golf match at Canyon Gate Country Club in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tyler Miracle of Faith Lutheran watches his tee shot on the third hole during the NIAA 5A Mount ...
Tyler Miracle of Faith Lutheran watches his tee shot on the third hole during the NIAA 5A Mountain League golf match at Canyon Gate Country Club in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wade Arcella of Bishop Gorman watches his tee shot on the third hole during the NIAA 5A Mountai ...
Wade Arcella of Bishop Gorman watches his tee shot on the third hole during the NIAA 5A Mountain League golf match at Canyon Gate Country Club in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jacob Czerniawski of Desert Oasis watches his tee shot on the third hole during the NIAA 5A Mou ...
Jacob Czerniawski of Desert Oasis watches his tee shot on the third hole during the NIAA 5A Mountain League golf match at Canyon Gate Country Club in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tyler Miracle of Faith Lutheran watches his tee shot on the third hole during the NIAA 5A Mount ...
Tyler Miracle of Faith Lutheran watches his tee shot on the third hole during the NIAA 5A Mountain League golf match at Canyon Gate Country Club in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 1, 2025 - 5:49 pm
 

Bishop Gorman’s Cameron Combado won a Class 5A Mountain League boys golf match with a score of 1-over 73 on Tuesday at Canyon Gate Country Club.

Faith Lutheran’s Nick Horodesky and Palo Verde’s Matthew Maurice finished tied for second at 2-over 74.

Bishop Gorman won the team tournament at 17-over 305. Faith Lutheran finished second at 26-over 314.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

