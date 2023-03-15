Here is the 2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls bowling team.

Palo Verde's Ryann Clark bowls during the high school girl's 5A bowling state individual championships at The Orleans Bowling Center in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial's Mark Lilley is the Coach of the Year on the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls bowling team.

Palo Verde's Ryann Clark is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls bowling team.

Palo Verde's Andrea Lee is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls bowling team.

Arbor View's Mya Van Ryne is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls bowling team.

Centennial bowlers, from left, Chaya Lilley, Lilly Houle, Tasia Massengale, Ava Johnson and Daphne Flores, pose with the trophy after winning the Class 5A Nevada state bowling team championships at The Orleans Bowling Center in Las Vegas Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

First Team

Keana Ancheta, Sierra Vista — She was the Class 4A state individual champion, helped the Mountain Lions win the 4A state team title and led 4A with a 165.83 pin average.

Ryann Clark, Palo Verde — She won the Class 5A state individual bowling title and was second in 5A with a 179.83 pin average.

Ava Johnson, Centennial — She helped the Bulldogs win the Class 5A team state title, was a state individual semifinalist and led 5A with a 180.1 pin average.

Andrea Lee, Palo Verde — She was a Class 5A state individual semifinalist and was fifth in 5A with a 159.27 pin average.

Mya Van Ryne, Arbor View — She was the Class 5A state individual runner-up and was third in 5A with a 179.81 pin average.

Coach of the Year

Mark Lilley, Centennial — He guided the Bulldogs to the Class 5A team state title, the school’s second state title and first since 2016.

Second Team

Aspyn Beattie, Green Valley — She was a Class 4A state individual semifinalist and was fourth in 4A with a 149.89 pin average.

Peyton Cedillo, Sierra Vista — She was a Class 4A state individual semifinalist and helped the Mountain Lions win the 4A team state title.

Zoey Billot, Canyon Springs — She won the Class 3A state individual title and helped the Pioneers win the 3A team state title.

Sabrina Reyes, Sierra Vista — She was second in Class 4A with a 165.3 pin average and helped the Mountain Lions win the 4A team state title.

Jazelle Souza, Silverado — She finished runner-up at the Class 4A state individual tournament and was sixth in 4A with a 148.3 pin average.

Honorable Mention

Calee Berry, Coronado

Noel Gregorich, Clark

Lilly Houle, Centennial

ChayaRose Lilley, Centennial

Tasia Massengale, Centennial

Elycia Ponce, Green Valley

Madalyn Salas, Boulder City

Cayla Sylvain, The Meadows

Kloe Yabut, Palo Verde

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.