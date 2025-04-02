Bishop Gorman claims individual, team title at golf match —PHOTOS
Bishop Gorman’s boys golf team won the individual and team titles at a Class 5A Mountain League match at Canyon Gate. Here are photos from the match.
Bishop Gorman’s Cameron Combado won a Class 5A Mountain League boys golf match with a score of 1-over 73 on Tuesday at Canyon Gate Country Club.
Faith Lutheran’s Nick Horodesky and Palo Verde’s Matthew Maurice finished tied for second at 2-over 74.
Bishop Gorman won the team tournament at 17-over 305. Faith Lutheran finished second at 26-over 314.
