The Bishop Gorman girls volleyball team claimed the Class 5A state championship with a four-set win over Coronado on Saturday at Sunrise Mountain.

Bishop Gorman opposite hitter Kiana Toldeo-McMahon (7) celebrates a kill with a teammate during a game against Shadow Ridge at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Bishop Gorman girls volleyball team defeated Coronado 25-17, 25-12 23-25, 25-19 to win the Class 5A state championship Saturday at Sunrise Mountain.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.