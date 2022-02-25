54°F
Girls Bowling

2022 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls bowling team

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 25, 2022 - 11:05 am
 
Arbor View's Audrey Andrews is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls bowling team. (Arbor View bowling photo)
Desert Oasis' Kelsey Aczon is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls bowling team. (Desert Oasis bowling photo)
Clark's Marisol Ramirez-Buckles is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls bowling team. (Clark bowling photo)
Shadow Ridge's Marissa Ruiz is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls bowling team. (Shadow Ridge bowling photo)
Arbor View's Mya Van Ryne is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls bowling team. (Arbor View bowling photo)
Arbor View's Matt Kranz is the Coach of the Year on the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls bowling team. (Arbor View bowling photo)

First team

Kelsey Aczon, Desert Oasis — The senior won the Class 5A individual state championship and led the valley with a 206.3 average.

Audrey Andrews, Arbor View — The senior anchored the Aggies to an undefeated season and Class 5A state championship with a 189.4 average.

Marisol Ramirez-Buckles, Clark — The senior was the Class 5A individual state runner-up and sixth in the valley with a 183 average.

Marissa Ruiz, Shadow Ridge — The senior was a Class 5A individual state semifinalist and second in the valley with a 196 average.

Mya Van Ryne, Arbor View — The junior was a Class 5A individual state semifinalist and fifth in the valley with a 184.2 average.

Coach of the Year

Matt Kranz, Arbor View — The coach guided the Aggies to an undefeated season and the Class 5A state championship.

Second team

Hunter Corral, Desert Oasis — The junior was 10th in the valley with a 165.3 average and had a high game of 214.

Sage Dudman, Arbor View — The junior was eighth in the valley with a 171 average and had a high game of 226.

Noel Gregorich , Clark — The freshman was ninth in the valley with a 165.3 average and had a high game of 214.

Ava McLaughlin, Liberty — The senior was seventh in the valley with a 174.2 average and had a high game of 213.

Jennifer Merriweather, Western — The senior was 11th in the valley with a 160.2 average and had a high game of 213.

Honorable mention

Carmen Guba, Spring Valley

Elycia Ponce, Green Valley

Taylor Jeneary, Del Sol

Jazelle Souza, Silverado

Nashrah Qureshi, The Meadows

