Here is the 2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys bowling team.

Shadow Ridge bowler Seth Stovall rolls during the Class 5A Nevada state bowling team championships at The Orleans Bowling Center in Las Vegas Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Centennial coach Mark Lilley is the Coach of the Year on the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys bowling team.

Shadow Ridge's Jerrad Barczyszyn is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys bowling team.

Palo Verde's Rylan Breese is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys bowling team.

Shadow Ridge's Seth Stovall is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys bowling team.

Centennial bowlers, from left, Kaiser Smith, Dartagnon Longa, Dale Flores and Jackson Gillespie, hoist the trophy after winning the Class 5A Nevada state bowling team championships at The Orleans Bowling Center in Las Vegas Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

First Team

Jerrad Barczyszyn, Shadow Ridge — He finished runner-up at the Class 5A individual state tournament and helped the Mustangs reach the team championship match.

Rylan Breese, Palo Verde — He led the valley with a 224.43 pin average and was the top seed at the Class 5A state individual tournament.

Jackson Gillespie, Centennial — He was an individual state semifinalist, helped the Bulldogs to the Class 5A team state title and was eighth in 5A with a 195.1 pin average.

Dartagnon Longa, Centennial — He helped lead the Bulldogs to the Class 5A team state title and was seventh in 5A with a 197.6 pin average.

Seth Stovall, Shadow Ridge — He won the Class 5A individual state title and helped the Mustangs reach the team championship match.

Coach of the Year

Mark Lilley, Centennial — He guided the Bulldogs to the Class 5A state team title, the school’s fourth title and first since 2014.

Second Team

Jakob Enright, Foothill — He was a state semifinalist at the Class 4A individual state tournament and helped the Falcons to the 4A state team title.

Christopher Faro, Coral Academy — He won the Class 3A state individual title and helped the Falcons win the 3A state team title.

Earl Garner, Arbor View — He was a Class 5A state individual semifinalist and finished fourth in 5A with a 207 pin average.

Mark Lapid, Rancho — He won the Class 4A state individual title and was fifth in 4A with a 196.7 pin average.

Elijah Nebres, Eldorado – He finished runner-up at the Class 4A state individual tournament and was fourth in 4A with a 202.5 pin average.

Honorable Mention

Aaron Clegg, Sunrise Mountain

Robert Hood, Canyon Springs

Wyland Gilmore, Clark

Alvin Gonzales, SLAM Academy

Sam Grossman, Palo Verde

Joshua LaMantia, Legacy

Dominic Montoya, Bishop Gorman

Logan Shanks, Foothill

Kaiser Smith, Centennial

Brandon Yeager, The Meadows

