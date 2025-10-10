Bishop Gorman, Doral Academy play to draw in girls soccer — PHOTOS
Bishop Gorman and Doral Academy played to a 1-1 draw in a high school girls soccer match on Thursday at Doral Academy.
Sienna Turco scored a first-half goal for Doral Academy (12-1-2).
Bishop Gorman (11-5-2), No. 3 in the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, next hosts No. 2 Faith Lutheran at 5:45 p.m. Monday.
Doral Academy, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 4A rankings, plays at Spring Valley at 5:45 p.m. Monday.
