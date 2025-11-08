79°F
Nevada Preps

Bishop Gorman sweeps Coronado for 3rd straight 5A girls volleyball title

Bishop Gorman high fives after a 3-0 win against Carson in a Class 5A girls volleyball state se ...
Bishop Gorman high fives after a 3-0 win against Carson in a Class 5A girls volleyball state semifinal match against Carson High School at Sunrise Mountain High School in Las Vegas Nov. 7, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
November 8, 2025 - 1:28 pm
 

Bishop Gorman’s girls volleyball team swept Coronado 32-30, 26-24, 25-13 to win its third consecutive Class 5A state championship Saturday at Sunrise Mountain.

It’s the seventh state title for Gorman (33-8). The Gaels, the Southern Region champion, have won all of their state titles since 2016.

Coronado, the South’s No. 2 seed, finished 26-11.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

