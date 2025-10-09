Bishop Gorman rallies to win 5A girls golf region team title — PHOTOS

Bishop Gorman’s girls golf team won the Class 5A Southern Region team title on Wednesday thanks to an impressive second day of play.

Bishop Gorman's Sol Choi chips out of a rocky path during the final round of the 5A girls golf Southern Region meet at Aliante Golf Club on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman's Tiffany Park chips on to the green during the final round of the 5A girls golf Southern Region meet at Aliante Golf Club on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Faith Lutheran's Madison Perez tees off during the final round of the 5A girls golf Southern Region meet at Aliante Golf Club on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Faith Lutheran's Kenzie Perez chips on to the green during the final round of the 5A girls golf Southern Region meet at Aliante Golf Club on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Faith Lutheran's Madison Perez watches a tee shot fly down the fairway during the final round of the 5A girls golf Southern Region meet at Aliante Golf Club on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde's Chaemin Park digs out of the grasses during the final round of the 5A girls golf Southern Region meet at Aliante Golf Club on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman's Sol Choi uses some body English to will a putt into the hole during the final round of the 5A girls golf Southern Region meet at Aliante Golf Club on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde's Rivers Common eyes her ball wedged out of the sand during the final round of the 5A girls golf Southern Region meet at Aliante Golf Club on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado's Berlin Biddinger follows a putt to the hole during the final round of the 5A girls golf Southern Region meet at Aliante Golf Club on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde's Rivers Common leans way back to help a putt into the hole during the final round of the 5A girls golf Southern Region meet at Aliante Golf Club on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Faith Lutheran's Madison Perez watches a ball head to the green during the final round of the 5A girls golf Southern Region meet at Aliante Golf Club on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado's Berlin Biddinger eyes a putt as it works its way to the hole during the final round of the 5A girls golf Southern Region meet at Aliante Golf Club on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman's Sol Choi sends a ball towards the green during the final round of the 5A girls golf Southern Region meet at Aliante Golf Club on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde's Sage Perry and Faith Lutheran's Macy Garth flap their arms like birds as Bishop Gorman's Samantha Harris looks on in amusement during the final round of the 5A girls golf Southern Region meet at Aliante Golf Club on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado's Berlin Biddinger and Palo Verde's Rivers Common watch the play ahead of them during the final round of the 5A girls golf Southern Region meet at Aliante Golf Club on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman's Samantha Harris blasts a ball off the tee during the final round of the 5A girls golf Southern Region meet at Aliante Golf Club on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde's Rivers Common sports some cool socks as she putts the ball during the final round of the 5A girls golf Southern Region meet at Aliante Golf Club on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Faith Lutheran's Madison Perez sinks her last putt to win during the final round of the 5A girls golf Southern Region meet at Aliante Golf Club on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado's Berlin Biddinger, Palo Verde's Rivers Common, and Bishop Gorman's Sol Choi congratulate Faith Lutheran's Madison Perez on winning during the final round of the 5A girls golf Southern Region meet at Aliante Golf Club on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Faith Lutheran's Madison Perez has a few extra tees tucked into the back of her hat during the final round of the 5A girls golf Southern Region meet at Aliante Golf Club on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Faith Lutheran's Macy Garth blasts a ball off the tee during the final round of the 5A girls golf Southern Region meet at Aliante Golf Club on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado's Berlin Biddinger follows a putt during the final round of the 5A girls golf Southern Region meet at Aliante Golf Club on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde's Sage Perry blasts a ball off the tee during the final round of the 5A girls golf Southern Region meet at Aliante Golf Club on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A tee goes flying amongst grass as Coronado's Berlin Biddinger tees off on the back nine during the final round of the 5A girls golf Southern Region meet at Aliante Golf Club on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman's Sol Choi, Faith Lutheran's Madison Perez and Palo Verde's Rivers Common work to set of their putts during the final round of the 5A girls golf Southern Region meet at Aliante Golf Club on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Faith Lutheran's Madison Perez tees off on the back nine during the final round of the 5A girls golf Southern Region meet at Aliante Golf Club on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman's Sol Choi, Coronado's Berlin Biddinger and Palo verde's Rivers Common walk the green at hole a7 as the sun sets during the final round of the 5A girls golf Southern Region meet at Aliante Golf Club on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman's Sol Choi blasts out of the sand during the final round of the 5A girls golf Southern Region meet at Aliante Golf Club on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde's Rivers Common, Faith Lutheran's Macy Garth, Coronado's Berlin Biddinger, Faith Lutheran's Madison Perez, Bishop Gorman's Samantha Harris and Bishop Gorman's Sol Choi are the top six golfers during the final round of the 5A girls golf Southern Region meet at Aliante Golf Club on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman players win the team award during the final round of the 5A girls golf Southern Region meet at Aliante Golf Club on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman’s girls golf team had a strong first day at the Class 5A Southern Region tournament on Monday. It was within striking distance for the team title, three strokes behind Coronado for the lead.

The Gaels knew a strong second day would launch them to the team title. And they delivered.

Gorman shot 6-under (282) on the second day of the tournament and jumped over Coronado to win the 5A Southern Region team title with a two-day score of even-par 576 on Wednesday at Aliante Golf Club.

“It feels great. To come from behind after day one, the girls put together an amazing performance,” Gorman coach Dusty Allen said. “(The) true definition of a team.”

Faith Lutheran and Coronado both finished tied for second at 7-over 583. All three teams will qualify for next week’s 5A state tournament on Monday and Tuesday in Boulder City.

The 5A, 4A and 3A state tournaments are in Boulder City next week. Boulder City Golf Course will host the first day on Monday and Boulder Creek Golf Club will host the final day on Tuesday.

Faith Lutheran’s Maddie Perez won the 5A Southern Region individual title Wednesday. She shot 8-under 136 over the two rounds. Perez is the defending 5A state champion.

“It feels really good,” Perez said. “There’s a lot of great players here and it means a lot. It shows that my hard work is paying off.”

Coronado’s Berlin Biddinger finished second at 5-under 139 and Palo Verde’s Rivers Common was third at 3-under 141.

There was no 5A region tournament the last two years, as 5A was a Southern-only classification.

Strong second day

Gorman got a strong second day from Samantha Harris, Tiffany Park, Sol Choi and Amelia Chen. Harris, Park and Chen each shot 2-under 70, while Choi shot even par. Choi saved par on 17 after hitting her ball in the water.

The Gaels did not have any double bogeys from their six players Wednesday.

“We were really fortunate to have the depth that we do and it doesn’t put so much pressure on making sure that only four girls put up good scores,” Allen said. “It was just magical to watch today. They played really, really well.”

Coronado has won the last four 5A team state titles. With Gorman’s depth, the Gaels could challenge for their first team state title since 2019.

“We’re hungry for one more,” Allen said. “We’re not content with the region title. We’re going to give it our best next week. We’re up for the challenge.”

Perez wins again

Perez has been in a class of her own all season, winning all five 5A Mountain League regular-season matches and finishing atop the regular-season point standings.

“It definitely gives me a lot of confidence,” Perez said. “After seeing the course for one day, it really helps me know what I did wrong and build off that. It’s never over till it’s over, so I didn’t come in here confident with my lead, but it’s nice to have a cushion.”

Perez shot 4-under the first day and held her lead from there. She did not have a bogey Wednesday.

“(Winning state last year) helped me prepare for high-pressure situations playing in tournaments,” Perez said. “You’re in those a lot, but state felt like a big moment and that’s helped me as a golfer (this year).”

3A region results

Also at Aliante on Wednesday, Boulder City rolled to its second consecutive 3A Southern Region team title. The Eagles shot 101-over 677 over the two-day tournament. Boulder City is the defending 3A team state champion.

The Meadows finished second at 163-over 739 and Virgin Valley was third at 202-over 778. Boulder City, The Meadows and Virgin Valley are all eligible to compete for the 3A team state title.

Boulder City’s Emmerson Hinds won her third straight 3A Southern Region individual title, shooting 1-over 145 over the two-round tournament.

Hinds is also the two-time defending 3A individual state champion. Virgin Valley’s Davie Slack finished second at 21-over 165, while Coral Academy’s Danika Philips was third at 29-over 173.

In 4A, now a Southern-only classification, Desert Oasis (Mountain League), Tech (Mountain) and Rancho (Sky) finished as the top teams in their respective leagues. Sierra Vista’s Taelor Williams (Desert), Silverado’s Mackenzie Wilkinson (Mountain) and Rancho’s Anastasia Goebel (Sky) finished first in their respective league regular-season standings.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.