Bishop Gorman sends 9 to FBS schools after winning national title

Nine players from Bishop Gorman’s national championship football team signed national letters of intent Wednesday to play in college at FBS schools.

Bishop Gorman quarterback Micah Alejado (12) is tagged out of his final game by incoming starting quarterback Melvin Spicer IV (15) during the second half of a Class 5A Division I high school football state championship game against Liberty at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Nine players from Bishop Gorman’s national championship football team signed national letters of intent Wednesday with Football Bowl Subdivision schools.

Quarterback Micah Alejado, a first-team All-Southern Nevada selection, signed with Hawaii. He is originally from Ewa Beach, Hawaii, but moved to Las Vegas prior to attending Gorman.

Tight end Elija Lofton, the state’s top-rated recruit in the class of 2024 by 247Sports, signed with Miami (Fla.). Wide receiver Audric Harris is headed to Arizona after he produced 1,051 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.

Running back Micah Kaapana (Michigan) will be joined in the Big Ten by offensive lineman Alexander Ruggeroli (Nebraska). Running back Devon Rice made it official with Kansas State after he flipped his commitment from Hawaii.

Linebacker Charles Correa is one of at least six local players expected to sign with UNLV on Wednesday. He finished with 79 tackles and four sacks for the Gaels, who were crowned mythical national champions this week by MaxPreps and USA Today.

Defensive lineman Alijah Carnell chose Iowa State, and athlete Jaylon Edmond is set to enroll at Washington State.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.