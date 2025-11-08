Bishop Gorman sweeps Coronado for 3rd straight 5A girls volleyball title
Bishop Gorman’s girls volleyball team swept Coronado 32-30, 26-24, 25-13 to win its third consecutive Class 5A state championship Saturday at Sunrise Mountain.
It’s the seventh state title for Gorman (33-8). The Gaels, the Southern Region champion, have won all of their state titles since 2016.
Coronado, the South’s No. 2 seed, finished 26-11.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
