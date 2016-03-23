2016 All-State Bowling Teams
The Las Vegas Review-Journal announces its 2016 all-state boys and girls bowling teams.
Boys
First Team
Matt Dobbs, Desert Oasis
The senior had a 205.6 average and placed fourth in the state tournament. He also was the anchor bowler on the Diamondbacks’ state championship team.
Joe Gerencser, Green Valley
The junior, who had a 216.3 average, was the only bowler to eclipse the 700 barrier in the Division I state tournament, as he rolled a 734 series to win his first individual title.
Brendan Lindsey, Tech
The sophomore won the Division I-A state title with a 651 series and averaged 210.4.
Skyler McGowan, Mojave
The freshman ranked second in the I-A Southern Region and fourth overall in Southern Nevada with a 206.0 average.
Terrance Rock, Liberty
The freshman led Southern Nevada with a 219.0 average and finished third in the Division I state tournament.
Second Team
Douglas Csanyi, Liberty
The junior had a 198.0 average and helped the Patriots to a state runner-up finish.
Zachery Dobbs, Desert Oasis
The freshman had a 197.9 average and helped the Diamondbacks to their first state title in school history.
Joseph Ongtawco, Sierra Vista
The senior ranked fifth in the I-A Southern Region with a 201.0 average and placed fourth in the state tournament.
Kyle Rendon, Tech
The sophomore had a 203.3 average for the I-A Southern Region’s top team.
Teagan Smale, Boulder City
The senior, who had a 202.3 average, finished third at state and led the Eagles to their second I-A state title in three seasons.
Honorable Mention
Brandon Culmo, Las Vegas
Ricky Hernandez, Shadow Ridge
Elijah Lomotan, Eldorado
Jaden Richards, Las Vegas
D.J. Wyatt, Bishop Gorman
Girls
First Team
Beatrix Aquino, Clark
The freshman had a 184.7 average and finished third in the Division I-A state tournament.
Jazmyn Eubanks, Del Sol
The senior won the Division I-A state title with a 606 series and averaged 175.9.
Leah Glazer, Bishop Gorman
The junior posted the second-highest average in Southern Nevada with 195.3 and finished second in the Division I state tournament.
Emi Leong, Tech
The senior led Southern Nevada with a 202.7 average and finished second in the Division I-A state tournament. She also helped the Roadrunners to their fourth consecutive team title.
Morgan Peacha, Foothill
The senior had a 183.0 average and led the Falcons to the Division I Sunrise Region championship.
Second Team
Alexia Cassman, Shadow Ridge
The freshman had a 177.8 average and placed fourth in the Division I state tournament.
Meagan Huggins, Arbor View
The junior ranked third in the Sunset Region with a 174.8 average.
Natallie Kowalski, Palo Verde
The senior, who had a 164.0 average, won her second consecutive Division I state title after rolling a 642 series.
Leeann Reyes, Sierra Vista
The senior ranked fourth in the I-A Southern Region with a 173.1 average.
Gabriella Weis, Las Vegas
The junior was second in the Sunrise Region with a 174.1 average.
Honorable Mention
Kiara Ackerman, Coronado
Monica Barriga, Centennial
Christine Cibura, Centennial
Leanna Orlando, Shadow Ridge
Alexis Safley, Basic
Coach of the Year
Randy Michalik, Tech
The Roadrunners’ girls team won its fourth consecutive Division I-A state title this season and outscored opponents 115-2. The boys side won the Southern Region and was second in the I-A state tournament.