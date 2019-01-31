Spring Valley’s Andrew Guba holds 90-pin lead in state bowling

Spring Valley’s Andrew Guba rolled a 787 series at The Orleans Bowling Center on Wednesday to grab the overall lead heading into Friday’s final round of the Class 4A state individual boys bowling championship.

(Thinkstock)

Guba rolled games of 257, 275 and 255 and will start Friday with a 90-pin lead over Durango’s Jared Esguerra, who had a 697 series.

The top 12 scorers in Wednesday’s opening round advance to the finals on Friday with all pin counts carrying over. Each of the remaining 12 bowlers will bowl three games Friday.

Bonanza’s Devyn Patalina was third with a 666 series.

Desert Oasis’ Zach Dobbs (642) and Spring Valley’s Ku’uleialoha Mortensen (627) rounded out the top five.

In Class 3A, The Meadows’ trio of Brandon Medina, J Yeager and Jake Maeng hold the top three spots at the midway point.

Medina shot a 588 series on games of 161, 191 and 236. Yeager was second at 578 and Maeng third at 524.

The top six from Wednesday’s Class 3A opening round advance to Friday’s finals.

Somerset-Losee’s Makoa Hokano (521) and Boulder City’s Jamison Kaboli (503) rounded out the top five.