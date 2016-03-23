90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Boys Bowling

2016 All-State Bowling Teams

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL
March 22, 2016 - 8:57 pm
 

(Click on the logo to begin a slideshow with photos of the athletes)

Boys

First Team

Matt Dobbs, Desert Oasis

The senior had a 205.6 average and placed fourth in the state tournament. He also was the anchor bowler on the Diamondbacks’ state championship team.

Joe Gerencser, Green Valley

The junior, who had a 216.3 average, was the only bowler to eclipse the 700 barrier in the Division I state tournament, as he rolled a 734 series to win his first individual title.

Brendan Lindsey, Tech

The sophomore won the Division I-A state title with a 651 series and averaged 210.4.

Skyler McGowan, Mojave

The freshman ranked second in the I-A Southern Region and fourth overall in Southern Nevada with a 206.0 average.

Terrance Rock, Liberty

The freshman led Southern Nevada with a 219.0 average and finished third in the Division I state tournament.

Second Team

Douglas Csanyi, Liberty

The junior had a 198.0 average and helped the Patriots to a state runner-up finish.

Zachery Dobbs, Desert Oasis

The freshman had a 197.9 average and helped the Diamondbacks to their first state title in school history.

Joseph Ongtawco, Sierra Vista

The senior ranked fifth in the I-A Southern Region with a 201.0 average and placed fourth in the state tournament.

Kyle Rendon, Tech

The sophomore had a 203.3 average for the I-A Southern Region’s top team.

Teagan Smale, Boulder City

The senior, who had a 202.3 average, finished third at state and led the Eagles to their second I-A state title in three seasons.

Honorable Mention

Brandon Culmo, Las Vegas

Ricky Hernandez, Shadow Ridge

Elijah Lomotan, Eldorado

Jaden Richards, Las Vegas

D.J. Wyatt, Bishop Gorman

Girls

First Team

Beatrix Aquino, Clark

The freshman had a 184.7 average and finished third in the Division I-A state tournament.

Jazmyn Eubanks, Del Sol

The senior won the Division I-A state title with a 606 series and averaged 175.9.

Leah Glazer, Bishop Gorman

The junior posted the second-highest average in Southern Nevada with 195.3 and finished second in the Division I state tournament.

Emi Leong, Tech

The senior led Southern Nevada with a 202.7 average and finished second in the Division I-A state tournament. She also helped the Roadrunners to their fourth consecutive team title.

Morgan Peacha, Foothill

The senior had a 183.0 average and led the Falcons to the Division I Sunrise Region championship.

Second Team

Alexia Cassman, Shadow Ridge

The freshman had a 177.8 average and placed fourth in the Division I state tournament.

Meagan Huggins, Arbor View

The junior ranked third in the Sunset Region with a 174.8 average.

Natallie Kowalski, Palo Verde

The senior, who had a 164.0 average, won her second consecutive Division I state title after rolling a 642 series.

Leeann Reyes, Sierra Vista

The senior ranked fourth in the I-A Southern Region with a 173.1 average.

Gabriella Weis, Las Vegas

The junior was second in the Sunrise Region with a 174.1 average.

Honorable Mention

Kiara Ackerman, Coronado

Monica Barriga, Centennial

Christine Cibura, Centennial

Leanna Orlando, Shadow Ridge

Alexis Safley, Basic

Coach of the Year

Randy Michalik, Tech

The Roadrunners’ girls team won its fourth consecutive Division I-A state title this season and outscored opponents 115-2. The boys side won the Southern Region and was second in the I-A state tournament.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Thinkstock)
Shadow Ridge girls, Spring Valley boys claim 4A titles
By Mason McFee / RJ

The Mustangs never trailed in any game Friday at The Orleans Bowling Center en route to a 9-0 victory over Basic in the Class 4A state championship match.

(Thinkstock)
Spring Valley’s Andrew Guba holds 90-pin lead in state bowling
RJ

Spring Valley’s Andrew Guba rolled a 787 series at The Orleans Bowling Center on Wednesday to grab the overall lead heading into Friday’s final round of the Class 4A state individual boys bowling championship.

2018 All-State Bowling Teams

Here are the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s all-state boys and girls bowling teams.