Bishop Gorman shuts out Hawaii team to begin nonleague schedule — PHOTOS

Bishop Gorman’s football team rolled to a road win at Kahuku (Hawaii) late Saturday night in its first game against an out-of-state opponent this season.

Kahuku defensive lineman Laanui Meyers (13) sacks Bishop Gorman quarterback Maika Eugenio (14) during the first half on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 in Kahuku, HI. (Marco Garcia/Special to the Star-Advertiser)

Kahuku linebacker Malaki Soliai-Tui (28) tries to pull down Bishop Gorman running back Terrance Grant (3) during the first half on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 in Kahuku, HI. (Marco Garcia/Special to the Star-Advertiser)

Kahuku linebacker Talanoa Ili (5) sacks Bishop Gorman quarterback Maika Eugenio (14) during the first half on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 in Kahuku, HI. (Marco Garcia/Special to the Star-Advertiser)

Kahuku defensive back Madden Soliai (10) defensive lineman Siale Reid (12), and defensive back Taimua Pule (19) tackle Bishop Gorman running back Terrance Grant (3) during the first half on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 in Kahuku, HI. (Marco Garcia/Special to the Star-Advertiser)

Kahuku defensive lineman/tight end Noah Ah You (33) tackles Bishop Gorman running back Noah Cole (20) during the first half on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 in Kahuku, HI. (Marco Garcia/Special to the Star-Advertiser)

Kahuku running back Blake Alo (20) pushes away from Bishop Gorman defensive back Darian Abella (13) during the first half on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 in Kahuku, HI. (Marco Garcia/Special to the Star-Advertiser)

After making an interception, Kahuku defensive back Teave Crawford (2) tries to get away from Bishop Gorman defensive back Isaiah Nickels (1) during the first half on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 in Kahuku, HI. (Marco Garcia/Special to the Star-Advertiser)

Kahuku running back Blake Alo (20) tries to get through the Bishop Gorman defense during the first half on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 in Kahuku, HI. (Marco Garcia/Special to the Star-Advertiser)

Kahuku defensive lineman Tua Nautu (49) tries to pull down Bishop Gorman defensive back Isaiah Nickels (1) during the first half on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 in Kahuku, HI. (Marco Garcia/Special to the Star-Advertiser)

Kahuku defensive lineman Siale Reid (12) tries to grab Bishop Gorman running back Terrance Grant (3) during the first half on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 in Kahuku, HI. (Marco Garcia/Special to the Star-Advertiser)

Bishop Gorman defensive back Isaiah Nickels (1) slips past Kahuku defensive back Teave Crawford (2) during the first half on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 in Kahuku, HI. (Marco Garcia/Special to the Star-Advertiser)

Bishop Gorman had no problems against its first out-of-state opponent of the season. The Gaels rolled to a 38-0 road win at Kahuku (Hawaii) late Saturday night.

Gorman (2-0) is ranked No. 2 nationally by USA Today and No. 3 by MaxPreps. The Gaels have a short week and return home to host Lone Peak, ranked as the No. 2 team in Utah by MaxPreps, at 7 p.m. Friday.

The Gaels, ranked No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, cruised to a 52-0 win at Centennial on Aug. 15 in their season opener to begin 5A Desert League play.

The rest of their nonleague schedule includes East St. Louis (Illinois), ranked No. 25 nationally by MaxPreps, No. 1 Mater Dei (California) and No. 21 Santa Margarita (California).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

