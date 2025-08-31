Bishop Gorman shuts out Hawaii team to begin nonleague schedule — PHOTOS
Bishop Gorman’s football team rolled to a road win at Kahuku (Hawaii) late Saturday night in its first game against an out-of-state opponent this season.
Bishop Gorman had no problems against its first out-of-state opponent of the season. The Gaels rolled to a 38-0 road win at Kahuku (Hawaii) late Saturday night.
Gorman (2-0) is ranked No. 2 nationally by USA Today and No. 3 by MaxPreps. The Gaels have a short week and return home to host Lone Peak, ranked as the No. 2 team in Utah by MaxPreps, at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Gaels, ranked No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, cruised to a 52-0 win at Centennial on Aug. 15 in their season opener to begin 5A Desert League play.
The rest of their nonleague schedule includes East St. Louis (Illinois), ranked No. 25 nationally by MaxPreps, No. 1 Mater Dei (California) and No. 21 Santa Margarita (California).
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
