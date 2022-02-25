2022 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls bowling team

Here is the 2022 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada bowling team.

First team

Kelsey Aczon, Desert Oasis — The senior won the Class 5A individual state championship and led the valley with a 206.3 average.

Audrey Andrews, Arbor View — The senior anchored the Aggies to an undefeated season and Class 5A state championship with a 189.4 average.

Marisol Ramirez-Buckles, Clark — The senior was the Class 5A individual state runner-up and sixth in the valley with a 183 average.

Marissa Ruiz, Shadow Ridge — The senior was a Class 5A individual state semifinalist and second in the valley with a 196 average.

Mya Van Ryne, Arbor View — The junior was a Class 5A individual state semifinalist and fifth in the valley with a 184.2 average.

Coach of the Year

Matt Kranz, Arbor View — The coach guided the Aggies to an undefeated season and the Class 5A state championship.

Second team

Hunter Corral, Desert Oasis — The junior was 10th in the valley with a 165.3 average and had a high game of 214.

Sage Dudman, Arbor View — The junior was eighth in the valley with a 171 average and had a high game of 226.

Noel Gregorich , Clark — The freshman was ninth in the valley with a 165.3 average and had a high game of 214.

Ava McLaughlin, Liberty — The senior was seventh in the valley with a 174.2 average and had a high game of 213.

Jennifer Merriweather, Western — The senior was 11th in the valley with a 160.2 average and had a high game of 213.

Honorable mention

Carmen Guba, Spring Valley

Elycia Ponce, Green Valley

Taylor Jeneary, Del Sol

Jazelle Souza, Silverado

Nashrah Qureshi, The Meadows

