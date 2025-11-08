Bishop Gorman sweeps Coronado for 3rd straight 5A girls volleyball title

Bishop Gorman’s girls volleyball team swept Coronado to win its third consecutive Class 5A state championship Saturday at Sunrise Mountain.

Bishop Gorman high fives after a 3-0 win against Carson in a Class 5A girls volleyball state semifinal match against Carson High School at Sunrise Mountain High School in Las Vegas Nov. 7, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Bishop Gorman’s girls volleyball team swept Coronado 32-30, 26-24, 25-13 to win its third consecutive Class 5A state championship Saturday at Sunrise Mountain.

It’s the seventh state title for Gorman (33-8). The Gaels, the Southern Region champion, have won all of their state titles since 2016.

Coronado, the South’s No. 2 seed, finished 26-11.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

