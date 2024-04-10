Bishop Gorman suspends baseball coach, is investigating program

Bishop Gorman has suspended baseball coach Chris Sheff and is conducting an investigation into the program, the school told the Review-Journal.

Bishop Gorman coach Chris Sheff signals to his runner against Centennial during the first inning of their NIAA baseball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman coach Chris Sheff counsels his players after beating Centennial 4-3 at Centennial High School on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman has suspended baseball coach Chris Sheff and is conducting an investigation into its baseball program, a school spokesperson told the Review-Journal on Wednesday.

“We had received some complaints that were concerning regarding our baseball program and are conducting an investigation,” the spokesperson said in an email. “Coach Sheff has been suspended while the investigation takes place.”

The school declined to comment further.

Sheff is in the second season of his second stint as Gorman’s coach. Last season, he led the Gaels to a 35-2 record and the Class 5A state title.

Gorman is 11-6 entering Wednesday. The Gaels are participating in the National High School Invitational in Cary, North Carolina, this week.

Sheff first coached at Gorman from 2004 to 2010 and went 228-45-2 in seven seasons, including five straight 4A state titles from 2006 to 2010.

Following Gorman’s 2010 title, the College of Southern Nevada hired Sheff as its baseball coach and athletic director.

A few months into his tenure at CSN, the Review-Journal reported Sheff was under investigation regarding allegations of inappropriately charging players for workouts and accusations of being verbally abusive toward players and having drugs in the team clubhouse.

Players were charged $125 per month to participate in workouts that were mandatory, according to multiple sources, the Review-Journal reported at the time.

Sheff was fired by CSN following the independent investigation of the allegations of “irregularities in training and conditioning practices” before coaching a game at the school.

