Nevada Preps

Bishop Gorman’s Jaden Terrana sets school’s career goal record

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 2, 2019 - 5:10 pm
 

For four years, Jaden Terrana has been the epitome of consistency on the soccer pitch.

Bishop Gorman’s senior forward has had nearly identical goal and assist numbers in each season of her decorated high school career.

Terrana, who was selected the Review-Journal’s Athlete of the Week for girls soccer, had seven goals and six assists in a 3-0 week for the Gaels. One of those goals, however, stood out. It was Terrana’s 75th of her career, making her the most prolific goal-scorer in Gorman history.

“It was a fantastic moment for her,” Gorman coach Doug Borgel said. “She has been an absolute star for us for four years, and her goal and assists numbers have consistently been equal. She broke my daughter’s record, so we had some fun with that, too. It’s well-deserved.”

Hannah Borgel scored 74 goals for Gorman from 2014-17, and Terrana also has the marks for assists (65) and total points (215).

After Terrana put in the record-breaker, she was taken out of the game so the crowd — which included many of her family and friends — could properly recognize the accomplishment. She was also presented a ball with the date to mark the milestone.

“If you look back in the history of the state at every school, very few have (the balance of goals and assists) she has,” Coach Borgel said. “Most players either have a ton of goals and few assists or a few goals and a ton of assists. It just shows the kind of player and person she is. She’s just as happy to assist on a goal as she is to score one of her own.”

Three others earned Athlete of the Week honors.

Football

Ramon Green, Democracy Prep: The running back had six carries for 160 yards and three touchdowns, and two receptions for 58 yards and a score in a 58-32 loss to Lincoln County.

Boys soccer

Anthony Gonzalez, Las Vegas: The midfielder scored three goals and added an assist in a 2-0 week for the Wildcats.

Girls volleyball

Leah Miller, Rancho: The right-side hitter had 41 kills, six blocks and 19 digs in a 2-0 week for the Rams.

Las Vegas Valley teams climb in rankings

As Faith Lutheran continues to win, its prominence on the national stage grows.

The Crusaders moved up six spots in the girls soccer USA Today Super 25 to No. 5 in the national poll with their 12-0 record, and they took over the No. 1 spot in the Region VI rankings that encompass California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah and Washington. Arbor View is No. 12 in Region VI with its 11-1-1 mark.

Faith Lutheran is No. 1 and Arbor View No. 2 in the Las Vegas high school coaches poll. Those teams will meet Oct. 7 at Arbor View.

Las Vegas made its own jump in boys soccer. The Wildcats are 13-0-1 and 6-0 in the 4A Mountain League, and have jumped to No. 15 this week. They were 20th last week, and they maintained their position atop the Las Vegas high school coaches poll.

Bishop Gorman has moved up to No. 16 in the USA Today Super 25 football poll, the highest it’s been since its early loss to No. 6 St. Louis (Hawaii).

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

THE LATEST
Centennial's Jordan Smith (1) runs the ball after a catch against Arbor View's Anthony Jones (1 ...
Blowouts were the norm in prep football games
By / RJ

Even with Centennial’s 17-14 win over Arbor View and Virgin Valley’s 14-7 victory over Boulder City factored in, the average margin among the 15 games was 34.5 points.

(Getty)
Legacy’s defense dominates in second half of 42-21 victory
By W.G. Ramirez Special to the / RJ

Longhorns defensive coordinator A.J. Lewis challenged his players at halftime and reminded them of the three ingredients he instills every game: calm down, focus and play their game.

Desert Pines High's wide receiver Darnell Washington (1) avoids a tackle from Foothill High's&# ...
Desert Pines strikes early in 33-14 victory at Foothill
By Jeff Wollard Special to the / RJ

The Jaguars’ Darrien Stewart returned the opening kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown, and Darnell Washington had six receptions for 127 yards and two touchdowns.