Bishop Gorman’s championships and notable players

A rundown of Bishop Gorman’s championships and a list of notable players in the Gaels’ history.

Bishop Gorman state championships

■ Boys basketball 22

■ Girls tennis 19

■ Football 17

■ Baseball 8

■ Boys tennis 8

■ Girls swimming 6

■ Boys soccer 6

■ Girls golf 5

■ Girls basketball 4

■ Girls volleyball 3

■ Girls soccer 3

■ Boys golf 3

■ Boys track 2

■ Boys swimming 1

Gaels greats

A cross-section of Gorman athletes who went on to have success at the next level.

■ David Humm (football): The left-handed quarterback led Nebraska to victory in three major bowl games — Orange, Cotton, Sugar — and had a long career in the NFL as a backup quarterback, mostly with the Raiders.

■ Joey Gallo (baseball): After hitting a Nevada high school record 67 home runs, the powerful left-handed batter signed with the Texas Rangers and was named to the 2019 and 2021 American League All-Star teams. He recently was traded to the New York Yankees.

■ Tristan Blackmon (soccer): The rangy defender scored 16 goals in 70 matches for University of the Pacific before Los Angeles FC made him the third pick in the 2018 Major League Soccer Superdraft.

■ DeMarco Murray (football): After starring at Oklahoma, the slashing running back was named to the NFL’s Pro Bowl team three times and was Offensive Player of the Year in 2014 when he rushed for 1,845 yards.

■ Zach Collins (basketball): The former Nevada Gatorade Player of the Year scored 14 points with 13 rebounds and six blocked six shots for Gonzaga in the 2017 NCAA Final Four and was a first-round NBA draft choice. He recently signed a free-agent contract with the San Antonio Spurs.

■ Marty Cordova (baseball): The 1995 AL Rookie of the Year with the Minnesota Twins spent nine seasons in the major leagues before retiring with a .274 batting average, 122 home runs and 540 RBIs.

■ Matt Othick (basketball): The former Gaels sharpshooter went on to star for Lute Olson at Arizona, where he is one of a handful of Wildcats to score 1,000 points and dish out 500 assists in his career.

■ Vashti Cunningham (track and field): The daughter of former NFL star quarterback Randall Cunningham won the bronze medal in the high jump in the 2019 world track and field championships in Doha, Qatar, and finished sixth in the event at the Tokyo Olympics.

■ Brian Williams (basketball): After finishing his college career at Arizona, Williams — who would change his name to Bison Dele to honor his Native American and African ancestry — played eight seasons in the NBA. He was presumably murdered at sea in 2002, although his body was never recovered.

■ Inbee Park (golf): The South Korea native has been the world’s No. 1-ranked women’s golfer four times and has 31 professional wins, including seven major championships.

■ C.J. Watson (basketball): After finishing his college career as Tennessee’s all-time leader in assists, the backcourt ace played 600 games as a super sub in the NBA despite not being drafted.