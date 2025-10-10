Bishop Gorman, Doral Academy play to draw in girls soccer — PHOTOS

Doral Academy's Sienna Turco (19) looks to kick the ball as Bishop Gorman's Melina Duffy (13) moves in during a soccer game at Doral Academy on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman's Mikayla LeCavalier (17) heads the ball during a soccer game at Doral Academy on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman's Devyn Giraldo (11) kicks the ball during a soccer game at Doral Academy on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman's Gianna Tomasello (4) kicks the ball during a soccer game at Doral Academy on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Doral Academy's Dasha Rosas (12) runs with the ball as Bishop Gorman's Elsa McPeak (15) looks on during a soccer game at Doral Academy on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman's Emma Flannery (3) and Doral Academy's Ari Smith (21) vie for the ball during a soccer game at Doral Academy on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman's Aleah Warner (23) runs with the ball during a soccer game at Doral Academy on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Doral Academy's Peyton Hedstrom (14) heads the ball over Bishop Gorman's Aleah Warner (23) during a soccer game at Doral Academy on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Doral Academy's Marleigh King (7) looks up the field while running with the ball during a soccer game against Bishop Gorman at Doral Academy on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Doral Academy's Jaya Roberts-Smith (2) collides with Bishop Gorman's Stella Corrado-Brito (19) during a soccer game at Doral Academy on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman's Iolana Reilly, right, kicks the ball against Doral Academy's Sanyi Thompson during a soccer game at Doral Academy on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Doral Academy's Sanyi Thompson (5) celebrates a goal by Doral Academy's Sienna Turco, out of frame, during a soccer game against Bishop Gorman at Doral Academy on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Doral Academy's Sienna Turco (19) celebrates her goal with Sanyi Thompson, left, during a soccer game against Bishop Gorman at Doral Academy on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Doral Academy's Sienna Turco (19) celebrates her goal against Bishop Gorman with Doral Academy's Gianna Davis (20) during a soccer game at Doral Academy on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman goalkeeper Lyvea Caceres (1) stops a shot during a soccer game at Doral Academy on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Doral Academy's midfielder Taylor Nuckoles (15) and Bishop Gorman's midfielder Mikayla LeCavalier (17) battle for possession during a soccer game at Doral Academy on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Doral Academy's Sienna Turco (19) heads the ball over Bishop Gorman's Laila Lazzara (21) during a soccer game at Doral Academy on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman's Aleah Warner (23) lines up a shot against Doral Academy during a soccer game at Doral Academy on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman's Emma Flannery (3) moves the ball under pressure from Doral Academy's Dasha Rosas (12) during a soccer game at Doral Academy on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Doral Academy goalkeeper Kenadie Mashore jumps to block a shot from Bishop Gorman then went over the goal during a soccer game at Doral Academy on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto