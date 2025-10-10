72°F
Nevada Preps

Bishop Gorman, Doral Academy play to draw in girls soccer — PHOTOS

Doral Academy's Sienna Turco (19) looks to kick the ball as Bishop Gorman's Melina Duffy (13) moves in during a soccer game at Doral Academy on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman's Mikayla LeCavalier (17) heads the ball during a soccer game at Doral Academy on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman's Devyn Giraldo (11) kicks the ball during a soccer game at Doral Academy on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman's Gianna Tomasello (4) kicks the ball during a soccer game at Doral Academy on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Doral Academy's Dasha Rosas (12) runs with the ball as Bishop Gorman's Elsa McPeak (15) looks on during a soccer game at Doral Academy on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman's Emma Flannery (3) and Doral Academy's Ari Smith (21) vie for the ball during a soccer game at Doral Academy on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman's Aleah Warner (23) runs with the ball during a soccer game at Doral Academy on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Doral Academy's Peyton Hedstrom (14) heads the ball over Bishop Gorman's Aleah Warner (23) during a soccer game at Doral Academy on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Doral Academy's Marleigh King (7) looks up the field while running with the ball during a soccer game against Bishop Gorman at Doral Academy on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Doral Academy's Jaya Roberts-Smith (2) collides with Bishop Gorman's Stella Corrado-Brito (19) during a soccer game at Doral Academy on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman's Iolana Reilly, right, kicks the ball against Doral Academy's Sanyi Thompson during a soccer game at Doral Academy on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Doral Academy's Sanyi Thompson (5) celebrates a goal by Doral Academy's Sienna Turco, out of frame, during a soccer game against Bishop Gorman at Doral Academy on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Doral Academy's Sienna Turco (19) celebrates her goal with Sanyi Thompson, left, during a soccer game against Bishop Gorman at Doral Academy on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Doral Academy's Sienna Turco (19) celebrates her goal against Bishop Gorman with Doral Academy's Gianna Davis (20) during a soccer game at Doral Academy on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman goalkeeper Lyvea Caceres (1) stops a shot during a soccer game at Doral Academy on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Doral Academy's midfielder Taylor Nuckoles (15) and Bishop Gorman's midfielder Mikayla LeCavalier (17) battle for possession during a soccer game at Doral Academy on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Doral Academy's Sienna Turco (19) heads the ball over Bishop Gorman's Laila Lazzara (21) during a soccer game at Doral Academy on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman's Aleah Warner (23) lines up a shot against Doral Academy during a soccer game at Doral Academy on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman's Emma Flannery (3) moves the ball under pressure from Doral Academy's Dasha Rosas (12) during a soccer game at Doral Academy on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Doral Academy goalkeeper Kenadie Mashore jumps to block a shot from Bishop Gorman then went over the goal during a soccer game at Doral Academy on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman's Emma Flannery (3) brings the ball up the field during a soccer game at Doral Academy on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 9, 2025 - 9:14 pm
 

Bishop Gorman and Doral Academy played to a 1-1 draw in a high school girls soccer match on Thursday at Doral Academy.

Sienna Turco scored a first-half goal for Doral Academy (12-1-2).

Bishop Gorman (11-5-2), No. 3 in the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, next hosts No. 2 Faith Lutheran at 5:45 p.m. Monday.

Doral Academy, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 4A rankings, plays at Spring Valley at 5:45 p.m. Monday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

